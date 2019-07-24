Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  FPX Nickel Corp    FPX   CA3025911023

FPX NICKEL CORP

(FPX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FPX Nickel : Supported Research Initiative Receives Government Grant to Investigate Carbon Capture and Storage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Vancouver, July 24, 2019 - FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) ('FPX Nickel' or the 'Company') is pleased to note the Government of Canada's announcement that it will make a $2 million investment to support innovation in the study of carbon capture and storage at mining sites, including proposed field work at the Company's Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia.

The research program is a collaboration between academic institutions including the University of British Columbia and Trent University, and mining companies including FPX Nickel Corp. and De Beers Group. The study will build on more than a decade of research on technologies that maximize the reaction between carbon dioxide (CO2) and magnesium silicate mine tailings, which are crushed rock left over the extraction of nickel and other elements. In a natural process called carbon mineralization, CO2 reacts with magnesium silicate on the surface of the tailings, binding the CO2 in a benign, solid material form.

In a paper presented to the Resources for Future Generations conference in 2018, leading carbon sequestration researcher Dr. Ian Power (Trent University) noted that the Decar Nickel District's Baptiste deposit 'offers a tremendous opportunity for developing a carbon-neutral mine.'

'We are gratified to see the federal government joining with FPX Nickel and industry participants including De Beers in supporting this important initiative,' commented Martin Turenne, President and CEO of FPX Nickel Corp. 'We are particularly pleased to note that field work on assessing the potential for carbon sequestration toward carbon-neutral mining is planned to include field study at our Decar nickel project in central British Columbia. We look forward to the results of this research program, which marks an important milestone in the development of sustainable practices in the mining industry.'

The research project will be funded in part by Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program, which is an investment fund for clean technology research and development and demonstration projects in three Canadian sectors: energy, mining and forestry. The project's goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with mine operations. Co-benefits of the process include stabilizing tailings piles, trapping potentially harmful metals, and reducing the amount of dust generated on mine sites.

The UBC news release describing this research project can be viewed at the following link: https://news.ubc.ca/2019/07/23/ubc-led-project-locks-carbon-dioxide-in-mine-waste/

Dr. Peter Bradshaw, P. Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel-Iron Alloy Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

'Martin Turenne'
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

FPX Nickel Corp. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 10:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FPX NICKEL CORP
06:20aFPX NICKEL : Supported Research Initiative Receives Government Grant to Investig..
PU
05/30FPX NICKEL : Announces Results of 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
03/29FPX NICKEL : Announces Granting of Stock Options
AQ
03/25FPX NICKEL : Announces Long-Term Debt Refinancing and Extends Maturity to 2022 a..
AQ
02/26FPX NICKEL : Metallurgical Testing Demonstrates Significant Improvements in Reco..
AQ
02/25FPX NICKEL : Metallurgical Testing Demonstrates Significant Improvements in Reco..
AQ
More news
Chart FPX NICKEL CORP
Duration : Period :
FPX Nickel Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Turenne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Martin Devenish Bradshaw Non-Executive Chairman
John Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William Harry Myckatyn Independent Director
John Angus McDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FPX NICKEL CORP3.85%15
BHP GROUP LTD21.47%139 442
BHP GROUP PLC23.67%139 442
RIO TINTO29.45%102 147
RIO TINTO LIMITED30.95%102 147
ANGLO AMERICAN29.33%39 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group