Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Francesca's Holdings Corp    FRAN

FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP (FRAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

francesca’s® Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:FRAN) today announced plans to report second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, before the market opens.

The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.  To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-394-8218 and passcode 3108228. To listen to a live webcast via the internet, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.francescas.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until September 18, 2018. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921. The access code for the replay is 3108228. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Francesca's Holdings Corporation

francesca's® is a growing specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today, francesca's® operates approximately 742 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com.

CONTACT: 

ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
646-277-1214

Company
Kelly Dilts 832-494-2236 
Kate Venturina 832-494-2233 
ir@francescas.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP
10:06pfrancesca’s® Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 20..
GL
07/24Breakfast Technical Briefing on Ross Stores and Three Other Additional Appare..
AC
06/25Breakfast Technical Briefing on Ascena Retail Group and Three Other Additiona..
AC
06/06FRANCESCA : S HOLDINGS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
06/05FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
06/05FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/05francesca’s® Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results a..
GL
05/31FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/31FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP : quaterly earnings release
05/30FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Signs of retail recovery continue 
08/15Winners and losers from the retail sales report 
07/25Francesca's Turnaround Is Real 
07/23FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Markets Are Pricing In A Strong 2nd Half Reco.. 
07/12Mall retailers fall after monthly sales reports disappoint 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 483 M
EBIT 2019 27,6 M
Net income 2019 20,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,04
P/E ratio 2020 10,62
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 259 M
Chart FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Francesca's Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Paul Lawrence President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Kunes Chairman
Kelly M. Dilts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patricia A. Bender Independent Director
Richard J. Emmett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP-5.61%259
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-0.81%103 554
KERING19.82%67 369
FAST RETAILING CO LTD15.53%50 206
ROSS STORES18.49%35 805
ZALANDO4.14%13 241
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.