FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL (OTCQB:FNHI) RECEIVES $175,000 USD PRIVATE GROWTH INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR INVENTORY GROWTH

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International, Inc. (OTCQB: FNHI), the parent company of Worksport LTD Inc. has received private growth investment for inventory growth totaling $175,000 U.S from two investors. They stepped forward independently. FNHI will use the funds primarily to purchase four containers of its Worksport products. Worksport is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for the light truck market.



More private FNHI investors expected

“This is just a start,” said CEO Steven Rossi. “We believe more private individuals and believers in the company will help with inventory growth. We like that they researched the company, and were not known to us. Then they expressed interest in a growth investment for FNHI. It made us very proud that we did not solicit the investments in any way.”

Worksport to purchase four containers for inventory growth

Rossi said that inventory growth is part of the ambitious Worksport growth mandate. “In the next 90 days, given our enviable margins, the inventory growth is expected to return at least twice the investment,” Rossi said. “Our products are seriously in demand.”

“We have built a community and are very flattered by this new development, allowing inventory growth.” Rossi said. “Investors are aware that we have gotten our regulatory filings in order and up to date. They know FNHI has been uplisted to the OCTQB market. It all means a lot to our future.” “The momentum is happening,” Rossi added. “Inventory growth is just the beginning.”

About Franchise Holdings International

