Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Franchise Holdings International Inc    FNHI

FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL INC (FNHI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL (OTCQB:FNHI) RECEIVES $175,000 USD PRIVATE GROWTH INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR INVENTORY GROWTH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International, Inc. (OTCQB: FNHI), the parent company of Worksport LTD Inc. has received private growth investment for inventory growth totaling $175,000 U.S from two investors. They stepped forward independently.  FNHI will use the funds primarily to purchase four containers of its Worksport products. Worksport is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for the light truck market.

More private FNHI investors expected
“This is just a start,” said CEO Steven Rossi. “We believe more private individuals and believers in the company will help with inventory growth. We like that they researched the company, and were not known to us. Then they expressed interest in a growth investment for FNHI. It made us very proud that we did not solicit the investments in any way.” 

Worksport to purchase four containers for inventory growth

Rossi said that inventory growth is part of the ambitious Worksport growth mandate.  “In the next 90 days, given our enviable margins, the inventory growth is expected to return at least twice the investment,” Rossi said. “Our products are seriously in demand.”

“We have built a community and are very flattered by this new development, allowing inventory growth.” Rossi said. “Investors are aware that we have gotten our regulatory filings in order and up to date. They know FNHI has been uplisted to the OCTQB market. It all means a lot to our future.” “The momentum is happening,” Rossi added. “Inventory growth is just the beginning.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Franchise Holdings Internationals Inc.’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Franchise Holdings International Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Franchise Holdings International 
Please visit our website to read more about Franchise Holdings International, our revenue growth and our future expectations from this growth investment:
https://www.FranchiseHoldingsInternational.com

Feel free to get in touch with our management team using our contact page:
https://FranchiseHoldingsInternational.com/contact-us/

For more information, contact:
Franchise Holdings International
investors@franchiseholdingsinternational.com
https://franchiseholdingsinternational.com/
1-888-554-8789

FNHI-Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNA
07:09pFRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL (OT : Fnhi) receives $175,000 usd private growt..
GL
08/27FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL (FN : uplisting to OTC:QB Market from OTC Pink ..
GL
08/24FRANCHISE INTERNATIONAL : Stock market today Franchise Holdings International re..
AQ
08/23FRANCHISE INTERNATIONAL : Stock market today – Franchise Holdings Internat..
AQ
08/20FRANCHISE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/13Franchise holdings international worksport trademark announcement
GL
08/06Franchise holdings international ceo steven rossi completes three investment ..
GL
08/02FRANCHISE INTERNATIONAL : Everett Jolly Hosts Steve Rossi, CEO of Franchise Hold..
AQ
08/01Everett Jolly Hosts Steve Rossi, CEO of Franchise Holdings International, Inc..
GL
07/30FRANCHISE INTERNATIONAL : To launch revamped investor information website
AQ
More news
Chart FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Franchise Holdings International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Rossi Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Michael Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lorenzo Rossi Director
Paul Haber Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL INC87.05%0
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 362
CINTAS CORPORATION35.29%22 406
UNITED RENTALS-2.83%13 981
BUREAU VERITAS-0.70%11 685
TELEPERFORMANCE40.14%11 299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.