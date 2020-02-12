Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Franchise Holdings International, Inc.    FNHI

FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(FNHI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worksport Brand of Truck Bed Tonneau Covers to be Distributed by Amazon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:01am EST

In a year of multiple leaps forward for Worksport in intellectual property, access to Amazon marketplace is expected to be major development.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International Inc., (OTCQB: FNHI) (or the “Company”) Worksport Ltd.’s parent company, expects to soon begin distribution of Worksport tonneau covers for the light truck market through the Amazon.com, Inc. Marketplace.

“In a year of major developments, such as three new granted U.S. patents in 2019, the new relationship with Amazon, a $282 billion company, is expected to start 2020 with another giant leap forward,” said Worksport and FNHI CEO Steve Rossi. “For Worksport to distribute our products in the U.S., our principal market, with one of the world’s greatest companies, is something about which we are incredibly proud and excited.”

Rossi believes the Amazon relationship will be a key driver in Worksport’s revenue growth and brand recognition in coming 12-24 months. Amazon ships an average of 608 million packages each year, which equates to (an estimated) 1,600,000 packages a day. “As any observer would realize, access to this channel is expected to mean a great deal to FHNI and Worksport,” Rossi said. “In a year in which importantly protected our valuable intellectual property, this development is like the icing on the cake, almost beyond our wildest imagination.”

Rossi added that when the partnership is completed and signed, Amazon will purchase and stock its products from Worksport and Worksport will set the Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) and monitor the price. Worksport is working to stock materially different and non competing model covers that are unique to Amazon as a way of protecting its many present dealers and distributors. “We will not sell the same light truck tonneau covers to two different markets,” Rossi said. “Both channels will be protected using exclusive product configurations.”

The terms of the agreement will be finalized over the coming weeks and the company expects to grow this relationship to global distribution in prime markets.

##

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Franchise Holdings International. Inc. is an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau/truck bed covers for light trucks like the F150, Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, and Ford F-Series. For more information please visit www.worksport.com

About Franchise Holdings International

Listed on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “FNHI” and currently in the process of a dual listing on a Canadian Stock Exchange, Franchise Holdings International’s strategy is to acquire business in the fastest growing business segments and to create shareholder value in the process. Once a business of interest is acquired, our mission is to further develop and accelerate the growth for all of our acquired subsidiaries. Currently the Corporation has one fully owned subsidiary, Worksport Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Steven Rossi
CEO & Director                                  
Franchise Holdings International.
T: 1-888-554-8789
E: Investors@franchiseholdingsinternational.com
Website: www.FranchiseHoldingsInternational.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Franchise Holdings Internationals Inc.’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Franchise Holdings International Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNA
09:03aFRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, IN : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aWorksport Brand of Truck Bed Tonneau Covers to be Distributed by Amazon
GL
01/16FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, IN : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/16FRANCHISE INTERNATIONAL : FNHI Subsidiary Worksport Granted U.S. Trademark for W..
AQ
01/16FNHI Subsidiary Worksport Granted U.S. Trademark for Worksport Name for Tonne..
GL
More news
Chart FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franchise Holdings International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Rossi President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Lorenzo Rossi Chairman
Michael Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Paul Haber Director
Craig Loverock Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.91%3
CINTAS CORPORATION9.07%30 450
TELEPERFORMANCE10.21%15 361
EDENRED8.26%13 259
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.76%12 455
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.85%12 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group