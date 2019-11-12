Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Franco-Nevada Corporation    FNV   CA3518581051

FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION

(FNV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/12 04:00:00 pm
129.64 CAD   +2.35%
Canadian Stocks Edge Higher

11/12/2019 | 05:05pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ticked up 27 points, or about 0.2%, on Tuesday, closing at 16909. The blue-chip S&P/TSX Index gained 1.9 points, or about 0.2%, closing at 1013.

Shares of Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV.T) gained 2.4% to close at C$129.64, extending gains that have pushed shares of the company up 35% so far this year. Yesterday, Franco-Nevada, which acquires gold royalty streams, reported a third-quarter profit of $101.6 million, or 54 cents a share, on revenue of $235.7 million. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted it would earn a profit for the period of 44 cents on about $222 million in revenue.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION 2.35% 129.64 Delayed Quote.32.16%
GOLD 0.06% 1456.28 Delayed Quote.13.95%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.16% 16909.38 Delayed Quote.17.84%
