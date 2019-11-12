Canadian Stocks Edge Higher

By Micah Maidenberg



The S&P/TSX Composite Index ticked up 27 points, or about 0.2%, on Tuesday, closing at 16909. The blue-chip S&P/TSX Index gained 1.9 points, or about 0.2%, closing at 1013.

Shares of Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV.T) gained 2.4% to close at C$129.64, extending gains that have pushed shares of the company up 35% so far this year. Yesterday, Franco-Nevada, which acquires gold royalty streams, reported a third-quarter profit of $101.6 million, or 54 cents a share, on revenue of $235.7 million. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted it would earn a profit for the period of 44 cents on about $222 million in revenue.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com