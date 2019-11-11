MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV CA3518581051 FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION (FNV) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/11 04:00:00 pm 126.66 CAD +0.11% 05:30p FRANCO NEVADA : Nov 11 Franco-Nevada Delivers Strong Growth and Record Results PU 05:30p FRANCO NEVADA : 2019 Q3 Report PU 05:07p FRANCO-NEVADA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Franco Nevada : 2019 Q3 Report 0 11/11/2019 | 05:30pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2019 Third Quarter Report For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 Press Release NEWS RELEASE Toronto, November 11, 2019 (in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) Franco-Nevada Delivers Strong Growth and Record Results Initial contributions from Cobre Panama and Marcellus "Franco-Nevada's diversified portfolio performed very well in the third quarter," stated David Harquail, CEO. "Record results were achieved across all our important production and financial metrics. This strong growth has been driven by the start of precious metals deliveries from Cobre Panama and the addition of a new energy royalty in the Marcellus. We expect further growth to come as Cobre Panama continues to ramp-up and our energy assets are further developed. We are also very encouraged by the increased exploration and development activity by many of the operators on our royalty properties. For 2019, Franco-Nevada expects to be close to the high end of its previously announced guidance ranges. Franco-Nevada continues to be the gold investment that works." Q3/2019 Financial Highlights 133,219 Gold Equivalent Ounces ("GEOs") sold, a new record

$235.7 million in revenue, a new record

$101.6 million of Net Income, or $0.54 per share, a new record

$36.8 million in Cash Costs, or $276 per GEO

$192.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA, or $1.03 per share, a new record Revenue and GEOs by Asset Categories Q3/2019 Q3/2018 GEOs Revenue GEOs Revenue # (in millions) # (in millions) Gold 101,781 $151.1 91,820 $110.6 Silver 15,903 23.8 17,023 20.5 PGMs 11,373 17.2 7,635 9.0 Other Mining Assets 4,162 6.1 3,543 4.3 Mining 133,219 $198.2 120,021 $144.4 Energy - 37.5 - 26.2 133,219 $235.7 120,021 $170.6 For Q3/2019, revenue was sourced 84.1% from gold and gold equivalents (64.1% gold, 10.1% silver, 7.3% PGM and 2.6% other mining assets) and 15.9% from energy (oil, gas and NGLs). The portfolio's objective is to maintain a focus on precious metals (gold, silver and PGM) with a target of no more than 20% from energy. Geographically, revenue was sourced 84.7% from the Americas (47.4% Latin America, 20.3% U.S. and 17.0% Canada). 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 3 Corporate Updates Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"): In September, Franco-Nevada announced its commitment to the

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"): In September, Franco-Nevada announced its commitment to the Responsible Gold Mining Principles established by the World Gold Council (the "WGC"). Franco-Nevada has played an active role in the WGC, including the establishment of the principles. Franco-Nevada has also achieved top rankings from two separate ESG rating agencies. Sustainalytics currently ranks Franco-Nevada 1 out of 104 companies in the Precious Metals (Industry Group) and 1 out of 74 companies in the Gold (Subindustry Group). In 2019, Franco-Nevada received an MSCI ESG Rating of "AA".

In September, Franco-Nevada announced its commitment to the Responsible Gold Mining Principles established by the World Gold Council (the "WGC"). Franco-Nevada has played an active role in the WGC, including the establishment of the principles. Franco-Nevada has also achieved top rankings from two separate ESG rating agencies. Sustainalytics currently ranks Franco-Nevada 1 out of 104 companies in the Precious Metals (Industry Group) and 1 out of 74 companies in the Gold (Subindustry Group). In 2019, Franco-Nevada received an MSCI ESG Rating of "AA". Succession Announcements: At the May 6, 2020 AGM, the board of Franco-Nevada intends to appoint David Harquail as the non-executive Chair of the board of directors, Pierre Lassonde as Chair Emeritus, and Paul Brink as President and Chief Executive Officer and to nominate Mr. Brink for election as a director of Franco-Nevada. On September 9, 2019, Franco-Nevada announced that Elliott Pew joined the board as a new director.

Succession Announcements: At the May 6, 2020 AGM, the board of Franco-Nevada intends to appoint David Harquail as the non-executive Chair of the board of directors, Pierre Lassonde as Chair Emeritus, and Paul Brink as President and Chief Executive Officer and to nominate Mr. Brink for election as a director of Franco-Nevada. On September 9, 2019, Franco-Nevada announced that Elliott Pew joined the board as a new director.

At-the-Market Equity Program & Debt: In Q3/2019, the Corporation issued 884,000 shares under its at-the-market program for net proceeds of $83.0 million. Some of the proceeds were used to pay down debt, such that the outstanding balance was $245 million as of September 30, 2019, and is $180 million as of today's date.

In Q3/2019, the Corporation issued 884,000 shares under its at-the-market program for net proceeds of $83.0 million. Some of the proceeds were used to pay down debt, such that the outstanding balance was $245 million as of September 30, 2019, and is $180 million as of today's date. Marcellus: On July 22, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired from Range Resources Corporation a 1% overriding royalty interest on approximately 350,000 acres in the Marcellus for a gross purchase price of $300 million. The royalty applies to existing production and future development from the Marcellus formation as well as future potential development from the Utica and Upper Devonian formations. The effective date for the transaction was March 1, 2019.

Marcellus: On July 22, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired from Range Resources Corporation a 1% overriding royalty interest on approximately 350,000 acres in the Marcellus for a gross purchase price of $300 million. The royalty applies to existing production and future development from the Marcellus formation as well as future potential development from the Utica and Upper Devonian formations. The effective date for the transaction was March 1, 2019.

New Royalties: On September 25, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired two royalties for $6.0 million including a 2% NSR on a property owned by Newmont Goldcorp adjoining the Musselwhite Mine and a 1.5% NSR on Nevada Gold Mines' Rain/Emigrant and Saddle properties located at the south end of the Carlin Trend.

Rain/Emigrant and Saddle properties located at the south end of the Carlin Trend. Q3/2019 Portfolio Updates Gold Equivalent Ounces:GEOs sold for the quarter were 133,219, an increase of 11.0% from the 120,021 sold in Q3/2018. Cobre Panama, Stillwater, Hemlo, and Brucejack contributed to the year-over-year increase which was slightly offset by lower contributions from Antamina and Fire Creek/Midas. Latin America: Cobre Panama (gold and silver stream) - Cobre Panama declared commercial production effective as of September 1,

2019, one month ahead of schedule. First Quantum reiterated its guidance of 140,000 - 175,000 tonnes of copper for 2019. Franco-Nevada expects deliveries in 2019 to be closer to the top end of the prior guidance of 20,000 - 40,000 GEOs in 2019 with further growth expected in 2020 as the operation continues its ramp-up.

- Cobre Panama declared commercial production effective as of September 1, 2019, one month ahead of schedule. First Quantum reiterated its guidance of 140,000 - 175,000 tonnes of copper for 2019. Franco-Nevada expects deliveries in 2019 to be closer to the top end of the prior guidance of 20,000 - 40,000 GEOs in 2019 with further growth expected in 2020 as the operation continues its ramp-up. Candelaria (gold and silver stream) - Candelaria has resumed normal operations and production from the mine increased year-over-year. However, GEOs sold from Candelaria in the quarter were slightly lower year-over-year due to timing of deliveries and sales. Production is expected to be higher next quarter as ore is sourced directly from the open pit and less from the low grade stockpile and may benefit from the Candelaria Underground South Sector which is now operational.

- Candelaria has resumed normal operations and production from the mine increased year-over-year. However, GEOs sold from Candelaria in the quarter were slightly lower year-over-year due to timing of deliveries and sales. Production is expected to be higher next quarter as ore is sourced directly from the open pit and less from the low grade stockpile and may benefit from the Candelaria Underground South Sector which is now operational. Guadalupe-Palmarejo (50% gold stream) - Deliveries from Guadalupe-Palmarejo increased year-over-year, but GEOs sold were lower as 2,390 ounces received in Q3/2019 were sold subsequent to quarter end. Production at the La Nación deposit, located between the Independencia and Guadalupe mines and predominantly on stream lands, started during the quarter and is expected to ramp-up through the end of 2019.

- Deliveries from Guadalupe-Palmarejo increased year-over-year, but GEOs sold were lower as 2,390 ounces received in Q3/2019 were sold subsequent to quarter end. Production at the La Nación deposit, located between the Independencia and Guadalupe mines and predominantly on stream lands, started during the quarter and is expected to ramp-up through the end of 2019. Antapaccay (gold and silver stream) - GEOs earned from Antapaccay were slightly lower year-over-year as anticipated from the life of mine plan.

- GEOs earned from Antapaccay were slightly lower year-over-year as anticipated from the life of mine plan. Antamina (22.5% silver stream) - GEOs earned from Antamina were lower year-over-year as anticipated from the life of mine plan. Due to the higher gold prices, the number of silver ounces converted to GEOs also negatively impacted results. U.S.: Stillwater (5% royalty) - Stillwater benefitted from a strong quarter as volumes increased due to the continued ramp-up of the Blitz project as well as higher palladium prices. The Blitz project is anticipated to increase total PGM production from Stillwater to approximately 850,000 ounces per year by late 2021 or early 2022 from the 592,608 ounces produced in 2018. 4 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Goldstrike (2-4% royalty & 2.4-6% NPI); Gold Quarry (7.29% royalty) - The Nevada Gold Mines joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp may reprioritize ore sources to various processing plants. Synergies could positively impact the NPI at Goldstrike.

(2-4% royalty & 2.4-6% NPI); (7.29% royalty) South Arturo (4-9% royalty) - Joint venture operators Nevada Gold Mines and Premier Gold announced that commercial production at the El Nino underground has been achieved. Overall gold production in 2019 from El Nino is anticipated to surpass original expectations of 12,500 - 25,000 ounces (100% basis) and development of the Phase 1 open pit is ongoing.

- Joint venture operators Nevada Gold Mines and Premier Gold announced that commercial production at the El Nino underground has been achieved. Overall gold production in 2019 from El Nino is anticipated to surpass original expectations of 12,500 - 25,000 ounces (100% basis) and development of the Phase 1 open pit is ongoing. Castle Mountain (2.65% royalty) - Phase 1 production is targeted by the operator for 2020 which anticipates production of 45,000 ounces per year for 3 years. Phase 2 anticipates production increasing to approximately 200,000 ounces per year. Franco-Nevada's royalty covers the entire project and includes a 10-mile area of interest.

- Phase 1 production is targeted by the operator for 2020 which anticipates production of 45,000 ounces per year for 3 years. Phase 2 anticipates production increasing to approximately 200,000 ounces per year. Franco-Nevada's royalty covers the entire project and includes a 10-mile area of interest. Rosemont (1.5% royalty) - In August 2019, the U.S. District Court of Arizona overturned the issuance of the Final Record of Decision from 2017 and, as a result, Hudbay may not proceed with construction at this time. Canada: Kirkland Lake (1.5-5.5% royalty & 20% NPI) - Kirkland Lake continues to advance the construction of the #4 Shaft at the Macassa mine with the goal of increasing production to over 400,000 ounces per year from the 240,126 ounces produced in 2018. Underground drilling continues to expand the South Mine Complex which may benefit Franco-Nevada's other royalties on the project.

- Kirkland Lake continues to advance the construction of the #4 Shaft at the Macassa mine with the goal of increasing production to over 400,000 ounces per year from the 240,126 ounces produced in 2018. Underground drilling continues to expand the South Mine Complex which may benefit Franco-Nevada's other royalties on the project. Dublin Gulch (Eagle) (1-1.5% royalty) - Victoria Gold announced the first gold pour at the Eagle Gold Mine. Franco-Nevada's royalty covers the entire deposit.

- Victoria Gold announced the first gold pour at the Eagle Gold Mine. Franco-Nevada's royalty covers the entire deposit. Hardrock (3% royalty) - An updated Mineral Resource estimate was announced for the Hardrock project which increased the Measured and Indicated Resource to 7.1 million ounces (147.5 million tonnes grading 1.50 grams per tonne), an 11% increase from the 2016 estimate.

- An updated Mineral Resource estimate was announced for the Hardrock project which increased the Measured and Indicated Resource to 7.1 million ounces (147.5 million tonnes grading 1.50 grams per tonne), an 11% increase from the 2016 estimate. Canadian Malartic (1.5% royalty) - Exploration programs continue to evaluate several deposits to the east of the Canadian Malartic open pit which have the potential to provide new sources of ore for the Canadian Malartic mill.

These are mostly underground zones, some of which are partially covered by Franco-Nevada's royalty. Rest of World: Tasiast (2% royalty) - Kinross announced that it is proceeding with the Tasiast 24k project, which is expected to increase throughput capacity at Tasiast to 24,000 tpd from the current capacity of 12,000 tpd.

- Kinross announced that it is proceeding with the Tasiast 24k project, which is expected to increase throughput capacity at Tasiast to 24,000 tpd from the current capacity of 12,000 tpd. Subika (2% royalty) - Newmont Goldcorp declared commercial production at the Ahafo Mill Expansion during the quarter, following the successful completion of the Subika Underground in Q4/2018. The two projects are expected to increase annual gold production to between 550,000 - 650,000 ounces per year through 2024, compared to 436,000 ounces produced in 2018. Energy:Revenue from the energy assets increased to $37.5 million in Q3/2019 compared to $26.2 million in Q3/2018, reflecting contributions from new investments in the Marcellus and in the SCOOP/STACK by the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental but offset by lower commodity prices compared to Q3/2018. U.S.: Marcellus (1% royalty) - The newly acquired royalty contributed $13.1 million to revenue in Q3/2019, which included revenue from the effective date of March 1, 2019.

- The newly acquired royalty contributed $13.1 million to revenue in Q3/2019, which included revenue from the effective date of March 1, 2019. SCOOP/STACK (various royalty rates) - The SCOOP/STACK assets generated $6.8 million in revenue in Q3/2019 versus $5.3 million in Q3/2018 with the increase due to additional contribution from the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental. In Q3/2019, Franco-Nevada contributed $19.6 million to the Royalty Acquisition Venture and its remaining commitment through December 31, 2021 is $152.1 million.

- The SCOOP/STACK assets generated $6.8 million in revenue in Q3/2019 versus $5.3 million in Q3/2018 with the increase due to additional contribution from the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental. In Q3/2019, Franco-Nevada contributed $19.6 million to the Royalty Acquisition Venture and its remaining commitment through December 31, 2021 is $152.1 million. Permian Basin (various royalty rates) - Franco-Nevada's interests in the Permian Basin earned revenue of $5.3 million in Q3/2019 versus $6.9 million in Q3/2018, reflecting lower lease bonus revenue, a decline in some high-royalty interest wells, and a decrease in realized prices. Canada: Weyburn (NRI, ORR, WI) - Weyburn contributed $7.9 million in revenue in Q3/2019 versus $10.6 million in Q3/2018. Lower revenues were primarily a result of lower realized commodity prices in the quarter.

- Weyburn contributed $7.9 million in revenue in Q3/2019 versus $10.6 million in Q3/2018. Lower revenues were primarily a result of lower realized commodity prices in the quarter. Orion (4% GORR) - Orion generated $2.7 million in revenue in Q3/2019 versus $1.4 million in Q3/2018. Revenues were significantly higher as a result of increased production volumes from the asset and a recovery in price differentials for heavy oil. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 5 Dividend Declaration Franco-Nevada is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 19, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2019 (the "Record Date"). The Canadian dollar equivalent is to be determined based on the daily average rate posted by the Bank of Canada on the Record Date. Under Canadian tax legislation, Canadian resident individuals who receive "eligible dividends" are entitled to an enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit on such dividends. The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). Participation in the DRIP is optional. The Company will issue additional common shares through treasury at a 3% discount to the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate the discount applicable to treasury acquisitions or direct that such common shares be purchased in market acquisitions at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced. The DRIP and enrollment forms are available on the Company's website at www.franco-nevada.com. Canadian and U.S. registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at www.investorcentre.com/franco-nevada. Canadian and U.S. beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. In 2018, the Company amended and restated the DRIP to allow for certain non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders to participate in the DRIP, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders should contact the Company to determine whether they satisfy the necessary conditions to participate in the DRIP. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer of securities. A registration statement relating to the DRIP has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholder Information The complete Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis can be found today on Franco Nevada's website at www.franco-nevada.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review Franco Nevada's Q3/2019 results. Interested investors are invited to participate as follows: Via Conference Call: Toll-Free: (888) 390-0546; International: (416) 764-8688

Toll-Free: (888) 390-0546; International: (416) 764-8688 Conference Call Replay until Nov 19: Toll-Free (888) 390-0541; International (416) 764-8677; Code 381202#

Toll-Free (888) 390-0541; International (416) 764-8677; Code 381202# Webcast: A live audio webcast will be accessible at www.franco-nevada.com Corporate Summary Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and stream company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Franco-Nevada has a strong balance sheet and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works. For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact: Sandip Rana Stefan Axell Chief Financial Officer Director, Corporate Affairs (416) 306-6303 (416) 306-6328 info@franco-nevada.com 6 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation NON-IFRSMEASURES:Cash Costs, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. For a reconciliation of these measures to various IFRS measures, please refer to Non-IFRSFinancial Measureson page 37 of this Quarterly Report. Forward-Looking Statements: Please refer to Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information on page 41 of this Quarterly Report. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of financial position and results of operations of Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada", the "Company", "we" or "our") has been prepared based upon information available to Franco-Nevada as at November 11, 2019 and should be read in conjunction with Franco-Nevada's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A are presented in U.S. dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of condensed interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Readers are cautioned that the MD&A contains forward-looking statements and that actual events may vary from management's expectations. Readers are encouraged to read the "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" at the end of this MD&A and to consult Franco-Nevada's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the corresponding notes to the financial statements which are available on our website at www.franco-nevada.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in our most recent Form 6-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Additional information related to Franco-Nevada, including our Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, respectively. These documents contain descriptions of certain of Franco-Nevada's producing and advanced royalty and stream assets, as well as a description of risk factors affecting the Company. For additional information, our website can be found at www.franco-nevada.com. Table of Contents Overview Strategy Highlights Guidance Market overview Selected financial information Revenue by asset Review of quarterly financial performance Review of year-to-date financial performance General and administrative expenses Abbreviations used in this report The following abbreviations may be used throughout this MD&A: Other income and expenses Summary of quarterly information Balance sheet review Liquidity and capital resources Critical accounting estimates Outstanding share data Internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures Non-IFRS financial measures 41Cautionary statement on forward-looking information Abbreviated Definitions Periods under review Places and currencies Measurement "YTD/2019" The nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 "YTD/2018" The nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 "Q3/2019" The three-month period ended September 30, 2019 "Q2/2019" The three-month period ended June 30, 2019 "Q1/2019" The three-month period ended March 31, 2019 "Q4/2018" The three-month period ended December 31, 2018 "Q3/2018" The three-month period ended September 30, 2018 "U.S." United States "$" or "USD" United States dollars "C$" or "CAD" Canadian dollars "A$" or "AUD" Australian dollars Interest types "NSR" Net smelter return royalty "GR" Gross royalty "ORR" Overriding royalty "GORR" Gross overriding royalty "FH" Freehold or lessor royalty "NPI" Net profits interest "NRI" Net royalty interest "WI" Working interest "GEO" Gold equivalent ounces "PGM" Platinum group metals "oz" Ounce "oz Au" Ounce of gold "oz Ag" Ounce of silver "oz Pt" Ounce of platinum "oz Pd" Ounce of palladium "LBMA" London Bullion Market Association "bbl" Barrel "boe" Barrels of oil equivalent "WTI" West Texas Intermediate "mcf" Thousand cubic feet For definitions of the various types of agreements, please refer to our most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. 8 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Overview Franco-Nevada is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of royalties and streams by commodity, geography, revenue type and stage of project. The portfolio is actively managed to maintain a focus on precious metals (gold, silver and PGM) and a diversity of revenue sources with a target of not more than 20% from Energy (oil, gas and NGLs). Franco-Nevada Asset Count at November 11, 2019 Mining Energy TOTAL Producing 56 56 112 Advanced 35 - 35 Exploration 202 25 227 TOTAL 293 81 374 Franco-Nevada's shares are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol FNV. An investment in Franco-Nevada's shares is expected to provide investors with yield and exposure to commodity price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Since its initial public offering over eleven years ago, Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend annually and its share price has outperformed the gold price and all relevant gold equity benchmarks. Franco-Nevada's Relative Share Price Performance 600% 550% Over 11 Years of Performance FNV 500% (TSX) Franco-Nevada has outperformed 450% both gold equities and gold Itself 400% Chart to November 8, 2019 350% 300% 250% 200% 150% 100% Gold Price 50% 0% S&P/TSX Global Gold Index -50% FNV IPO: -100% Dec 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Note: FNV (TSX) and S&P/TSX Global Gold Index converted to USD. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 9 Strategy Franco-Nevada's revenue is generated from various forms of agreements, ranging from net smelter return royalties, streams, net profits interests, net royalty interests, working interests and other types of arrangements. The Company does not operate mines, develop projects or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's business model is focused on managing and growing its portfolio of royalties and streams. The advantages of this business model are: Exposure to commodity price optionality;

A perpetual discovery option over large areas of geologically prospective lands;

No additional capital requirements other than the initial investment;

Limited exposure to many of the risks associated with operating companies;

A free cash-flow business with limited cash calls;

cash-flow business with limited cash calls; A high-margin business that can generate cash through the entire commodity cycle;

high-margin business that can generate cash through the entire commodity cycle; A scalable and diversified business in which a large number of assets can be managed with a small stable overhead; and

A forward-looking business in which management focuses on growth opportunities rather than operational or development issues. Franco-Nevada's financial results in the short term are primarily tied to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Financial results have also been supplemented by acquisitions of new producing assets. Over the longer term, results are impacted by the availability of exploration and development capital applied by other companies to expand or extend Franco-Nevada's producing assets or to advance Franco-Nevada's advanced and exploration assets into production. Franco-Nevada has a long-term investment outlook and recognizes the cyclical nature of the industry. Franco-Nevada has operated by maintaining a strong balance sheet so that it can make investments during commodity cycle downturns. Quarterly Gold Equivalent Ounces and Quarterly Revenue Quarterly GEO Breakdown Quarterly Revenue Breakdown (expressed in millions) $240 $235.7 $220 Energy 140,000 133,219 $200 $179.8 Other 122,049 Other 120,021 PGM $180 $170.6 $170.5 PGM 120,000 104,877 107,774 Silver Silver $160 $148.2 100,000 Gold $140 Gold 80,000 $120 $100 60,000 $80 40,000 $60 $40 20,000 $20 0 0 Q3/2018 Q4/2018 Q1/2019 Q2/2019 Q3/2018 Q4/2018 Q1/2019 Q2/2019 Q3/2019 Q3/2019 Gold Silver PGM Other Mining Assets Energy 10 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Franco-Nevada manages its portfolio to maintain a focus on precious metals (gold, silver and PGM) and a diversity of revenue sources with a target of not more than 20% from Energy (oil, gas and NGLs). In the short term, we may diverge from the long-term target based on opportunities available. In YTD/2019, 85.3% of revenue was earned from gold and gold equivalents and 14.7% from Energy assets. One of the strengths of the Franco-Nevada business model is that our business is not generally impacted when producer costs increase as long as the producer continues to operate. Royalty and stream payments/deliveries are based on production levels with no adjustments for the operator's operating costs, with the exception of NPI and NRI royalties, which are based on the profit of the underlying operation. Profit-based royalties accounted for approximately 6.3% of total revenue in YTD/2019. Highlights Financial Update - Q3/2019 133,219 GEOs (1) earned in Q3/2019, an increase of 11.0% from 120,021 GEOs in Q3/2018;

earned in Q3/2019, an increase of 11.0% from 120,021 GEOs in Q3/2018; $235.7 million in revenue, an increase of 38.2% compared to Q3/2018;

$36.8 million, or $276 per GEO, in Cash Costs (2) attributable to GEO production, compared to $29.9 million, or $254 per GEO, in Q3/2018;

attributable to GEO production, compared to $29.9 million, or $254 per GEO, in Q3/2018; $192.9 million, or $1.03 per share, of Adjusted EBITDA (2) , an increase of 43.2% and 43.1%, respectively, compared to Q3/2018;

, an increase of 43.2% and 43.1%, respectively, compared to Q3/2018; 81.8% in Margin (2) , compared to 79.0% in Q3/2018;

, compared to 79.0% in Q3/2018; $101.6 million, or $0.54 per share, in net income, an increase of 95.0% and 92.9%, respectively, compared to Q3/2018;

$101.6 million, or $0.54 per share in Adjusted Net Income (2) , an increase of 86.1% and 86.2%, respectively, compared to Q3/2018;

, an increase of 86.1% and 86.2%, respectively, compared to Q3/2018; $170.4 million in net cash provided by operating activities, an increase of 32.9% compared to $128.2 million in Q3/2018;

$1.4 billion in available capital as at September 30, 2019. Financial Update - YTD/2019 363,042 GEOs earned, an increase of 5.8% from 343,025 GEOs in YTD/2018;

$586.0 million in revenue, an increase of 16.0% compared to YTD/2018;

$93.4 million, or $257 per GEO, in Cash Costs attributable to GEO production, compared to $83.7 million, or $249 per GEO, in YTD/2018;

$471.7 million, or $2.52 per share, in Adjusted EBITDA, an increase of 17.7% and 17.2%, respectively, from YTD/2018;

80.5% in Margin, compared to 79.4% in YTD/2018;

$230.8 million, or $1.23 per share, in net income, an increase of 35.5% and 33.7%, respectively, compared to YTD/2018;

$230.8 million, or $1.23 per share, in Adjusted Net Income, an increase of 34.0% and 32.3%, respectively, compared to YTD/2018;

$433.1 million in net cash provided by operating activities, an increase of 14.9% compared to YTD/2018. GEOs include production from our Mining assets and do not include Energy assets. GEOs are estimated on a gross basis for NSR royalties and, in the case of stream ounces, before the payment of the per ounce contractual price paid by the Company. For NPI royalties, GEOs are calculated taking into account the NPI economics. Silver, platinum, palladium and other mining commodities are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The price used in the computation of GEOs earned from a particular asset varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average price for the month, quarter, or year in which the mining commodity was produced or sold. For illustrative purposes, please refer to the average commodity price table on pages 17 and 22 of this Quarterly Report for indicative prices which may be used in the calculation of GEOs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Cash Costs, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Margin are non-IFRS financial measures with no standardized meaning under IFRS. For further information and a detailed reconciliation, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this MD&A. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 11 Corporate Developments Acquisition of Premier Gold Royalty Interests On September 25, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired two royalties from Premier Gold Mines Limited ("Premier") for $6.0 million, including a 2% NSR on property owned by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation ("Newmont Goldcorp") adjoining its Musselwhite Mine in Northwestern Ontario and a 1.5% NSR on Nevada Gold Mines LLC's Rain/Emigrant and Saddle properties located at the south end of the Carlin Trend in Nevada. Acquisition of U.S. Oil & Gas Royalty Interest - Marcellus, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. On July 22, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired from Range Resources Corporation ("Range") an overriding royalty interest on acreage in the Marcellus for a gross purchase price of $300.0 million. The royalty is calculated as 1% of gross production, less allowed deductions from approximately 350,000 net acres of Range's working interest position in Washington, Western Allegheny and Southern Beaver Counties in Pennsylvania. The royalty applies to existing production and future development from the Marcellus formation as well as future potential development from the Utica and Upper Devonian formations. The royalty provides exposure to a significant inventory of undeveloped drilling locations that is expected to be capable of supporting cash flow for several decades. The royalty is registered on title and is a direct interest in real property. The acquisition was financed with a combination of cash on hand and funds drawn from the Company's revolving credit facility. The acquisition has an effective date of March 1, 2019. Between the effective date and the closing date, the asset has generated approximately $9.1 million in royalties. Total revenue earned in Q3/2019 from these royalties was $13.1 million. Approximately half of the royalties earned were from natural gas liquids and condensate. Acquisition of U.S. Oil & Gas Royalty Rights with Continental Resources, Inc. - SCOOP and STACK, Oklahoma, U.S.A. The Company, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has a strategic relationship with Continental Resources, Inc. ("Continental") to acquire, through a jointly-owned entity (the "Royalty Acquisition Venture"), royalty rights in the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province ("SCOOP") and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties ("STACK") plays of Oklahoma. The acquisition pace has been favourable so far this year. As a result, in July 2019, the Company agreed to increase the capital commitment in 2019 to $120.0 million, up from $100.0 million previously. Franco-Nevada recorded contributions to the Royalty Acquisition Venture of $19.6 million and $106.1 million in Q3/2019 and YTD/2019, respectively. Of this, $1.8 million was funded after September 30, 2019. Acquisition of Valentine Lake Royalty Interest - Newfoundland, Canada On February 21, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired a 2% NSR on Marathon Gold Corporation's ("Marathon") Valentine Lake Gold Camp in central Newfoundland for C$18.0 million ($13.7 million). Marathon has an option to buy back 0.5% of the NSR for $7.0 million until December 31, 2022. Acquisition of Salares Norte Royalty Interest - Chile On January 31, 2019, Franco-Nevada, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired an existing 2% NSR on Gold Fields' Salares Norte project in the Atacama region of northern Chile for $32.0 million, comprised of $27.0 million of Franco-Nevada common shares (366,499 common shares) and $5.0 million in cash. Gold Fields has an option to buy back 1% of the NSR for $6.0 million within 24 months of the commencement of commercial production. 12 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Significant Portfolio Updates Additional updates related to our portfolio of assets are available in our News Release issued on November 11, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Cobre Panama First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum") reported on October 22, 2019 that Cobre Panama had achieved commercial production effective September 1, 2019, one month earlier than previously expected. First Quantum confirmed that Cobre Panama is on track to produce between 140,000 - 175,000 tonnes of copper in 2019. First Quantum expects the mill to be running at an annualized throughput rate of 72 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa") by the end of 2019, and annual throughput to reach 100 mtpa by 2023, resulting in copper production of over 350,000 tonnes per year. Franco-Nevada received its first gold and silver ounces from Cobre Panama in Q3/2019, for a total of 21,526 GEOs in Q3/2019. Franco-Nevada expects deliveries from the mine to be closer to the top end of our prior guidance of 20,000 to 40,000 GEOs in 2019. In relation to the ongoing constitutional proceedings in connection with Minera Panama SA's ("MPSA") mining concession contract, First Quantum reported that the newly elected Government of Panama, inaugurated on July 1, 2019, has established a multidisciplinary high-level commission including the Minister of Commerce and Industries (mining regulator), Minister of Environment, and Minister of Employment to discuss the Law 9 matter and seek resolution. Based on support from the Government of Panama, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Panama, the Panamanian Mining Chamber, other Panamanian business and industry chambers and its legal advice, First Quantum is confident of resolving the Law 9 matter in the near-medium term. Financing Credit Facilities The Company drew $275.0 million on June 25, 2019 from its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility (the "Corporate Revolver") to finance the acquisition of the Marcellus royalty. In YTD/2019, the Company paid down $400.0 million on the Corporate Revolver, such that the outstanding balance was $85.0 million as at September 30, 2019. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company paid down an additional $65.0 million on the Corporate Revolver, such that the outstanding balance as at the date of this MD&A is $20.0 million. Borrowings under the Corporate Revolver currently bear interest at a rate of LIBOR + 1.0%. The $100.0 million, revolving Franco-Nevada (Barbados) Corporation credit facility (the "FNBC Revolver") remains fully available as of the date of this MD&A. The Company also has a fully-drawn $160.0 million unsecured, non-revolving credit facility (the "Corporate Term Loan"). Proceeds from the Corporate Term Loan were used to pay down borrowings under the Corporate Revolver. Borrowings under the Corporate Term Loan bear interest at a rate of LIBOR + 0.85%. The Corporate Term Loan was amended on September 25, 2019 to extend the initial one-year term by an additional year, such that the maturity date is currently April 17, 2021. In March 2019, the maturity dates on the Corporate Revolver and the FNBC Revolver were also extended by an additional year to March 22, 2024 and March 20, 2020, respectively. At-the-Market Equity Program On July 19, 2019, the Company established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") whereby the Company is permitted to issue up to an aggregate of $200 million worth of common shares from treasury at prevailing market prices to the public through the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or any other marketplace on which the common shares are listed, quoted or otherwise trade. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program is determined at the Company's sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory limitations and blackout periods. The ATM Program is effective until July 18, 2020, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company. In Q3/2019, the Company issued 884,000 common shares at an average price per common share of $95.38. The gross proceeds to the Company from these issuances were $84.3 million, and the net proceeds were $83.0 million after deducting agent commission costs of $0.8 million and other share issuance costs of $0.5 million. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 13 Dividend Declaration In Q3/2019, Franco-Nevada declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The total dividend declared was $47.1 million, of which $32.9 million was paid in cash and $14.2 million was paid in common shares issued under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). For YTD/2019, dividends declared totaled $0.74 per share, or $139.4 million, of which $102.9 million was paid in cash and $36.5 million was paid in common shares under the DRIP. Guidance The following contains forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to the "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" section at the end of this MD&A. For a description of material factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements below, please see the "Cautionary Statement" and the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com and our most recent Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov. 2019 guidance is based on assumptions including the forecasted state of operations from our assets based on the public statements and other disclosures by the third-party owners and operators of the underlying properties (subject to our assessment thereof). Based on the strong results year to date, Franco-Nevada expects 2019 GEO deliveries and sales to be at the higher end of the previously announced guidance range of 465,000 to 500,000 GEOs. The Company also expects to be at the higher end of its revised Energy revenue guidance of $100.0-$115.0 million for 2019. Previous guidance Revised guidance YTD/2019 Actual Gold & Gold Equivalent production(1),(2) 465,000 - 500,000 GEOs 490,000 - 500,000 GEOs 363,042 GEOs sold Energy revenue(3),(4) $70.0 - $85.0 million $100.0 - $115.0 million $85.9 million Of the 465,000 to 500,000 GEOs, Franco-Nevada expects to receive 305,000 to 335,000 GEOs under its various streams. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company earned 94,063 and 240,032 GEOs from its streams, respectively. In forecasting GEOs for the remainder of 2019, gold, silver, platinum and palladium metals have been converted to GEOs using commodity prices of $1,400 Au, $16.00 Ag, $850 Pt and $1,500 Pd. In forecasting revenue from Energy assets for the remainder of 2019, the Company assumed a WTI oil price of $55 per barrel and a Henry Hub natural gas price of $2.40 per mcf. Guidance for the 2019 Energy revenue was revised on August 7, 2019 from $70.0-85.0 million. The Company has estimated depletion and depreciation expense to be between $245.0 million to $275.0 million for the full year 2019. In YTD/2019, depletion and depreciation expense totaled $190.5 million, with an estimated $65.0 million to $80.0 million for the remainder of 2019. With respect to the Royalty Acquisition Venture held with Continental, the Company has committed to capital spending of up to $120.0 million in 2019, of which $106.1 million was contributed in YTD/2019. Market Overview The prices of precious metals, gold in particular, are the largest factors in determining profitability and cash-flow from operations for Franco-Nevada. Historically, the price of gold has been subject to volatile price movements and is affected by numerous macroeconomic and industry factors that are beyond the Company's control. Major influences on the gold price include the level of interest rates, inflation expectations, currency exchange rate fluctuations including the relative strength of the U.S. dollar, and the supply of and demand for gold. Commodity price volatility also impacts the number of GEOs when converting non-gold commodities to GEOs. Silver, platinum, palladium and other mining commodities are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The price used in the computation of GEOs earned from a particular asset varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average price for the month, quarter, or year in which the mining commodity was produced or sold. During Q3/2019, gold prices averaged $1,474/oz, up 21.5% compared to the Q3/2018 average of $1,213/oz. Gold prices ended Q3/2019 at $1,485/oz, approximately 5.4% higher than at the end of Q2/2019. 14 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Silver prices averaged $17.02/oz in Q3/2019, an increase of 13.5% compared to $14.99/oz in Q3/2018. Platinum and palladium prices averaged $883/oz and $1,533/oz, respectively, in Q3/2019, compared to $814/oz and $953/oz, respectively, for Q3/2018, an increase of 8.5% and 60.8%, respectively. During the quarter, Edmonton Light prices averaged C$69.09/bbl, down 10.4% compared to Q3/2018, while WTI averaged $56.41/bbl, a 19.0% decrease from Q3/2018. Selected Financial Information For the three months For the nine months (in millions, except Average Gold Price, GEOs sold, ended September 30, ended September 30, Margin, per ounce amounts and per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Statistical Measures $ 1,474 $ 1,213 $ 1,363 $ 1,318 Average Gold Price GEOs sold(1) 133,219 120,021 363,042 343,025 Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 Revenue Depletion and depreciation 70.7 66.0 190.5 186.2 Costs of sales 38.7 33.4 98.5 93.4 Operating income 122.2 65.8 281.2 208.1 Net income $ 101.6 $ 52.1 $ 230.8 $ 170.3 Basic earnings per share 0.54 0.28 1.23 0.92 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.28 $ 1.23 $ 0.91 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.74 $ 0.71 Dividends declared (including DRIP) $ 47.1 $ 45.0 $ 139.4 $ 132.9 Weighted average shares outstanding 187.7 186.1 187.3 186.1 Non-IFRS Measures $ 36.8 $ 29.9 $ 93.4 $ 83.7 Cash Costs(2) attributable to GEO production Cash Costs(2) per GEO $ 276 $ 254 $ 257 $ 249 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 192.9 $ 134.7 $ 471.7 $ 400.9 Adjusted EBITDA(2)per share $ 1.03 $ 0.72 $ 2.52 $ 2.15 Margin(2) $ 81.8% $ 79.0% $ 80.5% $ 79.4% Adjusted Net Income(2) 101.6 54.6 230.8 172.3 Adjusted Net Income(2)per share $ 0.54 $ 0.29 $ 1.23 $ 0.93 Statement of Cash Flows $ 170.4 $ 128.2 $ 433.1 $ 377.0 Net cash provided by operating activities Net cash used in investing activities $ (344.5) $ (89.4) $ (434.3) $ (703.4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (133.9) $ (33.8) $ 22.8 $ (104.9) As at As at September 30, December 31, (expressed in millions) 2019 2018 Statement of Financial Position $ 91.7 $ 69.7 Cash and cash equivalents Total assets 5,270.1 4,931.8 Debt 242.4 207.6 Deferred income tax liabilities 78.5 67.3 Total shareholders' equity 4,905.6 4,631.9 Working capital(3) 220.0 153.5 Refer to Note 1 at the bottom of page 11 of this Quarterly Report for the methodology for calculating GEOs and, for illustrative purposes, to the average commodity price table on pages 17 and 22 of this Quarterly Report for indicative prices which may be used in the calculations of GEOs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Cash costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Margin and Adjusted Net Income are non-IFRS financial measures with no standardized meaning under IFRS. For further information and a detailed reconciliation, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this MD&A. The Company defines Working Capital as current assets less current liabilities. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 15 Revenue by Asset Our portfolio is well-diversified with GEOs and revenue being earned from 56 Mining assets and 56 Energy assets in various jurisdictions. The following table details revenue earned from our various royalty, stream and working interests for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018: For the three months For the nine months (expressed in millions) Interest and % ended September 30, ended September 30, Property (Gold unless otherwise noted) 2019 2018 2019 201 8 GOLD & GOLD EQUIVALENTS Latin America Stream (indexed) Gold & Silver $ 31.9 $ - $ 31.9 $ - Cobre Panama Candelaria Stream 68% Gold & Silver 24.8 21.6 72.2 59.2 Antapaccay Stream (indexed) Gold & Silver 29.3 26.3 71.3 75.6 Antamina Stream 22.5% Silver 11.6 12.9 34.7 40.2 Guadalupe-Palmarejo Stream 50% 12.6 12.7 32.4 38.5 Other 1.5 1.1 5.1 2. 1 United States NSR 2-4%, NPI 2.4-6% $ 4.5 $ 5.0 $ 17.1 $ 12.7 Goldstrike Stillwater NSR 5% PGM 9.0 3.7 26. 7 14.7 Gold Quarry NSR 7.29% 3.9 3.1 9.7 11. 1 Marigold NSR 1.75-5%, GR 0.5-4% 2.0 3.0 7.0 7. 7 Bald Mountain NSR/GR 0.875-5% 1.6 2.7 5.1 10.4 Fire Creek/Midas NSR 2.5%, Fixed to 2018 0.3 2.8 0.9 8. 2 South Arturo GR 4-9% 0.6 0.4 0.7 4.0 Other 0.7 1.0 2.5 3.8 Canada Stream 50% PGM & Gold $ 9.4 $ 6.4 $ 28.1 $ 17.0 Sudbury Detour Lake NSR 2% 4.1 3.5 12. 1 11.4 Golden Highway NSR 2-10% 2.2 2.4 5.2 6.7 Hemlo NSR 3%, NPI 50% 2.9 0.4 12.6 5.5 Brucejack NSR 1.2% 1.6 - 4.0 - Musselwhite NPI 5% - 0.9 (4.0) 1.6 Kirkland Lake NSR 1.5-5.5%, NPI 20% 1.4 1.0 3.8 3.3 Timmins West NSR 2.25% 0.6 0.6 1.9 1.9 Canadian Malartic GR 1.5% 0.4 0.6 1.4 1.9 Other 5.1 2.7 14.5 5.6 Rest of World Stream 25% $ 8.8 $ 7.3 $ 25.0 $ 24.7 MWS Sabodala Stream 6%, Fixed to 2019 8.5 6.8 23.2 21.6 Karma Stream 4.875%, Fixed to 80,625 oz 3.7 5.3 14.6 16.9 Tasiast NSR 2% 2.6 1.3 7.8 4.2 Subika NSR 2% 4.6 2.2 12. 1 6.5 Duketon NSR 2% 2.3 1.6 6.2 5.2 Edikan NSR 1.5% 1.1 1.1 2.7 3.4 Other 4.6 4.0 11.6 11.5 $ 198.2 $ 144.4 $ 500. 1 $ 437.1 ENERGY United States Various Royalty Rates $ 6.8 $ 5.3 $ 19.2 $ 10.8 SCOOP/STACK Permian Basin Various Royalty Rates 5.3 6.9 14.7 16.8 Marcellus GORR 1% 13.1 - 13.1 - Canada NRI 11.71%, ORR 0.44%, WI 2.56% $ 7.9 $ 10.6 $ 25.7 $ 30.9 Weyburn Orion GORR 4% 2.7 1.4 7.6 3.1 Other 1.7 2.0 5.6 6.3 $ 37.5 $ 26.2 $ 85.9 $ 67.9 Revenue $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 16 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Review of Quarterly Financial Performance The prices of precious metals, oil and gas and production from Mining and Energy assets are the largest factors in determining profitability and cash flow from operations for Franco-Nevada. The following table summarizes average commodity prices and average exchange rates during the periods presented. QOQ YOY Quarterly average prices and rates Q3/2019 Q2/2019 Q3/2018 (Q3/2019- (Q3/2019- Q2/2019 Q3/2018) Gold(1) ($/oz) $ 1,474 $ 1,310 $ 1,213 12.5% 21.5% Silver(2) ($/oz) 17.02 14.89 14.99 14.3% 13.5% Platinum(3) ($/oz) 883 842 814 4.9% 8.5% Palladium(3) ($/oz) 1,533 1,388 953 10.4% 60.8% Edmonton Light (C$/bbl) 69.09 72.48 77.14 (4.7%) (10.4%) West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl) 56.41 59.73 69.67 (5.6%) (19.0%) Henry Hub ($/mcf) 2.33 2.51 2.87 (7.2%) (18.8%) CAD/USD exchange rate(4) 0.7574 0.7476 0.7652 1.3% (1.0%) Based on LBMA Gold Price PM Fix. Based on LBMA Silver Price. Based on London PM Fix. Based on Bank of Canada daily average rates. Revenue Revenue and GEO production attributable to Franco-Nevada by commodity, geographical location and type of interest for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows: Gold Equivalent Ounces(1) Revenue(in millions) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Commodity 101,781 91,820 9,961 $ 151. 1 $ 110.6 $ 40.5 Gold Silver 15,903 17,023 (1,120) 23.8 20.5 3.3 PGM 11,373 7,635 3,738 17.2 9.0 8.2 Other Mining assets 4,162 3,543 619 6. 1 4.3 1.8 Mining 133,219 120,021 13,198 $ 198.2 $ 144.4 $ 53.8 Energy - - - 37.5 26.2 11.3 133,219 120,021 13,198 $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 65. 1 Geography 75,042 61,967 13,075 $ 111.7 $ 74.6 $ 37. 1 Latin America United States 15,385 17,969 (2,584) 47.8 33.9 13.9 Canada 18,263 15,610 2,653 40.0 32.6 7.4 Rest of World 24,529 24,475 54 36.2 29.5 6.7 133,219 120,021 13,198 $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 65. 1 Type 31,765 28,182 3,583 $ 75.9 $ 47.5 $ 28.4 Revenue-based royalties Streams 94,063 82,751 11,312 140.6 99.3 41.3 Profit-based royalties 3,650 3,909 (259) 10.3 11.4 (1.1) Other 3,741 5,179 (1,438) 8.9 12.4 (3.5) 133,219 120,021 13,198 $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 65. 1 Refer to Note 1 at the bottom of page 11 of this Quarterly Report for the methodology for calculating GEOs and, for illustrative purposes, to the average commodity price table above for indicative prices which may be used in the calculations of GEOs. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 17 Revenue for Q3/2019 was $235.7 million, up 38.2% from Q3/2018, and comprised $198.2 million from Mining assets and $37.5 million from Energy assets. Strong metal prices and the initial sales of deliveries from Cobre Panama increased Mining revenue by 37.3% year-over-year. Energy revenue increased 43.1% compared to the same period in 2018, primarily reflecting the addition of the Marcellus royalty and royalties from the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental. Mining assets contributed 84.1% of the Company's total revenue in Q3/2019, compared to 84.6% in Q3/2018. Geographically, the Company remains heavily invested in the Americas, representing 84.7% of revenue in Q3/2019, compared to 82.7% in Q3/2018. Quarterly Revenue by Commodity and Geography - Q3/2018 to Q3/2019 (expressed in millions) Revenue by Commodity Revenue by Geography $160 $151.1 $160 $140 $140 $120 $110.6 $120 $111.7 $100 $100 $80 $80 $74.6 $60 $60 $47.8 $40 $37.5 $40 $40.0 $36.2 $33.9 $32.6 $26.2 $29.5 $23.8 $20.5 $17.2 $20 $20 $9.0 $4.3 $6.1 $0 Other $0 Gold Silver PGM Energy Latin America United States Canada Rest of World Mining Assets Q3/2018 Q3/2019 Q3/2018 Q3/2019 18 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation GEO Production GEO Reconciliation - Q3/2018 to Q3/2019 10,219 133,219 120,021 619 3,738 1,120 258 Q3/2018 Silver Assets Gold NPIs Mining Assets PGM Assets Gold Assets Q3/2019 - - GEOs Other GEOs GEOs produced in Q3/2019 totaled 133,219 ounces, compared to 120,021 GEOs in Q3/2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following assets: Cobre Panama - The Company received its first gold and silver ounces from Cobre Panama, and sold 21,526 GEOs in

Q3/2019.

Q3/2019. Stillwater - Royalties from Stillwater benefited from an increase in ounces as the Blitz project continues to ramp-up and higher palladium prices resulting in a higher conversion to GEOs. 6,161 GEOs were earned in Q3/2019, more than double compared to 3,027 GEOs earned in Q3/2018.

ramp-up and higher palladium prices resulting in a higher conversion to GEOs. 6,161 GEOs were earned in Q3/2019, more than double compared to 3,027 GEOs earned in Q3/2018. Hemlo - Higher royalties from the Hemlo NPI were earned in Q3/2019, with 1,900 GEOs earned compared to 411 GEOs in Q3/2018.

Brucejack - Royalties from Brucejack, which started in late 2018, contributed 1,031 GEOs in Q3/2019. The above increases were partly offset by the following: Antamina - Antamina delivered fewer silver ounces than in Q3/2018, with 7,694 GEOs, down 28.5% compared to 10,763 in Q3/2018, as expected based on the 2019 life of mine plan. Due to higher gold prices, the number of silver ounces received also converted to fewer GEOs in the 2019 period than in the same period in 2018.

Guadalupe - 8,395 GEOs were earned from the Guadalupe stream, down 20.9% from 10,611 GEOs in Q3/2018. Ounces earned in Q3/2019 do not reflect 2,390 ounces received in the period which were sold subsequent to quarter-end.

quarter-end. Fire Creek/Midas - With the fixed delivery requirement met in 2018, royalties contributed 184 GEOs, compared to 2,300 GEOs in Q3/2018. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 19 Energy Revenue Energy assets earned revenue of $37.5 million (73% oil and 27% gas) for the quarter, an increase of 43.1% compared to $26.2 million (97% oil and 3% gas) in Q3/2018. U.S. assets represented 67.2% of Franco-Nevada's Energy revenue. The year-over-year increase in Energy revenue was primarily due to the following assets: Marcellus - The royalty from the Marcellus, which was acquired in July 2019, contributed $13.1 million in Q3/2019.

SCOOP/STACK - Royalties from the SCOOP/STACK contributed $6.8 million in Q3/2019 compared to $5.3 million in Q3/2018, due to additional contribution from the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental.

Orion - Orion contributed $2.7 million in revenue in Q3/2019 (Q3/2018 - $1.4 million), reflecting expansions to production capacity and improved differentials. The above increases were partly offset by the following: Weyburn - Revenue from the Weyburn Unit during the quarter was $7.9 million, compared to $10.6 million in Q3/2018, due to lower average realized prices, slightly offset by lower capital and operating costs compared to Q3/2018. The actual realized price from the NRI decreased 15.2% in Q3/2019, at C$64.18/boe, compared to C$75.69/boe for Q3/2018.

Permian Basin - Revenue from the Permian Basin, particularly Delaware, decreased from $6.9 million in Q3/2018 to $5.3 million in Q3/2019, primarily due to a decrease of $1.8 million in lease bonus revenue, a decline in some high-interest royalty wells, and lower realized prices. Costs of Sales Costs of Sales Reconciliation - Q3/2018 to Q3/2019 (expressed in millions) $6.8 $38.7 $33.4 $2.0 $0.3 $0.4 $2.0 $1.7 $0.5 Q3/2018 Creek/Midas -Palmarejo Candelaria Other, net Energy Sudbury Panama Q3/2019 - Cobre - COS Fire COS Guadalupe The following table provides a breakdown of costs of sales incurred in the periods presented: For the three months ended September 30, (expressed in millions) 2019 2018 Variance Costs of stream sales $ 36.2 $ 29.3 $ 6.9 Costs of prepaid ounces - 2.0 (2.0) Mineral production taxes 0.6 0.6 - Mining operating costs $ 36.8 $ 31.9 $ 4.9 Energy operating costs 1.9 1.5 0.4 $ 38.7 $ 33.4 $ 5.3 20 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Costs of stream sales increased 23.5% year-over-year, reflecting a 13.7% increase in stream GEOs, from 94,063 GEOs in Q3/2019 compared to 82,751 GEOs in Q3/2018. Costs of sales per ounce also increased as a result of higher metal prices, as certain streams carry a cost per ounce which varies based on spot prices. The Company also received more ounces from the McCreedy West stream, which currently carries a higher cash payment per ounce relative to other streams. Costs of prepaid ounces was nil in Q3/2019, as Fire Creek/Midas met its fixed delivery requirements in 2018. Depletion and Depreciation Depletion and depreciation expense totaled $70.7 million in Q3/2019, compared to $66.0 million in Q3/2018, reflecting the increase in GEOs earned in the quarter. Depletion Reconciliation - Q3/2018 to Q3/2019 (expressed in millions) $66.0 $8.1 $70.7 $5.2 $3.5 $1.4 $1.3 $2.1 $0.3 Q3/2018 Sudbury Karma Candelaria Antamina Other, net Energy Panama Q3/2019 - Cobre - Depletion Depletion Income Taxes Income tax expense for the quarter was $17.9 million in Q3/2019 (Q3/2018 - $13.8 million), comprised of a current income tax expense of $3.8 million (Q3/2018 - $18.1 million) and a deferred income tax expense of $14.1 million (Q3/2018 - recovery of $4.3 million). The increase in total tax expense was due to higher income earned in Q3/2019, partially offset by a reduction as a result of a change in the apportionment of income by jurisdiction. Net Income Net income for Q3/2019 was $101.6 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to net income of $52.1 million, or $0.28 per share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted Net Income, which adjusts for foreign exchange gains and losses and other income and expenses, among other items, was $101.6 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $54.6 million, or $0.29 per share, earned in Q3/2018. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 21 Review of Year-to-Date Financial Performance The prices of precious metals, oil and gas and the actual production from Mining and Energy assets are the largest factors in determining profitability and cash flow from operations for Franco-Nevada. The following table summarizes average commodity prices and average exchange rates during the periods presented. Quarterly average prices and rates YTD/2019 YTD/2018 Variance Gold(1) ($/oz) $ 1,363 $ 1,318 3.4% Silver(2) ($/oz) 15.83 16.65 (4.9%) Platinum(3) ($/oz) 849 941 (9.7%) Palladium(3) ($/oz) 1,452 1,008 44.0% Edmonton Light (C$/bbl) 69.70 76.00 (8.3%) West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl) 57.02 66.81 (14.7%) Henry Hub ($/mcf) 2.57 2.85 (9.8%) CAD/USD exchange rate(4) 0.7524 0.7828 (3.9%) Based on LBMA Gold Price PM Fix. Based on LBMA Silver Price. Based on London PM Fix. Based on Bank of Canada daily average rates. Revenue Revenue and GEO production attributable to Franco-Nevada by commodity, geographical location and type of interest for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 by commodity, geographical location is as follows: For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Gold Equivalent Ounces(1) Variance 2019 Revenue(in millions) Variance 2018 2018 Commodity 269,965 264,484 5,481 $ 371.0 $ 337. 5 $ 33. 5 Gold Silver 43,479 48,842 (5,363) 60.4 62. 1 (1. 7) PGM 36,542 22,116 14,426 51.0 27. 9 23. 1 Other Mining assets 13,056 7,583 5,473 17. 7 9. 6 8. 1 Mining 363,042 343,025 20,017 $ 500. 1 $ 437. 1 $ 63.0 Energy - - - 85.9 67. 9 18.0 363,042 343,025 20,017 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 $ 81.0 Geography 178,692 169,427 9,265 $ 247.6 $ 215. 6 $ 32.0 Latin America United States 51,585 56,532 (4,947) 116. 7 100. 1 16.6 Canada 57,323 43,447 13,876 118.5 95. 3 23. 2 Rest of World 75,442 73,619 1,823 103.2 94.0 9. 2 363,042 343,025 20,017 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 $ 81.0 Type 95,846 88,064 7,782 $ 188. 7 $ 146. 4 $ 42. 3 Revenue-based royalties Streams 240,032 231,098 8,934 333.4 293. 7 39. 7 Profit-based royalties 15,458 11,570 3,888 37.2 35. 1 2. 1 Other 11,706 12,293 (587) 26. 7 29. 8 (3. 1) 363,042 343,025 20,017 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 $ 81.0 Refer to Note 1 at the bottom of page 11 of this Quarterly Report for the methodology for calculating GEOs and, for illustrative purposes, to the average commodity price table above for indicative prices which may be used in the calculations of GEOs. Revenue in YTD/2019 was $586.0 million, up 16.0% from YTD/2018 due to an increase of 5.8% in GEOs, higher metal prices, and revenue from recently acquired Energy assets. Mining revenue comprised 85.3% of total revenue in YTD/2019, compared to 86.6% in YTD/2018. We continue to earn the majority of our revenue from the Americas, at 82.4% compared to 81.4% in YTD/2018. 22 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Year-to-Date Revenue by Commodity and Geography - YTD/2018 to YTD/2019 (expressed in millions) Revenue by Commodity Revenue by Geography $400 $371.0 $400 $350 $337.5 $350 $300 $300 $250 $250 $247.6 $215.6 $200 $200 $150 $150 $118.5 $100.1 $116.7 $103.2 $85.9 $95.3 $100 $100 $94.0 $62.1 $60.4 $67.9 $51.0 50 50 $27.9 $17.7 $9.6 0 Other 0 Gold Silver PGM Energy Latin America United States Canada Rest of World Mining Assets YTD/2018 YTD/2019 YTD/2018 YTD/2019 GEO Production GEOs produced in YTD/2019 totaled 363,042 ounces, compared to 343,025 GEOs in YTD/2018. GEO Reconciliation - YTD/2018 to YTD/2019 5,473 14,426 363,042 343,025 1,593 3,888 5,363 YTD/2018 Silver Assets Gold Assets Gold NPIs Mining Assets PGM Assets YTD/2019 - - GEOs Other GEOs 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 23 The year-over-year increase in GEOs was primarily due to the following assets: Cobre Panama - The Company received its first gold and silver ounces from Cobre Panama, and sold 21,526 GEOs in

YTD/2019.

YTD/2019. Stillwater - 19,754 GEOs were earned from Stillwater, up 73.6% compared to 11,382 GEOs earned in the same period in 2018. Royalties from Stillwater benefited from both an increase in volumes as the Blitz project continues to ramp-up and higher palladium prices.

ramp-up and higher palladium prices. Candelaria - 52,909 GEOs were earned from the Company's Candelaria stream, an increase of 13.7% from 46,519 GEOs earned in YTD/2018, as the mine resumed normal operations following the pitwall slide that occurred in late 2017.

Sudbury - 19,536 GEOs were delivered from Sudbury, up 41.6% from the 13,796 GEOs received in YTD/2018. The Sudbury assets comprise the McCreedy West and Levack-Morrison mines. Although the Levack-Morrison mine was placed

on care and maintenance at the end of March, the impact for 2019 is expected to be offset by the production from

McCreedy West which restarted operations in the second half of 2018. Sudbury also benefited from higher palladium prices, resulting in a higher conversion to GEOs. The above increases were partly offset by the following assets: Antapaccay - 51,991 GEOs were earned from the Antapaccay stream, down 12.2% from 59,208 GEOs in YTD/2018. The year-over-year decrease was expected as part of Antapaccay's 2019 life of mine plan.

year-over-year decrease was expected as part of Antapaccay's 2019 life of mine plan. Antamina - 24,958 GEOs were earned from the Antamina stream, down 21.2% from 31,674 GEOs in YTD/2018. Revenue was lower year-over-year as expected based on the 2019 life of mine plan, and was also impacted by lower silver prices compared to the 2018 period.

year-over-year as expected based on the 2019 life of mine plan, and was also impacted by lower silver prices compared to the 2018 period. Guadalupe - 23,387 GEOs were earned from the Guadalupe stream, down 22.9% from 30,350 GEOs in YTD/2018.

The year-over-year decrease was expected as the operator is mining a larger portion outside Franco-Nevada's stream grounds. Further, GEOs earned in YTD/2019 do not reflect 2,390 ounces received in the period which were sold subsequent to quarter-end. Energy Revenue Revenue from the Company's Energy assets contributed revenue of $85.9 million in YTD/2019 (83% oil and 17% gas), an increase of 26.5% compared to $67.9 million in YTD/2018 (97% oil and 3% gas). The Company's U.S. Energy assets contributed 54.7% of the Company's Energy revenue. The year-over-year increase in Energy revenue was primarily due to the following assets: Marcellus - The royalty from the Marcellus, which was acquired in July 2019, contributed $13.1 million in YTD/2019.

SCOOP/STACK - Royalties from the SCOOP/STACK generated $19.2 million in revenue in YTD/2019, compared to $10.8 million in YTD/2018, due to additional contribution from the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental in October 2018.

Orion - Revenue more than doubled, with Orion generating $7.6 million in YTD/2019 (YTD/2018 - $3.1 million). Revenue was positively impacted by lower differentials for heavy oil prices compared to the 2018 period, as well as increased production due to expanded capacity. The above increases were partly offset by the following: Weyburn - Revenue from the Weyburn Unit in YTD/2019 decreased to $25.7 million (YTD/2018 - $30.9 million). Decreased revenue was primarily a reflection of weaker oil prices during the year. The actual realized price from the NRI was 7.5% lower in YTD/2019, at C$65.80/boe compared to C$71.13/boe in YTD/2018.

Permian Basin - Revenue from the Permian Basin decreased from $16.8 million in YTD/2018 to $14.7 million in YTD/2019, primarily due to a decrease of $1.8 million in lease bonus revenue, a decline in some high-interest royalty wells, and lower realized prices. 24 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Costs of Sales Costs of Sales Reconciliation - YTD/2018 to YTD/2019 (expressed in millions) $93.4 $7.4 $6.8 $98.5 $2.9 $1.1 $5.7 $5.5 $0.9 $1.0 YTD/2018 Midas -Palmarejo Antapaccay Other, net Energy Candelaria Sudbury Panama YTD/2019 Creek/ Cobre - - COS Fire Guadalupe COS The following table provides a breakdown of costs of sales incurred in the periods presented: For the nine months ended September 30, (expressed in millions) 2019 2018 Variance Costs of stream sales $ 91.6 $ 82.0 $ 9.6 Costs of prepaid ounces - 5. 7 (5. 7) Mineral production taxes 1.8 1. 7 0. 1 Mining operating costs $ 93.4 $ 89.4 $ 4.0 Energy operating costs 5. 1 4.0 1. 1 $ 98.5 $ 93.4 $ 5. 1 Costs of stream ounces in YTD/2019 increased 11.7% relative to YTD/2018, reflecting an increase in stream GEOs of 3.9% and gold prices. The Company also received more ounces from the McCreedy West stream, which currently carries a higher cash payment per ounce relative to other streams. Costs of prepaid ounces was nil in YTD/2019, as Fire Creek/Midas met its fixed delivery requirement in 2018. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 25 Depletion and Depreciation Depletion and depreciation expense totaled $190.5 million in YTD/2019, a slight increase compared to $186.2 million in YTD/2018. Depletion Reconciliation - YTD/2018 to YTD/2019 (expressed in millions) $186.2 $8.1 $9.9 $190.5 $2.0 $7.5 $3.2 $2.8 $1.7 $0.5 YTD/2018 Sudbury Antamina Antapaccay Karma Other, net Subika Panama Energy YTD/2019 - Cobre - Depletion Depletion Income Taxes Income tax expense in YTD/2019 totaled $44.6 million (YTD/2018 - $38.4 million), comprised of a current income tax expense of $25.2 million (YTD/2018 - $30.9 million) and a deferred income tax expense of $19.4 million (YTD/2018 - $7.5 million). The increase in total tax expense was due to higher income earned in YTD/2019, partially offset by a reduction as a result of a change in the apportionment of income by jurisdiction. Net Income Net income in YTD/2019 was $230.8 million, or $1.23 per share, compared to $170.3 million, or $0.92 per share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted Net Income was $230.8 million, or $1.23 per share, compared to $172.3 million, or $0.93 per share, earned in YTD/2018. General and Administrative Expenses The following table provides a breakdown of general and administrative expenses incurred for the periods presented: For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (expressed in millions) 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Salaries and benefits $ 1.9 $ 1.5 $ 0.4 $ 5.3 $ 4.6 $ 0.7 Professional fees 0.7 0.4 0.3 2.1 2.4 (0.3) Office costs 0.1 0.2 (0.1) 0.3 0.6 (0.3) Board of Directors' costs 1.1 (0.6) 1.7 3.2 (0.4) 3.6 Share-based compensation 1.3 1.5 (0.2) 3.9 4. 1 (0.2) Other 0.5 2.2 (1.7) 3.3 6. 1 (2.8) $ 5.6 $ 5.2 $ 0.4 $ 18.1 $ 17.4 $ 0.7 26 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation General and administrative expenses represented 2.4% of revenue for Q3/2019 (Q3/2018 - 3.0%) and 3.1% of revenue in YTD/2019 (YTD/2018 - 3.4%). General and administrative expenses, which include business development costs, vary depending upon the level of business development related activity and the timing of completing transactions. Board of Directors' fees vary according to the mark-to-market of the value of deferred share units ("DSUs") that are granted to the directors of the Company. The Company's share price increased in YTD/2019 compared to the decrease experienced in YTD/2018, resulting in an increase in the DSU liability and the recognition of a mark-to-market expense in the current periods. Other Income and Expenses Foreign Exchange and Other Income/Expenses The following table provides a list of foreign exchange and other income/expenses incurred for the periods presented: For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (expressed in millions) 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ (0.1) $ - $ (0.1) $ (0.2) $ 0.1 $ (0.3) Other income 0.1 0.1 - 0.2 0.5 (0.3) $ - $ 0.1 $ (0.1) $ 0.0 $ 0.6 $ (0.6) Under IFRS, all foreign exchange gains or losses related to monetary assets and liabilities held in a currency other than the functional currency are recorded in net income as opposed to other comprehensive income. The parent company's functional currency is the Canadian dollar, while the functional currency of certain of the Company's subsidiaries is the U.S. dollar. Other income includes dividend income on certain of the Company's equity investments. Finance Income and Finance Expenses The following table provides a breakdown of finance income and expenses incurred for the periods presented: For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, (expressed in millions) 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Finance income $ 0.8 $ 0.7 $ 0.1 $ 2.7 $ 2.4 $ 0.3 Interest $ 0.8 $ 0.7 $ 0.1 $ 2.7 $ 2.4 $ 0.3 Finance expenses $ 2.6 - 2.6 $ 6.2 - 6.2 Interest $ $ $ $ Standby charges 0.7 0.5 0.2 1.6 1.7 (0.1) Amortization of debt issue costs 0.2 0.2 - 0.6 0.7 (0.1) Accretion of lease liabilities - - - 0.1 - 0.1 $ 3.5 $ 0.7 $ 2.8 $ 8.5 $ 2.4 $ 6.1 Finance income is earned on our cash and cash equivalents. Finance income also includes interest income in the amount of $0.6 million accrued on the Noront Resources Ltd. loan (the "Noront Loan") during Q3/2019 (Q3/2018 - $0.5 million), and $1.7 million in YTD/2019 (YTD/2018 - $1.6 million). Finance expenses consist of interest expense incurred on our Corporate Revolver and Corporate Term Loan. The Company also incurs standby charges, which represent the costs of maintaining our credit facilities based on the undrawn amounts, and recognizes the amortization of costs incurred with respect to the initial set-up or subsequent amendments of our credit facilities. Finance expenses also includes the accretion expense of liabilities related to capital leases, as required under IFRS 16 Leases, effective January 1, 2019. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 27 Summary of Quarterly Information Selected quarterly financial and statistical information for the most recent eight quarters(1)is set out below: (in millions, except Average Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Gold Price, Margin, GEOs, per GEO amounts and per share amounts) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Revenue $ 235.7 $ 170.5 $ 179.8 $ 148.2 $ 170.6 $ 161.3 $ 173.1 $ 167.2 Costs and expenses(2) 113.5 91.5 99.8 167.5 104.8 96.4 95.7 106.0 Operating income (loss) 122.2 79.0 80.0 (19.3) 65.8 64.9 77.4 61.2 Other income (expenses) (2.7) (1.3) (1.8) (0.3) 0. 1 (0.2) 0.7 (0.8) Income tax expense 17.9 13. 7 13.0 11.7 13.8 11. 1 13.5 16.9 Net income (loss) 101.6 64.0 65.2 (31.3) 52.1 53.6 64.6 43.5 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.54 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ (0.17) $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings (loss) $ 0.54 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ (0.17) $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.23 per share Net cash provided by $ 170.4 $ 119. 1 $ 143.6 $ 97.8 $ 128.2 $ 111.3 $ 137.5 $ 126.3 operating activities Net cash used in investing (344.5) (33.5) (56.3) (285.3) (89.4) (90.8) (523.2) (116. 2) activities Net cash (used in) provided (133.9) 241.4 (84.7) 182.5 (33.8) (35.0) (36.1) (32.0) by financing activities Average Gold Price(3) $ 1,474 $ 1,310 $ 1,304 $ 1,228 $ 1,213 $ 1,306 $ 1,329 $ 1,274 GEOs earned(4) 133,219 107,774 122,049 104,877 120,021 107,333 115,671 119,839 Cash Costs(5)attributable to $ 36.8 $ 25.6 $ 31.0 $ 21.5 $ 29.9 $ 26.5 $ 27.3 $ 31.0 GEO production Cash Costs(5)per GEO $ 276 $ 238 $ 254 $ 208 $ 254 $ 252 $ 241 $ 266 Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 192.9 $ 137.9 $ 140.9 $ 118.7 $ 134.7 $ 126.3 $ 139.9 $ 128.0 Adjusted EBITDA(5)per share $ 1.03 $ 0.74 $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 0.72 $ 0.68 $ 0.75 $ 0.69 Margin(5) $ 81.8% $ 80.9% $ 78.4% $ 80.1% $ 79.0% $ 78.3% $ 80.8% $ 76.6% Adjusted Net Income(5) 101.6 64.0 65.2 44.7 54.6 53. 7 63.9 52. 1 Adjusted Net Income(5) $ 0.54 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 per share Sum of the quarters may not add up to yearly total due to rounding. Includes impairment charges on royalty, stream and working interests of $76.0 million recorded in Q4/2018. Based on LBMA Gold Price PM Fix. GEOs include production from our Mining assets and do not include Energy assets. GEOs are estimated on a gross basis for NSR royalties and, in the case of stream ounces, before the payment of the per ounce contractual price paid by the Company. For NPI royalties, GEOs are calculated taking into account the NPI economics. Silver, platinum, palladium and other mining commodities are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The price used in the computation of GEOs earned from a particular asset varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average price for the month, quarter, or year in which the mining commodity was produced or sold. For illustrative purposes, please refer to the average commodity price table on pages 17 and 22 of this Quarterly Report for indicative prices which may be used in the calculation of GEOs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Cash Costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Margin and Adjusted Net Income are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning under IFRS. For further information and a detailed reconciliation, please refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this MD&A. 28 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Balance Sheet Review Summary Balance Sheet and Key Financial Metrics At At September 30, December 31, (expressed in millions, except debt to equity ratio) 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 91.7 $ 69.7 Current assets 261.0 178.5 Non-current assets 5,009.1 4,753.3 Total assets $ 5,270.1 $ 4,931.8 Current liabilities 41.0 25.0 Non-current liabilities 323.5 274.9 Total liabilities $ 364.5 $ 299.9 Total shareholders' equity $ 4,905.6 $ 4,631.9 Debt $ 242.4 $ 207.6 Total common shares outstanding 188.6 186.7 Key Financial Metrics $ 220.0 $ 153.5 Working Capital Debt to equity 0.05:1 0.04:1 Assets Total assets were $5,270.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $4,931.8 million at December 31, 2018. Our asset base is primarily comprised of non-current assets such as our royalty, stream and working interests, and equity investments, while our current assets primarily comprise cash and cash equivalents, and loan and accounts receivable. The increase in current assets of $82.5 million is in part due to the inclusion of the Noront Loan receivable, which was classified as a current asset as at September 30, 2019 based on its maturity date being April 28, 2020. The increase in non-current assets reflects our investments in the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental, and the acquisitions of the Marcellus, Salares Norte, Valentine Lake and Premier royalties, partly offset by depletion and depreciation expense, as well as an increase in the fair value of our equity investments. Liabilities Total liabilities as at September 30, 2019 primarily comprise $160.0 million borrowed against the Corporate Term Loan, and $85.0 million drawn against the Corporate Revolver. The Corporate Term Loan is a two-year, unsecured, non-revolving credit facility with a maturity of April 17, 2021. The Corporate Term Loan was drawn to pay down amounts that were borrowed from the Corporate Revolver in 2018, while borrowings under the Corporate Revolver in 2019 were used to finance the acquisition of the Marcellus royalty. Shareholders' Equity Shareholders' equity increased by $273.7 million as at September 30, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018, reflecting net income of $230.8 million and net proceeds of $83.0 million from issuances under the ATM Program, net of agent commission costs of $0.8 million and other share issuance costs of $0.5 million. Shareholders' equity also increased by $27.0 million as a result of common shares issued as partial consideration for the acquisition of the Salares Norte royalty. Declared dividends reduced shareholders' equity by $139.4 million, partly settled through the issuance of $36.5 million in common shares pursuant to the DRIP. Shareholders' equity also includes a gain on the fair value of investments of $4.3 million, and a gain of $17.6 million in currency translation adjustment in YTD/2019. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 29 Liquidity and Capital Resources Cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was as follows: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, (expressed in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 170.4 $ 128.2 $ 433. 1 $ 377.0 Net cash used in investing activities (344.5) (89.4) (434.3) (703.4) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (133.9) (33.8) 22.8 (104.9) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.8 (0.2) 0.4 (2.9) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (307.2) $ 4.8 $ 22.0 $ (434.2) Operating Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities was $170.4 million in Q3/2019 (Q3/2018 - $128.2 million) and $433.1 million in YTD/2019 (YTD/2018 - $377.0 million). Operating cash flow increased due to higher revenue compared to the prior year periods, as well as higher proceeds from the sale of gold bullion from royalties settled in-kind. Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities was $344.5 million in Q3/2019 (Q3/2018 - $89.4 million), which primarily consisted of the acquisition of the Marcellus royalty for a gross purchase price of $300.0 million, the funding of Franco-Nevada's share in the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental, the purchase of the Premier royalties, and the acquisition of equity investments. Investing activities of $434.3 million in YTD/2019 (YTD/2018 - $703.4 million), in addition to the acquisitions completed in Q3/2019 as referenced above, included $106.1 million invested in the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental, and the acquisition of the Salares Norte and Valentine Lake royalties. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company also disposed of some of its long-term equity investments. Comparatively, investing activities in the prior year periods included the ongoing funding of the Cobre Panama Fixed Payment Stream deposit, the acquisition of the Cobre Panama Floating Payment Stream for $356.0 million, and the acquisition of the Delaware portfolio of oil and gas royalties. Financing Activities Net cash used in financing activities of $133.9 million in Q3/2019 (Q3/2018 - $33.8 million) included repayments on the Corporate Revolver, partly offset by net proceeds of $83.0 million from the ATM Program. For the YTD/2019, cash provided by financing activities of $22.8 million in YTD/2019 (YTD/2018 - cash used of $104.9 million) includes the drawdown of $275.0 million to fund the acquisition of the royalty interest in the Marcellus. Dividends paid in cash totaled $32.9 million and $102.9 million in Q3/2019 and YTD/2019, respectively. Comparatively, net cash used in financing activities in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 consisted mainly of the payment of cash dividends. 30 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Capital Resources Our cash and cash equivalents totaled $91.7 million as at September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $69.7 million). In addition, we held investments of $177.8 million as at September 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018 - $169.7 million), of which $138.9 million was held in publicly-traded equity instruments (December 31, 2018 - $132.8 million). As at November 11, 2019, the Company also has a total of approximately $1.1 billion available under its two revolving credit facilities. The Corporate Revolver is a $1 billion unsecured, revolving credit facility with a five-year term maturing March 22, 2024. Advances under the Corporate Revolver bear interest depending upon the currency of the advance and the Company's leverage ratio. Funds are generally drawn using LIBOR 30-day rates plus 100 basis points. As at September 30, 2019, the Corporate Revolver had a balance outstanding of $85.0 million. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company paid down an additional $65.0 million on its Corporate Revolver, such that the outstanding balance as at the date of this MD&A was $20.0 million, and the available balance was approximately $1.0 billion. The FNBC Revolver is a $0.1 billion unsecured, revolving credit facility with a one-year term maturing March 20, 2020. Funds are generally drawn using LIBOR rates plus 135 basis points. As of the date of this MD&A, the available balance was $0.1 billion. The Company also has the Corporate Term Loan, a $160.0 million unsecured, non-revolving credit facility which was fully drawn as at September 30, 2019. Borrowings under the Corporate Term Loan bear interest at a rate of LIBOR + 0.85%. The Corporate Term Loan was amended on September 25, 2019 to extend the initial one-year term by an additional year, such that the maturity date is currently April 17, 2021. Management's objectives when managing capital are to: ensure the preservation and availability of capital not being used for long-term investments by investing in low risk investments with high liquidity; and ensure that adequate levels of capital are maintained to meet the Company's operating requirements and other current liabilities. As at September 30, 2019, the majority of funds were held in cash deposits with several financial institutions. Franco-Nevada invests its excess funds in term deposits. Certain investments with maturities upon acquisition of three months, or 92 days or less, were classified as term deposits within cash and cash equivalents on the statement of financial position. Our performance is impacted by foreign currency fluctuations of the Canadian dollar and Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. The largest exposure is with respect to the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rates as we hold a significant amount of our assets in Canada and report our results in U.S. dollars. The effect of volatility in these currencies against the U.S. dollar impacts our corporate administration, business development expenses and depletion on Mining and Energy interests incurred in our Canadian and Australian entities due to their respective functional currencies. During Q3/2019, the Canadian dollar traded in a range of $0.7495 to $0.7670, closing the quarter at $0.7551, and the Australian dollar traded between $0.6857 and $0.7184, closing the quarter at $0.7029. Our near-term cash requirements include funding of our commitments towards the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental, corporate administration costs, certain costs of operations, payment of dividends and income taxes directly related to the recognition of royalty and stream revenues. As a royalty and stream company, there are limited requirements for capital expenditures other than for the acquisition of additional royalties or streams and capital commitments for our working interests. Such acquisitions are entirely discretionary and will be consummated through the use of cash, as available, or through the issuance of common shares or other equity or debt securities, or use of our credit facilities. We believe that our current cash resources, available credit facilities and future cash flows will be sufficient to cover the costs of our commitments, operating and administrative expenses, and dividend payments for the foreseeable future. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 31 Purchase Commitments The following table summarizes Franco-Nevada's commitments to pay for gold, silver and PGM pursuant to the associated precious metals agreements: Attributable Payable Per Ounce Cash Payment(1),(2) Production to be Purchased Interest Gold Silver PGM Gold Silver PGM Term of Date of Agreement (3) Contract Antamina 0% 22.5% (4) 0% n/a 5% (5) n/a 40 years 7-Oct-15 Antapaccay -% (6) -% (7) 0% 20% (8) 20% (9) n/a 40 years 10-Feb-16 Candelaria 68% (10) 68% (10) 0% $400 $4.00 n/a 40 years 6-Oct-14 Cobre Panama Fixed -% -% 0% $418 $6.27 n/a 40 years 19-Jan-18 Payment Stream (11) (12) (13) (14) Cobre Panama Floating -% -% 0% 20% 20% n/a 40 years 19-Jan-18 Payment Stream (15) (16) (17) (18) Karma 4.875% (19) 0% 0% 20% (20) n/a n/a 40 years 11-Aug-14 Guadalupe-Palmarejo 50% 0% 0% $800 n/a n/a 40 years 2-Oct-14 Sabodala 6% (21) 0% 0% 20% (22) n/a n/a 40 years 12-Dec-13 MWS 25% 0% 0% $400 n/a n/a 40 years (23) 2-Mar-12 Cooke 4 7% 0% 0% $400 n/a n/a 40 years 5-Nov-09 Sudbury(24) 50% 0% 50% $400 n/a $400 40 years 15-Jul-08 Subject to an annual inflationary adjustment except for Antamina, Antapaccay, Karma, Guadalupe-Palmarejo, and Sabodala. Should the prevailing market price for gold be lower than this amount, the per ounce cash payment will be reduced to the prevailing market price. Subject to successive extensions. Subject to a fixed payability of 90%. Percentage decreases to 15% after 86 million ounces of silver has been delivered under the agreement. Purchase price is 5% of the average silver price at the time of delivery. Gold deliveries are referenced to copper in concentrate shipped with 300 ounces of gold delivered for each 1,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate shipped, until 630,000 ounces of gold has been delivered. Thereafter, percentage is 30% of gold shipped. Silver deliveries are referenced to copper in concentrate shipped with 4,700 ounces of silver delivered for each 1,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate shipped, until 10.0 million ounces of silver has been delivered. Thereafter, percentage is 30% of silver shipped. Purchase price is 20% of the spot price of gold until 750,000 ounces of gold have been delivered, thereafter the purchase price is 30% of the spot price of gold. Purchase price is 20% of the spot price of silver until 12.8 million ounces of silver have been delivered, thereafter the purchase price is 30% of the spot price of silver. Percentage decreases to 40% after 720,000 ounces of gold and 12.0 million ounces of silver have been delivered under the agreement. Gold deliveries are indexed to copper in concentrate produced from the project. 120 ounces of gold per every 1 million pounds of copper produced until

808,000 ounces of gold delivered. Thereafter, 81 ounces of gold per 1 million pounds of copper produced to 1,716,188 ounces of gold delivered. Thereafter, 63.4% of the gold in concentrate. Silver deliveries are indexed to copper in concentrate produced from the project. 1,376 ounces of silver per every 1 million pounds of copper produced until 9,842,000 ounces of silver delivered. Thereafter 1,776 ounces of silver per 1 million pounds of copper produced to 29,731,000 ounces of silver delivered. Thereafter, 62.1% of the silver. After 1,341,000 ounces of gold delivered, purchase price is the greater of 50% of spot and $418.27 per ounce, subject to an annual inflationary adjustment. As the mill throughput for 30 consecutive days commensurate with annual capacity of 58 million tonnes per annum was not reached by January 1, 2019, Franco Nevada will receive a 5% annual rate of return until such mill throughput has been achieved, through a reduction of the applicable fixed gold price of $100 per ounce or a delivery of additional ounces for no consideration. After 21,510,000 ounces of silver delivered, purchase price is the greater of 50% of spot and $6.27 per ounce, subject to an annual inflationary adjustment. Gold deliveries are indexed to copper in concentrate produced from the project. 30 ounces of gold per every 1 million pounds of copper produced until

202,000 ounces of gold delivered. Thereafter 20.25 ounces of gold per 1 million pounds of copper produced to 429,047 ounces of gold delivered. Thereafter, 15.85% of the gold in concentrate. Silver deliveries are indexed to copper in concentrate produced from the project. 344 ounces of silver per every 1 million pounds of copper produced until 2,460,500 ounces of silver delivered. Thereafter, 444 ounces of silver per 1 million pounds of copper produced to 7,432,750 ounces of silver delivered. Thereafter 15.53% of the silver in concentrate. After 604,000 ounces of gold delivered, purchase price is 50% of the spot price of gold. As the mill throughput for 30 consecutive days commensurate with annual capacity of 58 million tonnes per annum was not reached by January 1, 2019, Franco-Nevada received a 5% annual rate of return until such mill throughput was achieved, through a reduction of the applicable fixed gold price of $100 per ounce or a delivery of additional ounces for no consideration. After 9,618,000 ounces of silver delivered, purchase price is 50% of the spot price of silver. Gold deliveries are fixed at 15,000 ounces per annum from March 31, 2016 until February 28, 2021 (exclusive of an aggregate 5,625 gold ounces, or 703 gold ounces per quarter, to be delivered as a result of the exercise by the operator of its option to increase the upfront deposit). Thereafter, percentage is 4.875%. Purchase price is 20% of the average gold price at the time of delivery. Gold deliveries are fixed at 1,875 ounces per month until December 31, 2019. Thereafter, percentage is 6% of gold produced. Purchase price is 20% of prevailing market price at the time of delivery. Agreement is capped at 312,500 ounces of gold. The Company is committed to purchase 50% of the precious metals contained in ore from the properties. Payment is based on gold equivalent ounces.

For McCreedy West, the fixed price per gold equivalent ounce was increased to $800 per ounce (with no annual inflationary adjustment), effective July 1, 2018 until December 31, 2021. 32 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Acquisition of Royalty Rights with Continental Resources, Inc. As described in the Corporate Developments section above, the Company has a strategic relationship with a subsidiary of Continental to jointly acquire royalty rights in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma. Franco-Nevada is expecting to contribute to the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental, subject to satisfaction of agreed upon development thresholds, $100 million per year over three years by December 31, 2021. Given the favourable pace of acquisitions, in July 2019, the Company agreed to increase the capital commitment in 2019 to $120 million. These accelerated contributions will reduce Franco-Nevada's commitment in 2021. As at September 30, 2019, the total remaining commitment was $152.1 million. Contingencies Canadian Revenue Agency Audit: The Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") is conducting an audit of Franco-Nevada's2012-2015 taxation years. (a) Canadian Domestic (2014-2015): Certain wholly-owned Canadian subsidiaries of the Company received proposal letters (the "CRA Letters") from the CRA at the end of May 2019. The CRA Letters propose to reassess the 2014 and 2015 taxation years to increase income by adjusting the timing of the deduction of the upfront payments with respect to precious metal streams, resulting in additional Federal and provincial income taxes of approximately $1.6 million plus interest and applicable penalties (after applying available non-capital losses). Subsequently, in October 2019, the Company received Notices of Reassessment from the CRA for the 2014 and 2015 taxation years in accordance with the CRA Letters. (b) Mexico (2013): The Company received a Notice of Reassessment (the "Reassessment") dated December 24, 2018 from the CRA for the 2013 taxation year in relation to the Company's Mexican subsidiary. The Reassessment assesses the Company for additional Federal and provincial income taxes of C$10.7 million ($8.1 million) plus interest and applicable penalties but before any relief under the Canada-Mexico tax treaty. For the 2013 taxation year, the Company's Mexican subsidiary paid 154.3 million Pesos ($12.1 million) in cash taxes, at a 30% tax rate, to the Mexican tax authorities on income earned in Mexico. If required, the Company intends to seek relief from double taxation under the Canada-Mexico tax treaty. Management believes that the Company and its subsidiaries have filed their tax returns and paid all applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian and applicable foreign tax laws and, as a result, no amounts have been recorded in the financial statements of the Company for the Reassessment, the CRA Letters or for any potential tax liability that may arise in respect of these matters. The Company intends to vigorously defend its position. The CRA audit is ongoing and there can be no assurance that the CRA will not further challenge the manner in which the Company or any of its subsidiaries has filed its income tax returns and reported its income. In the event that the CRA successfully challenges the manner in which the Company or a subsidiary has filed its tax returns and reported its income, this could potentially result in additional income taxes, penalties and interest, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 33 Critical Accounting Estimates The preparation of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the Company to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Estimates and assumptions are continuously evaluated and are based on management's best knowledge of the relevant facts and circumstances, having regard to previous experience. However, actual outcomes may differ from the amounts included in the consolidated financial statements. Our significant accounting policies and estimates are disclosed in Notes 2 and 3 of our most recent annual consolidated financial statements. New and Amended Standards Adopted by the Company The following standard was effective and implemented for the annual period as of January 1, 2019. IFRS 16 Leases Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases("IFRS 16"). IFRS 16 requires lessees to recognize assets and liabilities for most leases. The new standard was applied using a modified retrospective approach whereby the effects of the change in accounting policies for leases as at January 1, 2019 are presented together as a single adjustment to the opening balance of deficit. Therefore, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 Leases. As permitted under transitional provisions, the Company has elected to use the following practical expedients: Not to separate non-lease from lease components, and instead account for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component.

non-lease from lease components, and instead account for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component. Not to recognize right-of-use assets and associated liabilities for low value assets or lease terms of 12 months or less.

right-of-use assets and associated liabilities for low value assets or lease terms of 12 months or less. Measure its right-of-use assets at amounts equal to the associated lease liabilities; as such, the adjustment to deficit on transition is nil. The Company's significant lease arrangements relate to its office premises. Adoption of the new standard resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets of $2.8 million within other assets on the statement of financial position, measured at an amount equal to the related lease liability, discounted using a weighted average incremental borrowing rate of 4.55% at January 1, 2019. IFRIC 23Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has adopted IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments("IFRIC 23"). IFRIC 23 clarifies how to apply the recognition and measurement requirements of IAS 12 Income Taxeswhen there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. The application of IFRIC 23 did not impact the Company's consolidated financial statements. 34 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation New Accounting Standards Issued But Not Yet Effective Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations In October 2018, the IASB issued amendments to the definition of a business in IFRS 3 Business Combinations("IFRS 3"). The amendments are intended to assist entities to determine whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination or as an asset acquisition. The amendments clarify the minimum requirements for a business, remove the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing any missing elements, add guidance to help entities assess whether an acquired process is substantive, narrow the definitions of a business and of outputs, and introduce an optional fair value concentration test. The amendments to IFRS 3 are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020 and apply prospectively. Earlier application is permitted. While it is generally expected that the application of the amendments will result in more acquisitions being accounted for as asset acquisitions, the Company will evaluate the impact of the amendments based on the nature and terms of acquisitions the Company may complete in future periods. Outstanding Share Data Franco-Nevada is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common and preferred shares. A detailed description of the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attached to each class of authorized shares is included in our most recent Annual Information Form, a copy of which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in our Form 40-F, a copy of which can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As of November 11, 2019, the number of common shares outstanding or issuable pursuant to other outstanding securities is as follows: Common Shares Number Outstanding 188,581,112 Issuable upon exercise of Franco-Nevada options(1) 809,756 Issuable upon vesting of Franco-Nevada RSUs 115,337 Diluted common shares 189,506,205 There were 809,756 stock options under our share compensation plan outstanding to directors, officers, employees and others with exercise prices ranging from C$31.45 to C$100.10 per share. Franco-Nevada has not issued any preferred shares. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 35 Internal Control Over Financial Reporting and Disclosure Controls and Procedures Our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer are responsible for establishing and maintaining Franco-Nevada's internal control over financial reporting and other financial disclosure and our disclosure controls and procedures. Internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Franco-Nevada's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of Franco-Nevada; (ii) are designed to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and that receipts and expenditures of Franco-Nevada are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of Franco-Nevada; and (iii) are designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of Franco-Nevada's assets that could have a material effect on Franco-Nevada's financial statements. Internal control over other financial disclosure is a process designed to ensure that other financial information included in this MD&A, fairly represents in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Franco-Nevada for the periods presented in this MD&A. Franco-Nevada's disclosure controls and procedures are designed to provide reasonable assurance that material information relating to Franco-Nevada, including its consolidated subsidiaries, is made known to management by others within those entities, particularly during the period in which this report is prepared and that information required to be disclosed by Franco-Nevada in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted by it under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation. Due to its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting and other financial disclosure may not prevent or detect all misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may change. In connection with Franco-Nevada's annual review and audit procedures for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, an evaluation was carried out under the supervision of the CEO and CFO and with the participation of management, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of Franco-Nevada's internal control over financial reporting as December 31, 2018 based on the framework and criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) as issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations (COSO) of the Treadway Commission. Based on that evaluation, the CEO and CFO have concluded that Franco-Nevada's internal control over financial reporting was effective as of December 31, 2018. An evaluation was also carried out under the supervision of the CEO and CFO and with the participation of management, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of Franco-Nevada's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws and in Rule 13a - 15(e) and Rule 15d - 15(e) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934), and based on that evaluation the CEO and the CFO have concluded that, as of December 31, 2018, Franco-Nevada's disclosure controls and procedures were effective. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, there has been no change in Franco-Nevada's internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, Franco-Nevada's internal control over financial reporting. 36 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Non-IFRS Financial Measures Cash Costs attributable to GEO production and Cash Costs per GEO Cash Costs attributable to GEO production and Cash Costs per GEO are non-IFRS financial measures. Cash Costs are calculated by starting with total costs of sales and removing depletion and depreciation, costs not attributable to GEO production such as our Energy operating costs, and other non-cash costs of sales such as costs related to our prepaid gold purchase agreement. Cash Costs per GEO are calculated by dividing Cash Costs by the number of GEOs sold in the period, excluding prepaid GEOs. Management uses Cash Costs and Cash Costs per GEO to evaluate the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow from its mining royalty, stream and working interests. Management and certain investors also use this information to evaluate the Company's performance relative to peers in the mining industry who present this measure on a similar basis. Cash Costs and Cash Costs per GEO are only intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Reconciliation of Cash Costs and Cash Costs per GEO: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, (expressed in millions, except per GEO amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total costs of sales $ 109.4 $ 99.4 $ 289.0 $ 279.6 Depletion and depreciation (70.7) (66.0) (190.5) (186.2) Energy operating costs (1.9) (1.5) (5.1) (4.0) Non-cash costs of sales - (2.0) - (5.7) Cash Costs attributable to GEO production $ 36.8 $ 29.9 $ 93.4 $ 83.7 GEOs, excluding prepaid ounces 133,219 117,721 363,042 336,558 Cash Costs per GEO $ 276 $ 254 $ 257 $ 249 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 37 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and earnings per share ("EPS"): Income tax expense/recovery;

Finance expenses;

Finance income;

Depletion and depreciation;

Non-cash costs of sales;

costs of sales; Impairment charges related to royalty, stream and working interests;

Impairment of investments;

Gains/losses on sale of royalty, stream and working interests;

Gains/losses on investments;

Foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; and

Unusual non-recurring items. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company as a whole for the reporting periods presented, to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results, and to supplement information in its financial statements. Management believes that in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS such as Net Income and EPS, our investors and analysts use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share to evaluate the results of the underlying business of the Company, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in our guidance, with the exception of depletion and depreciation expense. While the adjustments to net income and EPS in these measures include items that are both recurring and non-recurring, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are useful measures of the Company's performance because they adjust for items which may not relate to or have a disproportionate effect on the period in which they are recognized, impact the comparability of our core operating results from period to period, are not always reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business and/or are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are only intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. 38 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, (expressed in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 101.6 $ 52.1 $ 230.8 $ 170.3 Income tax expense 17.9 13.8 44.6 38.4 Finance expenses 3.5 0.7 8.5 2.4 Finance income (0.8) (0.7) (2.7) (2.4) Depletion and depreciation 70.7 66.0 190.5 186.2 Non-cash costs of sales - 2.0 - 5.7 Transaction costs on Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental - 0.9 - 0.9 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses and other (income)/expenses - (0.1) - (0.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 192.9 $ 134.7 $ 471.7 $ 400.9 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 187.7 186.1 187.3 186.1 Basic EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.28 $ 1.23 $ 0.92 Income tax expense 0.10 0.07 0.24 0.21 Finance expenses 0.01 - 0.04 0.01 Finance income - - (0.01) (0.01) Depletion and depreciation 0.38 0.35 1.02 1.00 Non-cash costs of sales - 0.01 - 0.02 Transaction costs on Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental - 0.01 - - Foreign exchange (gains)/losses and other (income)/expenses - - - - Adjusted EBITDA per share $ 1.03 $ 0.72 $ 2.52 $ 2.15 Margin Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The Company uses Margin in its annual incentive compensation process to evaluate management's performance in increasing revenue and containing costs. Margin is intended to provide additional information, does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of performance in accordance with IFRS. Reconciliation of Net Income to Margin: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, (expressed in millions, except Margin) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 101.6 $ 52.1 $ 230.8 $ 170.3 Income tax expense 17.9 13.8 44.6 38.4 Finance expenses 3.5 0.7 8.5 2.4 Finance income (0.8) (0.7) (2.7) (2.4) Depletion and depreciation 70.7 66.0 190.5 186.2 Non-cash costs of sales - 2.0 - 5.7 Transaction costs on Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental - 0.9 - 0.9 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses and other (income)/expenses - (0.1) - (0.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 192.9 $ 134.7 $ 471.7 $ 400.9 Revenue 235.7 170.6 586.0 505.0 Margin 81.8% 79.0% 80.5% 79.4% 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 39 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are non-IFRS financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and EPS: Foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses;

Impairment charges related to royalty, stream and working interests;

Impairment of investments;

Gains/losses on sale of royalty, stream and working interests;

Gains/losses on investments;

Unusual non-recurring items; and

non-recurring items; and Impact of income taxes on these items. Management uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company as a whole for the reporting periods presented, to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results, and to supplement information in its financial statements. Management believes that in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS such as Net Income and EPS, our investors and analysts use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to evaluate the results of the underlying business of the Company, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in our guidance. While the adjustments to net income and EPS in these measures include items that are both recurring and non-recurring, management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are useful measures of the Company's performance because they adjust for items which may not relate to or have a disproportionate effect on the period in which they are recognized, impact the comparability of our core operating results from period to period, are not always reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business and/or are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, (expressed in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 101.6 $ 52. 1 $ 230.8 $ 170.3 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses and other (income)/expenses - (0. 1) - (0.6) Transaction costs on Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental - 0.9 - 0.9 Tax effect of adjustments - (0.3) - (0.3) Other tax related adjustments: - 2.0 - 2.0 U.S. Tax Reform impact Adjusted Net Income $ 101.6 $ 54.6 $ 230.8 $ 172.3 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 187.7 186. 1 187.3 186.1 Basic EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.28 $ 1.23 $ 0.92 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses and other (income)/expenses - - - - Impairment of royalty, stream and working interests - - - - Transaction costs on Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental - - - - Tax effect of adjustments - - - - Other tax related adjustments: - 0.01 - 0.01 U.S. Tax Reform impact Adjusted Net Income per share $ 0.54 $ 0.29 $ 1.23 $ 0.93 40 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Franco- Nevada's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, carrying value of assets, future dividends and requirements for additional capital, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, production estimates, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of commodities, expected mining sequences, business prospects and opportunities, audits being conducted by the CRA and available remedies, and the remedies relating to and consequences of the ruling of the Supreme Court of Panama in relation to the Cobre Panama project, the aggregate value of Common Shares which may be issued pursuant to the ATM Program, the Corporation's expected use of the net proceeds of the ATM Program, and expected succession planning. In addition, statements (including data in tables) relating to reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions are accurate and that such reserves and resources and GEOs will be realized. Such forward- looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franco-Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue (gold, platinum group metals, copper, nickel, uranium, silver, iron-ore and Energy); fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and Australian dollar, Mexican Peso and any other currency in which revenue is generated, relative to the U.S. dollar; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies and the enforcement thereof; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Franco-Nevada; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; whether or not the Company is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatment of offshore streams; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; access to sufficient pipeline capacity; actual mineral content may differ from the reserves and resources contained in technical reports; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates, other technical reports and mine plans; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest or an outbreak of contagious disease; and the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; the Company's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; no material changes to existing tax treatment; the expected application of tax laws and regulations by taxation authorities; the expected assessment and outcome of any audit by any taxation authority; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Franco-Nevada cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this MD&A only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 41 Financial Statements Franco-Nevada Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) At At September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4) $ 91.7 $ 69.7 Receivables 85.6 75.5 Loan receivable (Note 5) 34.0 - Prepaid expenses and other (Note 6) 49.7 33.3 Current assets $ 261.0 $ 178.5 Royalty, stream and working interests, net (Note 7) $ 4,845.7 $ 4,555.6 Investments (Note 5) 143.8 169.7 Deferred income tax assets 7.2 17.3 Other assets (Note 8) 12.4 10.7 Total assets $ 5,270.1 $ 4,931.8 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 34.4 $ 23.6 Current income tax liabilities 6.6 1.4 Current liabilities $ 41.0 $ 25.0 Lease liabilities $ 2.6 $ - Long-term debt (Note 9) 242.4 207.6 Deferred income tax liabilities 78.5 67.3 Total liabilities $ 364.5 $ 299.9 Shareholders' Equity (Note 15) Share capital $ 5,316.2 $ 5,158.3 Contributed surplus 17.3 15.6 Deficit (231.5) (321.7) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (196.4) (220.3) Total shareholders' equity $ 4,905.6 4,631.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,270.1 $ 4,931.8 Contingencies (Note 19) Subsequent events (Note 20) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 42 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Franco-Nevada Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share amounts) For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue(Note 10) $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 Cost of sales $ 38.7 $ 98.5 Costs of sales (Note 11) 33.4 $ 93.4 Depletion and depreciation 70.7 66.0 190.5 186.2 Total costs of sales $ 109.4 99.4 $ 289.0 $ 279.6 Gross profit $ 126.3 71.2 $ 297.0 $ 225.4 Other operating expenses (income) $ 5.6 $ 18.1 General and administrative expenses 5.2 $ 17.4 (Gain) loss on sale of gold bullion (1.5) 0.2 (2.3) (0.1) Total other operating expenses (income) $ 4.1 5.4 $ 15.8 $ 17.3 Operating income $ 122.2 65.8 $ 281.2 $ 208.1 Foreign exchange gain and other income (expenses) $ - 0.1 $ - $ 0.6 Income before finance items and income taxes $ 122.2 65.9 $ 281.2 $ 208.7 Finance items (Note 13) $ 0.8 $ 2.7 Finance income 0.7 $ 2.4 Finance expenses (3.5) (0.7) (8.5) (2.4) Net income before income taxes $ 119.5 65.9 $ 275.4 $ 208.7 Income tax expense (Note 14) 17.9 13.8 44.6 38.4 Net income $ 101.6 $ 52.1 $ 230.8 $ 170.3 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: $ (10.5) $ 17.6 Currency translation adjustment 11.2 $ (29.3) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive (loss) income ("FVTOCI"), (43.4) 4.3 net of income tax (Note 5) 13.6 (1.7) Other comprehensive (loss) income $ (53.9) 24.8 $ 21.9 $ (31.0) Comprehensive income $ 47.7 $ 76.9 $ 252.7 $ 139.3 Earnings per share (Note 16) $ 0.54 $ 1.23 Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.28 $ 1.23 $ 0.91 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (Note 16) 187.7 187.3 Basic 186.1 186.1 Diluted 188.1 186.4 187.6 186.4 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 43 Franco-Nevada Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities $ 230.8 Net income $ 170.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 190.5 Depletion and depreciation 186.2 Non-cash costs of sales - 5.7 Share-based payments 3.9 4.1 Unrealized foreign exchange gain - (0.1) Deferred income tax expense 19.4 7.5 Other non-cash items (4.0) (0.9) Acquisition of gold bullion (23.6) (19.4) Proceeds from sale of gold bullion 28.2 8.1 Operating cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital $ 445.2 $ 361.5 Changes in non-cash working capital: $ (10.1) (Increase) decrease in receivables $ 5.2 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other (16.2) 10.3 Increase in current liabilities 14.2 - Net cash provided by operating activities $ 433.1 $ 377.0 Cash flows from investing activities $ (436.3) Acquisition of royalty, stream and working interests $ (702.3) Acquisition of energy well equipment (0.9) (1.1) Acquisition of investments (3.9) - Proceeds from sale of investments 6.8 - Net cash used in investing activities $ (434.3) $ (703.4) Cash flows from financing activities $ 83.0 Proceeds from at-the-market equity offering $ - Proceeds from draw of revolving credit facilities 275.0 - Proceeds from draw of term loan 160.0 - Repayment of revolving credit facilities (400.0) - Credit facility amendment costs (0.8) (0.5) Payment of dividends (102.9) (104.5) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8.5 0.1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 22.8 $ (104.9) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ 0.4 $ (2.9) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 22.0 $ (434.2) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 69.7 $ 511.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 91.7 $ 76.9 Supplemental cash flow information: $ 7.7 Cash paid for interest expense and loan standby fees $ 1.7 Income taxes paid $ 33.1 $ 20.9 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 44 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Franco-Nevada Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Accumulated Other Share Capital Contributed Comprehensive Total (Note 15) Surplus Income (Loss) Deficit Equity Balance at January 1, 2019 $ 5,158.3 $ 15.6 $ (220.3) $ (321.7) $ 4,631.9 Net income - - - 230.8 230.8 Other comprehensive income - - 21.9 - 21.9 Total comprehensive income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 252.7 At-the-market equity offering 83.0 - - - 83.0 Acquisition of Salares Norte 27.0 - - - 27.0 Exercise of stock options 11.4 (2.9) - - 8.5 Share-based payments - 4.6 - - 4.6 Loss on disposal of equity investments 0.8 at FVTOCI - - 2.0 (1.2) Dividend reinvestment plan 36.5 - - - 36.5 Dividends declared - - - (139.4) (139.4) Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 5,316.2 $ 17.3 $ (196.4) $ (231.5) $ 4,905.6 Balance at January 1, 2018 $ 5,107.8 $ 14.2 $ (133.6) $ (282.9) $ 4,705.5 Net income - - - 170.3 170.3 Other comprehensive loss - - (31.0) - (31.0) Total comprehensive income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 139.3 Exercise of stock options 0.1 - - - 0. 1 Share-based payments - 4.5 - - 4.5 Dividend reinvestment plan 28.4 - - - 28.4 Dividends declared - - - (132.9) (132.9) Balance at September 30, 2018 $ 5,136.3 $ 18.7 $ (164.6) $ (245.5) $ 4,744.9 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 45 Franco-Nevada Corporation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted) Note 1 - Corporate Information Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada" or the "Company") is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Company is a royalty and stream company focused on precious metals (gold, silver, and platinum group metals) and a diversity of revenue sources with a target of no more than 20% from energy (oil, gas and natural gas liquids). The Company owns a portfolio of royalty, stream and working interests, covering properties at various stages, from production to early exploration, in Latin America, United States, Canada, Australia and Africa. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and the Company is domiciled in Canada. The Company's head and registered office is located at 199 Bay Street, Suite 2000, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Note 2 - Significant accounting policies Basis of presentation

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of Franco-Nevada and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (its "subsidiaries") (hereinafter together with Franco-Nevada, the "Company").

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with

International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of condensed interim financial statements, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting . These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and were prepared using the same accounting policies, method of computation and presentation as were applied in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, except as referenced in Note 2(b) . These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on November 11, 2019.

The financial information included herein reflects all adjustments, consisting only of normal recurring adjustments which, in the opinion of management, are necessary for a fair presentation of the results for the interim periods presented. The results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for the full year. Seasonality is not considered to have a significant impact over the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Taxes on income in the interim period have been accrued using the tax rates that would be applicable to expected total annual income. New and amended standards adopted by the Company

The following accounting standards were adopted by the Company as of January 1, 2019. The impact of the adoption of these standards and the new accounting policies are disclosed below.

IFRS 16 Leases

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16"). IFRS 16 requires lessees to recognize assets and liabilities for most leases. The new standard was applied using a modified retrospective approach whereby the effects of the change in accounting policies for leases as at January 1, 2019 are presented together as a single adjustment to the opening balance of deficit. Therefore, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 Leases . 46 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation As permitted under transitional provisions, the Company has elected to use the following practical expedients: Not to separate non-lease from lease components, and instead account for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component.

non-lease from lease components, and instead account for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component. Not to recognize right-of-use assets and associated liabilities for low value assets or lease terms of 12 months or less.

right-of-use assets and associated liabilities for low value assets or lease terms of 12 months or less. Measure its right-of-use assets at amounts equal to the associated lease liabilities; as such, the adjustment to deficit on transition is nil. The Company's significant lease arrangements relate to its office premises. Adoption of the new standard resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets of $2.8 million within other assets on the statement of financial position, measured at an amount equal to the related lease liability, discounted using a weighted average incremental borrowing rate of 4.55% at January 1, 2019. IFRIC 23Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Effective January 1, 2019, the Company has adopted IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments("IFRIC 23"). IFRIC 23 clarifies how to apply the recognition and measurement requirements of IAS 12 Income Taxeswhen there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. The application of IFRIC 23 did not impact the Company's consolidated financial statements. New accounting standards issued but not yet effective Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations

In October 2018, the IASB issued amendments to the definition of a business in IFRS 3 Business Combinations ("IFRS 3"). The amendments are intended to assist entities to determine whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination or as an asset acquisition. The amendments clarify the minimum requirements for a business, remove the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing any missing elements, add guidance to help entities assess whether an acquired process is substantive, narrow the definitions of a business and of outputs, and introduce an optional fair value concentration test. The amendments to IFRS 3 are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020 and apply prospectively. Earlier application is permitted. While it is generally expected that the application of the amendments will result in more acquisitions being accounted for as asset acquisitions, the Company will evaluate the impact of the amendments based on the nature and terms

of acquisitions the Company may complete in future periods. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 47 Note 3 - Acquisitions and other transactions Acquisition of Premier Gold Royalty Interests

On September 25, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired two royalties from Premier Gold Mines Limited ("Premier") for $6.0 million, including a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on property owned by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation adjoining its Musselwhite Mine in Northwestern Ontario and a 1.5% NSR on Nevada Gold Mines LLC's Rain/Emigrant and Saddle properties located at the south end of the Carlin Trend in Nevada.

The acquisitions of the Premier royalties have been accounted for as asset acquisitions. Acquisition of U.S. Oil & Gas Royalty Interest - Marcellus, Pennsylvania

On July 22, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired from Range Resources Corporation ("Range") an overriding royalty interest on acreage in the Marcellus for a gross purchase price of $300.0 million. The royalty is calculated as 1% of gross production, less allowed deductions from approximately 350,000 net acres of Range's working interest position

in Washington, Western Allegheny and Southern Beaver Counties in Pennsylvania. The royalty applies to existing production and future development from the Marcellus formation as well as future potential development from the Utica and Upper Devonian formations.

The acquisition was financed with a combination of cash on hand and funds drawn from the Corporate Revolver, as referenced in Note 9(a) . The acquisition has an effective date of March 1, 2019. Between the effective date and the closing date, the asset has generated approximately $9.1 million in royalties.

The acquisition of the Marcellus royalty has been accounted for as an asset acquisition. Acquisition of U.S. Oil & Gas Mineral Rights with Continental Resources, Inc. - SCOOP and STACK, Oklahoma

The Company, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has a strategic relationship with Continental Resources, Inc. to acquire, through a jointly-owned entity (the "Royalty Acquisition Venture"), royalty rights in the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province ("SCOOP") and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties ("STACK") plays of

Oklahoma.

In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded contributions to the Royalty

Acquisition Venture of $19.6 million and $106.1 million, respectively. As at September 30, 2019, $1.8 million included in accounts payable on the consolidated statement of financial position relates to contributions to the Royalty Acquisition Venture funded after period-end. As at September 30, 2019, the total cumulative investment in the Royalty Acquisition Venture totalled $367.9 million and Franco-Nevada has remaining commitments of up to $152.1 million to be funded by

December 31, 2021.

The Royalty Acquisition Venture is accounted for as a joint operation in accordance with IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements . Acquisition of Valentine Lake Royalty Interest - Newfoundland, Canada

On February 21, 2019, Franco-Nevada acquired a 2% NSR on Marathon Gold Corporation's ("Marathon") Valentine Lake Gold Camp in central Newfoundland for C$18.0 million ($13.7 million). Marathon has an option to buy back 0.5% of the NSR for $7.0 million until December 31, 2022.

The acquisition of the Valentine Lake royalty has been accounted for as an asset acquisition. 48 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Acquisition of Salares Norte Royalty Interest - Chile

On January 31, 2019, Franco-Nevada, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired an existing 2% NSR on Gold Fields' Salares Norte project in the Atacama region of northern Chile for $32.0 million, comprised of $27.0 million of Franco-Nevada common shares (366,499 common shares) and $5.0 million in cash. Gold Fields has an option to buy back 1% of the NSR for $6.0 million within 24 months of the commencement of commercial production.

The acquisition of the Salares Norte royalty has been accounted for as an asset acquisition. Note 4 - Cash and cash equivalents As at September 30, 2019 and 2018, cash and cash equivalents were primarily held in interest-bearing deposits. Cash and cash equivalents comprised the following: AtAt September 30, December 31, 20192018 Cash deposits $ 76. 7 $ 60.3 Term deposits 15.0 9.4 $ 91.7 $ 69.7 Note 5 - Investments Investments comprise the following: (i) equity interests in various public and non-public entities which the Company acquired through the open market or through transactions; (ii) warrants in various publicly-listed companies; and a loan receivable extended to Noront Resources Ltd. as part of the Company's acquisition of royalty rights in the Ring of Fire mining district of Ontario, Canada, in April 2015. The loan has a maturity date of April 28, 2020, and is presented as a current investment on the consolidated statement of financial position. Current and long-term investments comprised the following: At At September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Loan receivable $ 34.0 $ - $ 34.0 $ - Equity investments $ 142.8 $ 136.7 Warrants 1.0 0.7 Loan receivable - 32.3 $ 143.8 $ 169.7 The change in the fair value of equity investments recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Change in the fair value of equity investments at FVTOCI $ (50.3) $ 15.6 $ 4.2 $ (2.1) Deferred tax recovery (expense) in other comprehensive income 6.9 (2.0) 0.1 0.4 Change in the fair value of equity investments at FVTOCI, net of tax $ (43.4) 13.6 $ 4.3 $ (1.7) 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 49 Note 6 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets Prepaid expenses and other current assets comprised the following: At At September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Gold bullion $ 25.5 $ 27.8 Stream ounces inventory 6.4 - Prepaid expenses 17.7 5.4 Debt issue costs 0.1 0. 1 $ 49.7 $ 33.3 Note 7 - Royalty, stream and working interests Royalty, stream and working interests, net of accumulated depletion and impairment charges, comprised the following: As at September 30, 2019 Accumulated Carrying Cost Depletion (1) Impairment Value Mining royalties $ 1,024.3 $ (605.1) $ - $ 419.2 Streams 4,270.9 (1,420.4) - 2,850.5 Energy 1,724.3 (373.6) - 1,350.7 Advanced 206.4 (30.6) - 175.8 Exploration 62.1 (12.6) - 49.5 $ 7,288.0 $ (2,442.3) $ - $ 4,845.7 (1) Accumulated depletion includes previously recognized impairment charges. As at December 31, 2018 Cost Accumulated Impairment Carrying Depletion (1) Value Mining royalties $ 1,021.4 $ (571.3) $ - $ 450.1 Streams 4,346.3 (1,303.3) (75.4) 2,967.6 Energy 1,303.8 (337.2) - 966.6 Advanced 159.9 (30.1) - 129.8 Exploration 54.7 (12.6) (0.6) 41.5 $ 6,886.1 $ (2,254.5) $ (76.0) $ 4,555.6 (1) Accumulated depletion includes previously recognized impairment charges. 50 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Changes in royalty, stream and working interests for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 were as follows: Mineral Streams Energy Advanced Exploration Total Royalties Balance at January 1, 2018 $ 486.1 $ 2,575.4 $ 682.7 $ 151.9 $ 43.1 $ 3,939.2 Acquisitions 0.5 630.4 354.5 1.8 1.4 988.6 Transfers 16.4 - - (16.4) - - Impairments - (75.4) - - (0.6) (76.0) Depletion (42.5) (162.8) (37.3) (1.1) (0.2) (243.9) Impact of foreign exchange (10.4) - (33.3) (6.4) (2.2) (52.3) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 450.1 $ 2,967.6 $ 966.6 $ 129.8 $ 41.5 $ 4,555.6 Acquisitions (Note 3) - - 411.3 45.7 8.0 465.0 Depletion (33.8) (117.1) (36.4) (0.5) - (187.8) Impact of foreign exchange 2.9 - 9.2 0.8 - 12.9 Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 419.2 $ 2,850.5 $ 1,350.7 $ 175.8 $ 49.5 $ 4,845.7 Of the total net book value as at September 30, 2019, $3,795.3 million (December 31, 2018 - $2,233.0 million) is depletable and $1,050.4 million (December 31, 2018 - $2,322.6 million) is non-depletable. Note 8 - Other assets Other assets comprised the following: At At September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Energy well equipment, net $ 9.4 $ 10.2 Right-of-use assets, net 2.5 - Furniture and fixtures, net 0.5 0.5 $ 12.4 $ 10.7 Note 9 - Debt Changes in obligations related to the Company's credit facilities were as follows: Corporate FNBC Corporate Total Revolver Revolver Term Loan Balance at January 1, 2018 $ - $ - $ - $ - Drawdowns 210.0 27.0 - 237.0 Repayment - (27.0) - (27.0) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 210.0 $ - $ - $ 210.0 Drawdowns 275.0 - 160.0 435.0 Repayment (400.0) - - (400.0) Total debt $ 85.0 $ - $ 160.0 $ 245.0 Less: Debt issue costs (2.6) - - (2.6) Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 82.4 $ - $ 160.0 $ 242.4 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 51 Corporate Revolver - $1.0 billion

The Company has a five-year $1.0 billion unsecured revolving term credit facility (the "Corporate Revolver"). During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company drew down $275.0 million to finance the acquisition of an oil and gas royalty in the Marcellus, as referenced in Note 3(b) . The Company paid down $400.0 million with $240.0 million

of cash on hand and $160.0 million drawn from the term loan as described in Note 9(b) . The balance outstanding on the Corporate Revolver as at September 30, 2019 was $85.0 million.

On March 26, 2019, the Company amended its Corporate Revolver by extending the term from March 22, 2023 to March 22, 2024 and reducing the applicable margins and standby fee, depending on the Company's leverage ratio.

Advances under the Corporate Revolver can be drawn as follows: U.S. dollars Base rate advances with interest payable monthly at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") base rate, plus between 0.00% and 1.05% per annum depending upon the Company's leverage ratio; or

LIBOR loans for periods of 1, 2, 3 or 6 months with interest payable at a rate of LIBOR, plus between 1.00% and 2.05% per annum, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. Canadian dollars Prime rate advances with interest payable monthly at the CIBC prime rate, plus between 0.00% and 1.05% per annum, depending on the Company's leverage ratio; or

Bankers' acceptances for a period of 30 to 180 days with a stamping fee calculated on the face amount between 1.00% and 2.05%, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. All loans are readily convertible into loans of other types, described above, on customary terms and upon provision of appropriate notice. Borrowings under the Corporate Revolver are guaranteed by certain of the Company's subsidiaries and are unsecured. The Corporate Revolver is subject to a standby fee of 0.20% to 0.41% per annum, depending on the Company's leverage ratio, even if no amounts are outstanding under the Corporate Revolver. Corporate Term Loan

On April 17, 2019, the Company entered into an unsecured, one-year term credit facility (the "Corporate Term Loan") in the amount of $160.0 million to pay down amounts borrowed under the Corporate Revolver, as referenced in Note 9(a) . The amount was drawn as a one-month LIBOR loan with interest payable at a rate of LIBOR plus 0.85%.

On September 25, 2019, the Company amended the Corporate Term Loan by extending the term from April 17, 2020 to April 17, 2021. The Corporate Term Loan is presented as a non-current liability on the consolidated statement of financial position. FNBC Revolver

The Company's subsidiary, Franco-Nevada (Barbados) Corporation ("FNBC"), has an unsecured revolving term credit facility (the "FNBC Revolver"). The FNBC Revolver provides for the availability over a one-year period of up to $100.0 million in borrowings. On March 19, 2019, the maturity date of the FNBC Revolver was extended by an additional year, to March 20, 2020. 52 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Note 10 - Revenue Revenue classified by commodity, geography and type comprised the following: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Commodity $ 151.1 $ 110.6 $ 371.0 $ 337.5 Gold(1) Silver 23.8 20.5 60.4 62.1 Platinum-group metals(1) 17.2 9.0 51.0 27.9 Other mining commodities 6.1 4.3 17.7 9.6 Mining $ 198.2 $ 144.4 $ 500.1 $ 437.1 Energy 37.5 26.2 85.9 67.9 $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 Geography $ 111.7 $ 74.6 $ 247.6 $ 215.6 Latin America United States 47.8 33.9 116.7 100.1 Canada(1) 40.0 32.6 118.5 95.3 Rest of World 36.2 29.5 103.2 94.0 $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 Type $ 75.9 $ 47.5 $ 188.7 $ 146.4 Revenue-based royalties Streams(1) 140.6 99.3 333.4 293.7 Profit-based royalties 10.3 11.4 37.2 35.1 Other 8.9 12.4 26.7 29.8 $ 235.7 $ 170.6 $ 586.0 $ 505.0 Includes revenue of $0.1 million and $1.3 million of provisional price adjustments for gold and platinum-group metals, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 (Q3/2018 - $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively). For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes revenue of $0.1 million and $4.7 million of provisional pricing adjustments for gold and platinum-group metals, respectively (YTD/2018 - $1.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively). Note 11 - Costs of sales Costs of sales comprised the following: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Costs of stream sales $ 36.2 $ 29.3 $ 91.6 82.0 Costs of prepaid ounces - 2.0 - 5.7 Mineral production taxes 0.6 0.6 1.8 1.7 Energy operating costs 1.9 1.5 5.1 4.0 $ 38.7 $ 33.4 $ 98.5 $ 93.4 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 53 Note 12 - Related party disclosures Key management personnel are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the Company. Key management personnel include the Board of Directors and the executive management team. Compensation for key management personnel of the Company was as follows: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Short-term benefits(1) $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 2.4 $ 2.4 Share-based payments(2) 2.2 0.3 5.6 2.7 $ 3.0 $ 1.1 $ 8.0 $ 5.1 Includes salary, benefits and short-term accrued incentives/other bonuses earned in the period. Represents the expense of stock options and restricted share units, and mark-to-market charges on deferred share units during the period. Note 13 - Finance income and expenses Finance income and expenses for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, (expressed in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Finance income $ 0.8 $ 0.7 $ 2.7 $ 2.4 Interest $ 0.8 $ 0.7 $ 2.7 $ 2.4 Finance expenses $ 2.6 - $ 6.2 $ - Interest $ Standby charges 0.7 0.5 1.6 1.7 Amortization of debt issue costs 0.2 0.2 0.6 0.7 Accretion of lease liabilities - - 0.1 - $ 3.5 $ 0.7 $ 8.5 $ 2.4 54 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Note 14 - Income taxes Income tax expense for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was as follows: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Current income tax expense $ 3.8 $ 18.1 $ 25.2 $ 30.9 Deferred income tax expense 14.1 (4.3) 19.4 7.5 $ 17.9 $ 13.8 $ 44.6 $ 38.4 The Company is undergoing an audit by the Canada Revenue Agency of its 2012-2015 taxation years, as referenced in Note 19. Note 15 - Shareholders' equity Share capital

The Company's authorized capital stock includes an unlimited number of common shares (188,581,112 common shares issued and outstanding as at September 30, 2019) having no par value and preferred shares issuable in series (issued - nil).

Changes in share capital in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and year ended December 31, 2018 were as follows: Number Amount of shares Balance at January 1, 2018 185,930,331 $ 5,107.8 Exercise of stock options 94,018 5.5 Vesting of restricted share units 52,882 3.3 Dividend reinvestment plan (Note 15(c)) 615,250 41.7 Balance at December 31, 2018 186,692,481 $ 5,158.3 At-the-market equity offering (Note 15(b)) 884,000 83.0 Acquisition of Salares Norte (Note 3(e)) 366,499 27.0 Exercise of stock options 205,653 11.4 Dividend reinvestment plan (Note 15(c)) 432,479 36.5 Balance at September 30, 2019 188,581,112 $ 5,316.2 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 55 At-the Market-Equity Program

On July 19, 2019, the Company established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") whereby the Company is permitted to issue up to an aggregate of $200 million worth of common shares from treasury at prevailing market prices to the public through the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or any other marketplace on which the common shares are listed, quoted or otherwise trade. The volume and timing of distributions under the

ATM Program is determined at the Company's sole discretion, subject to applicable regulatory limitations and blackout periods. The ATM Program is effective until July 18, 2020, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company.

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company issued 884,000 common shares at an average price per common share of $95.38. The gross proceeds to the Company from these issuances were $84.3 million, and the net proceeds were $83.0 million after deducting agent commission costs of $0.8 million and other share issuance costs of $0.5 million. Dividends

The Company declared dividends of $0.25 per common share (Q3/2018 - $0.24 per common share) and $0.74 per common share (YTD/2018 - $0.71 per common share), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Dividends paid in cash and through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") were as follows: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash dividends $ 32.9 $ 33.8 $ 102.9 $ 104.5 DRIP dividends 14.2 11.2 36.5 28.4 $ 47.1 $ 45.0 $ 139.4 $ 132.9 Stock-based payments

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, an expense of $1.3 million (Q3/2018 - $1.5 million) and $3.9 million (YTD/2019 - $4.1 million) related to stock options has been included in the consolidated statement of income and other comprehensive income, respectively. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, $0.3 million (Q3/2018 - nil) and $0.7 million (YTD/2018 - $0.3 million), was capitalized to royalty, stream and working interest, net, respectively. 56 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Note 16 - Earnings per share ("EPS") 2019 For the three months ended September30, 2018 Shares Per Share Shares Per Share Net Income (in millions) Amount Net Income (in millions) Amount Basic EPS $ 101.6 187.7 $ 0.54 $ 52.1 186.1 $ 0.28 Effect of dilutive securities - 0.4 - - 0.3 - Diluted EPS $ 101.6 188.1 $ 0.54 $ 52.1 186.4 $ 0.28 2019 For the nine months ended September30, 2018 Shares Per Share Shares Per Share Net Income (in millions) Amount Net Income (in millions) Amount Basic EPS $ 230.8 187.3 $ 1.23 $ 170.3 186.1 $ 0.92 Effect of dilutive securities - 0.3 - - 0.3 (0.01) Diluted EPS $ 230.8 187.6 $ 1.23 $ 170.3 186.4 $ 0.91 For the three months ended September 30, 2019, no stock options (Q3/2018 - 145,521 stock options) were excluded due to being anti-dilutive. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, 203,166 stock options (YTD/2018 - 145,521 stock options) were excluded due to being anti-dilutive. RSUs totaling 69,442 (2018 - 73,762 RSUs) were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS due to the performance criteria for the vesting of the RSUs not being measurable as at September 30, 2019. Note 17 - Segment Reporting The chief operating decision-maker organizes and manages the business under two operating segments, consisting of royalty, stream and working interests in each of the mining and energy sectors. The Company's reportable segments for purposes of assessing performance are presented as follows: 2019 For the three months ended September30, 2018 Mining Energy Total Mining Energy Total Revenue $ 198.2 $ 37.5 $ 235.7 $ 144.4 $ 26.2 $ 170.6 Income/(expenses) $ 36.8 $ 1.9 $ 38.7 $ 31.9 $ 1.5 $ 33.4 Costs of sales Depletion and depreciation 54.1 15.6 69.7 54.7 10.4 65.1 Segment gross profit $ 107.3 $ 20.0 $ 127.3 $ 57.8 $ 14.3 $ 72.1 2019 For the nine months ended September30, 2018 Mining Energy Total Mining Energy Total Revenue $ 500.1 $ 85.9 $ 586.0 $ 437.1 $ 67.9 $ 505.0 Income/(expenses) $ 93.4 $ 5.1 $ 98.5 $ 89.4 $ 4.0 $ 93.4 Costs of sales Depletion and depreciation 151.4 36.4 187.8 157.1 26.6 183.7 Segment gross profit $ 255.3 $ 44.4 $ 299.7 $ 190.6 $ 37.3 $ 227.9 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 57 A reconciliation of total segment gross profit to consolidated net income before income taxes is presented below: For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total segment gross profit $ 127.3 $ 72.1 $ 299.7 $ 227.9 Other operating (income)/expenses $ 5.6 $ 5.2 $ 18.1 $ 17.4 General and administrative expenses Gain on sale of bullion (1.5) 0.2 (2.3) (0.1) Depreciation 1.0 0.9 2.7 2.5 Foreign exchange (gain) and other income (expenses) - (0.1) - (0.6) Income before finance items and income taxes $ 122.2 $ 65.9 $ 281.2 $ 208.7 Finance items $ 0.8 $ 0.7 $ 2.7 $ 2.4 Finance income Finance expenses (3.5) (0.7) (8.5) (2.4) Net income before income taxes $ 119.5 $ 65.9 $ 275.4 $ 208.7 Note 18 - Fair value measurements Fair value is a market-based measurement, not an entity-specific measurement. For some assets and liabilities, observable market transactions or market information might be available. For other assets and liabilities, observable market transactions and market information might not be available. However, the objective of a fair value measurement in both cases is the same-to estimate the price at which an orderly transaction to sell the asset or to transfer the liability would take place between market participants at the measurement date under current market conditions (i.e. an exit price at the measurement date from the perspective of a market participant that holds the asset or owes the liability). The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2 inputs are quoted prices in markets that are not active, quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, inputs other than quoted prices observable for the asset or liability (for example, interest rate and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals, forward pricing curves used to value currency and commodity contracts and volatility measurements used to value option contracts), or inputs that are derived principally from or corroborated by observable market data or other means.

Level 3 inputs are unobservable (supported by little or no market activity). The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to Level 1 inputs and the lowest priority to Level 3 inputs. There were no transfers between the levels of the fair value hierarchy during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. 58 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis: Quoted Prices in Significant Other Significant Active Markets for Observable Unobservable Aggregate As at September 30, 2019 Identical Assets Inputs Inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Fair Value Receivables from provisional concentrate sales $ - $ 12.4 $ - $ 12.4 Equity investments 138.9 - 3.9 142.8 Warrants - 1.0 - 1.0 $ 138.9 $ 13.4 $ 3.9 $ 156.2 Quoted Prices in Significant Other Significant Active Markets for Observable Unobservable Aggregate As at December 31, 2018 Identical Assets Inputs Inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Fair Value Receivables from provisional concentrate sales $ - $ 8.5 $ - $ 8.5 Equity investments 132.8 - 3.9 136.7 Warrants - 0.7 - 0.7 $ 132.8 $ 9.2 $ 3.9 $ 145.9 The fair values of the Company's remaining financial assets and liabilities, which include cash and cash equivalents, receivables, loan receivables, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, and debt approximate their carrying values due to their short-term nature, historically negligible credit losses, fair value of collateral, and/or floating interest rate on the debt. The Company has not offset financial assets with financial liabilities. Assets Measured at Fair Value on a Non-Recurring Basis: Quoted Prices in Significant Other Significant Active Markets for Observable Unobservable Aggregate As at December 31, 2018 Identical Assets Inputs Inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Fair Value Royalty, stream and working interests $ - $ - $ 14.6 $ 14.6 $ - $ - $ 14.6 $ 14.6 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 59 The valuation techniques that are used to measure fair value are as follows: Receivables

The fair values of receivables arising from gold and platinum group metal concentrate sales contracts that contain provisional pricing mechanisms are determined using the appropriate quoted forward prices from the exchange that is the principal active market for the particular metal. As such, these receivables are classified within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Investments

The fair values of publicly-traded investments are determined based on a market approach reflecting the closing prices of each particular security at the statement of financial position date. The closing prices are quoted market prices obtained from the exchange that is the principal active market for the particular security, and therefore are classified within Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy.

The Company holds one equity investment that does not have a quoted market price in an active market. The Company has assessed the fair value of the instrument based on a valuation technique using unobservable discounted future cash flows. As a result, the fair value is classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy.

The fair values of warrants are estimated using the Black-Scholes pricing model which requires the use of inputs that are observable in the market. As such, these investments are classified within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Royalty, stream, and working interests

The fair values of royalty, stream, and working interests are determined primarily using a market approach using unobservable discounted future cash-flows. As a result, the fair values are classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. 60 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation Note 19 - Contingencies Canadian Revenue Agency Audit: The Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") is conducting an audit of Franco-Nevada's2012-2015 taxation years. Canadian Domestic (2014-2015):

Certain wholly-owned Canadian subsidiaries of the Company received proposal letters (the "CRA Letters") from the CRA at the end of May 2019. The CRA Letters propose to reassess the 2014 and 2015 taxation years to increase income by adjusting the timing of the deduction of the upfront payments with respect to precious metal streams, resulting in additional Federal and provincial income taxes of approximately $1.6 million plus interest and applicable penalties (after applying available non-capital losses). Subsequently, in October 2019, the Company received Notices of Reassessment from the CRA for the 2014 and 2015 taxation years in accordance with the CRA Letters. Mexico (2013):

The Company received a Notice of Reassessment (the "Reassessment") dated December 24, 2018 from the CRA for the 2013 taxation year in relation to the Company's Mexican subsidiary. The Reassessment assesses the Company for additional

Federal and provincial income taxes of C$10.7 million ($8.1 million) plus interest and applicable penalties but before any relief under the Canada-Mexico tax treaty. For the 2013 taxation year, the Company's Mexican subsidiary paid 154.3 million Pesos ($12.1 million) in cash taxes, at a 30% tax rate, to the Mexican tax authorities on income earned in Mexico. If required, the Company intends to seek relief from double taxation under the Canada-Mexico tax treaty. Management believes that the Company and its subsidiaries have filed their tax returns and paid all applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian and applicable foreign tax laws and, as a result, no amounts have been recorded in the financial statements of the Company for the Reassessment, the CRA Letters or for any potential tax liability that may arise in respect of these matters. The Company intends to vigorously defend its position. The CRA audit is ongoing and there can be no assurance that the CRA will not further challenge the manner in which the Company or any of its subsidiaries has filed its income tax returns and reported its income. In the event that the CRA successfully challenges the manner in which the Company or a subsidiary has filed its tax returns and reported its income, this could potentially result in additional income taxes, penalties and interest, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company. Note 20 - Subsequent events Corporate Revolver Partial Repayment Subsequent to September 30, 2019, the Company paid down $65.0 million of the balance outstanding under its Corporate Revolver, reducing the balance from $85.0 million to $20.0 million. 2019 Third Quarter Report The GoldInvestment that Works 61 Corporate Information Executive Management David Harquail Chief Executive Officer Paul Brink President & Chief Operating Officer Sandip Rana Chief Financial Officer Lloyd Hong Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary Directors Pierre Lassonde Chair David Harquail Chief Executive Officer Tom Albanese Derek Evans Dr. Catharine Farrow Louis Gignac Jennifer Maki Randall Oliphant Hon. David R. Peterson Elliott Pew Head Office 199 Bay Street, Suite 2000 P.O. Box 285 Commerce Court Postal Station Toronto, Canada M5L 1G9 Tel: (416) 306-6300 Barbados Office Ground Floor, Balmoral Hall, Balmoral Gap, Hastings, Christ Church Barbados, BB14034 Tel: (246) 434-8200 U.S. Office 1745 Shea Center Drive, Suite 400 Highlands Ranch Colorado, USA 80129 Tel: (720) 344-4986 Australia Office 44 Kings Park Road, Suite 41 West Perth, WA 6005, Australia Tel: 61-8-6263-4425 Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Toronto, Canada Listings Toronto Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange - Common shares: FNV Share Capital As at November 11, 2019 Common shares outstanding 188,581,112 Reserved for: Options & other 925,093 Fully diluted: 189,506,205 Transfer Agent Computershare Investor Services Inc. 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor Toronto, Canada M5J 2Y1 Toll Free: (800) 564-6253 Tel: (514) 982-7555 service@computershare.com Investor Information Candida Hayden Corporate Affairs info@franco-nevada.comwww.franco-nevada.com Tel: (416) 306-6323 Toll Free: (877) 401-3833 62 FNVTSX NYSE Franco-Nevada Corporation www.franco-nevada.com FNVTSX/NYSE Attachments Original document

