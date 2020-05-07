TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in Toronto are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
David Harquail
136,237,484
94.77%
7,515,373
5.23%
Paul Brink
142,952,173
99.44%
800,684
0.56%
Tom Albanese
143,705,092
99.97%
47,765
0.03%
Derek W. Evans
142,580,720
99.18%
1,172,137
0.82%
Dr. Catharine Farrow
142,525,541
99.15%
1,227,316
0.85%
Louis Gignac
140,577,674
97.79%
3,175,183
2.21%
Maureen Jensen
143,676,911
99.95%
75,946
0.05%
Jennifer Maki
143,676,298
99.95%
76,559
0.05%
Randall Oliphant
142,013,374
98.79%
1,739,483
1.21%
The Hon. David R. Peterson
139,086,695
96.75%
4,666,162
3.25%
Elliott Pew
143,081,000
99.53%
671,857
0.47%
Corporate Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Franco-Nevada is debt free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-announces-election-of-directors-301055311.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation