Franco Nevada : April Presentation

This presentation contains "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Franco-Nevada's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, carrying value of assets, future dividends and requirements for additional capital, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, production estimates, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of commodities, expected mining sequences, business prospects and opportunities, audits being conducted by the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA"), the expected exposure for current and future assessments and available remedies, the remedies relating to and consequences of the ruling of the Supreme Court of Panama in relation to the Cobre Panama project, the aggregated value of common shares which may be issued pursuant to the at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program"), the Company's expected use of the net proceeds of the ATM Program, and expected succession planning. In addition, statements (including data in tables) relating to reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions are accurate and that such reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces will be realized. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franco-Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward looking statement, including, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue (gold, platinum group metals, copper, nickel, uranium, silver, iron-ore and oil and gas); fluctuations in the value of the Canadian, Australian dollar and Mexican Peso and any other currency in which revenue is generated, relative to the U.S. dollar; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies, and the enforcement thereof; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Franco-Nevada; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; whether or not Franco-Nevada is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatment of offshore streams; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; access to sufficient pipeline capacity; actual mineral content may differ from the reserves and resources contained in technical reports; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates, other technical reports and mine plans; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest or an outbreak of contagious disease; and the integration of acquired assets. The forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; Franco-Nevada's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; no material changes to existing tax treatment; the expected application of tax laws and regulations by taxation authorities; the expected assessment and outcome of any audit by any taxation authority; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the outcome of the ongoing audit by the CRA or the Company's exposure as a result thereof. Franco-Nevada cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date herein only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Non-IFRS Measures
Cash Costs, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Margin are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management uses these measures to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company as a whole for the reporting periods presented, to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results, and to supplement information in its financial statements. The Company also uses Margin in its annual incentive compensation process to evaluate management's performance in increasing revenue and containing costs. Management believes that in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS such as Net Income and Earnings per Share ("EPS"), our investors and analysts use these measures to evaluate the results of the underlying business of the Company, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in guidance. While the adjustments to Net Income and EPS include items that are both recurring and non-recurring, management believes these measures are useful measures of the Company's performance because they adjust for items which may not relate to or have a disproportionate effect on the period in which they are recognized, impact the comparability of our core operating results from period to period, are not always reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business, and/or are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. For a reconciliation of these measures to various IFRS measures, please see the end of this presentation or the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.comand with the SEC on www.sec.gov.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in any jurisdiction.
The GOLD Investment That WORKS
TRACK RECORD
BUSINESS MODEL
GROWTH OUTLOOK
Outperforming
Low Risk
Long Duration Assets
Benchmarks
Optionality
Built-in Growth
Dividend Aristocrat
Blue Chip
NYSE with ~$19 B1 market capitalization
Investment
Held by Blackrock, Fidelity, T. Rowe
Debt repaid post year-end. NOW DEBT FREE.
1. As at March 31, 2020
FNV
TSR: 664%
CAGR: 18.0%
FNV IPO:
Dec. 2007
Gold
S&P/TSX
Global
Gold Index
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1.
FNV, S&P/TSX Global Gold Index converted to USD
3.
TSR and CAGR for December 31, 2007 to March 31, 2020
2.
Chart as of March 31, 2020
4.
Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg
TRACK RECORD
Outperforming the Market
Franco-Nevada (FNV) - US$ basis
NASDAQ
S&P 500
Barclays US Aggregate Bond
TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)
Gold Bullion ETF
GDX (index of mostly gold miners)
-4%
0%
4%
8%
12%
16%
20%
Compounded Average Annual Total Returns since FNV Inception1
FNV Inception - December 20, 2007
Compounded annual total returns to March 31, 2020
Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg
TRACK RECORD
Performance Since IPO
Significant free cash flow generation
High margins
Low overhead/scalable
Free from operating concerns
No legacy or legal issues
Focus on capital allocation
600
900
800
Gold Equivalent
800
Revenue
700
Adj. EBITDA1
Ounces (GEOs)1
(US$ millions)
(US$ million)
500
700
(000s)
600
400
600
500
500
300
400
400
200
300
300
200
200
100
100
100
0
0
0
'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19
'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19
'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19
1
G&A
1.80
Adj. Net Income1
20
Capitalization
0.8%
(% of capitalization)
1.60
(US$ per share)
18
(US$ billion)
1.40
16
0.6%
1.20
14
1.00
12
10
0.80
0.4%
8
0.60
6
0.2%
0.40
4
0.20
2
0.0%
0.00
0
'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19
'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19
'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19
1. Please see notes on Appendix slide - Non-IFRS Measures
TRACK RECORD
Progressive Dividend Track Record
FNV's 2019 Dividends of ~$190M
12 consecutive years of dividend increases
>$1.2B paid since IPO1
IPO investors now realizing
6.5% yield (U.S.)
9.3% yield (CDN)2
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Progressive and Sustainable
$200 $180 $160 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0
US $ (Millions) per annum
Includes DRIP
As of last dividend record date March 12, 2020
BUSINESS MODEL
8
Unique Business Model
FNV does not operate or explore for mines. Instead it has a broad portfolio of royalties and streams on many operations allowing it to:
Intermediate Gold Producers: Alamos Gold, Centerra, IAMGOLD, New Gold, Yamana
BUSINESS MODEL
13
ESG Ranking and New Commitment
Highest Ranked Precious Metals Company
Ranked #1 by Sustainalytics out of 104 precious metals companies
In 2019, Franco-Nevada received an MSCI ESG Rating of "AA"
Responsible Gold Mining Principles
GROWTH OUTLOOK
GEO Sales Growth From Core Assets
700
600
(000's)
500
400
Ounces
300
200
100
0
2018
2019
2020
2024
Actual
Actual
Guidance
Guidance
Cobre Panama
Antamina
Antapaccay
Candelaria
Other
1. GEOs for the
GROWTH OUTLOOK
Cobre Panama Growth
15
First Quantum's forecasted
production (tonnes in thousands)
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
FNV Expected 2020
GEO Deliveries1
330
340
310
310
310
285
110,000
90,000
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
180,000
160,000
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
FNV's attributable GEOs based on midpoint of forecasted copper production (ounces)
(RHS)
FNV is entitled to $100/oz. discount on initial stream payments to provide a 5% return on capital for the period from January 1, 2019 till mill throughput capacity achieved 58 mtpy
First Quantum 2020 to 2022 guidance dated January 9, 2020. Estimate for 2023 and 2024 is sourced from First Quantum technical report filed March 29, 2019
GROWTH OUTLOOK
Organic Portfolio Growth
16
Tasiast
2020
Cobre Panama (Panama)ramp-up
Tasiast (Mauritania) 24k expansion
South Arturo (Nevada)restart
Castle Mountain (California)start-up
Eagle(Yukon) full year production
2021
Stillwater(Montana) Blitz production adds >50%
Cobre Panama (Panama)ramp-up
Musselwhite (Ontario)restart
Antapaccay
2022+
Antapaccay/Coroccohuayco (Peru)
Macassa (Ontario)
West Detour (Ontario)
Salares Norte (Chile)
Valentine Lake (Newfoundland)
Monument Bay (Manitoba)
Hardrock (Ontario)
Agi Dagi/Camyurt (Turkey)
Rosemont (Arizona)
Permian Basin
ENERGY GROWTH
Marcellus (Pennsylvania)
Permian Basin (Texas)
SCOOP/STACK (Oklahoma)
Orion(Alberta) phase 2D expansion
Permanent free option on
over 370 assets covering
over 44,000km2
What Differentiates Franco-Nevada?
OUR BOARD
Highly experienced in resource investments Owners with >$300 million invested1
Risk averse
Board renewal and succession
OUR EXECUTIVES
Long history with the company Lower G&A than comparables Innovative deal structures
Most opportunistic in the commodity cycle
OUR BUSINESS MODEL
Focused on exploration upside Avoid long term debt
Sustainable and progressive dividends Top ranked for ESG
OUR PORTFOLIO
Greatest diversity (lowest single asset exposure)
Strong growth profile
Most exploration optionality (> 370 assets and
44,000 km2)
1. Common shares held per March 2019 circular and February 28, 2020 share price.
FNV
TSR: 664%
CAGR: 18.0%
FNV IPO:
Dec. 2007
Gold
S&P/TSX
Global
Gold Index
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg
FNV, S&P/TSX Global Gold Index converted to USD
Chart as of March 31, 2020
Appendix - Non-IFRS Measures
GEOs include our gold, silver, platinum, palladium and other mining assets. GEOs are estimated on a gross basis for NSR royalties and, in the case of stream ounces, before the payment of the per ounce contractual price paid by the Company. For NPI royalties, GEOs are calculated taking into account the NPI economics. Platinum, palladium, silver and other minerals are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The gold price used in the computation of GEOs earned from a particular asset varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average for the month, quarter, or year in which the mineral was produced or sold. For years 2010 through 2016, please refer to the relevant Annual MD&A for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are non-IFRS financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and EPS: impairment charges related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on sale of royalty, streams and working interests and investments; foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; unusual non-recurring items; and the impact of income taxes on these items. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and earnings per share ("EPS"): income tax expense/recovery; finance expenses; finance income; depletion and depreciation; non-cash costs of sales; impairment charges related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on sale of royalty, streams and working interests and investments; and foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures.
Cash Costs attributable to GEOs sold and Cash Costs per GEO sold are non-IFRS financial measures. Cash Costs attributable to GEOs sold is calculated by starting with total costs of sale and excluding depletion and depreciation, costs not attributable to GEOs sold such as our Energy operating costs, and other non-cash costs of sales such as costs related to our prepaid gold purchase agreement. Cash Costs is then divided by GEOs sold, excluding prepaid ounces, to arrive at Cash Costs per GEO sold. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures.
Margin is defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of this non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure. For years 2010 through 2017, please refer to the relevant Annual MD&A for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures
The Company defines Working Capital as current assets less current liabilities.
Fiscal years 2010 through 2019 were prepared in accordance with IFRS. Fiscal years 2008 and 2009 were prepared in accordance with Canadian GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income
Cash Costs
Margin
Adjusted EBITDA
Outperforming in Bull and Bear Markets
40%
Franco-Nevada
Gold
GDX
32%
24%
20%
14%
17%
10%
1%
-
(6%)
(20%)
(14%)
(40%)
(33%)
Bull Market
Bear Market
Bull Market
(2008 - 2012)
(2013 - 2015)
(2016 - Present)
1.
Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg
3. Total return assumes reinvestment of dividends over designated period
2.
All returns are in US$ as of March 31, 2020
Business Model Benefits
Royalties provide more yield and upside than a Gold ETF with less risk than an operating gold company
GoldETF
Miners
FNV
Benefits of:
Leverage to GoldPrice
Exploration &
Expansion
DividendYield
Limited Exposure Capital Costs
to:
Operating & Other
Costs
Exploration Optionality
80
(Moz)
70
2007
2008 - 2019
60
Gold ounces1 at
>37 Moz produced
2
50
time of IPO
>$1.3B2 revenue to FNV
Resources
30
from portfolio
&
40
Reserves
20
P&P M&I Inf
10
0
IPO
$1.2B paid for portfolio
2019
Gold ounces1 of same assets
as reported Dec. 2019
+114%
+27%
+15%
P&P M&I Inf
Reserves have doubled since IPO at no cost
Total ounces associated with top 37 assets at IPO. Total ounces are not the same as FNV Royalty Ounces. Refer to 2020 Asset Handbook at www.franco-nevada.com. Mineral Reserves and Resources included for Barrick's Carlin operations reflect only the mineral properties with which FNV holds an interest, based on FNV management's best estimate. Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Includes estimates of Mineral Reserves & Resources made under JORC code and SAMREC code.
Revenue from original FNV portfolio includes gold, platinum and palladium revenue.
23
Available Capital
Working Capital1, 2
$225.3
M
Marketable Securities1
$141.7
M
Credit Facilities3
$1,100.0
M
Debt
($80.0)M
Tasiast
Available Capital
US$1.4 B
Debt repaid post year-end. NOW DEBT FREE.
1.
As at December 31, 2019
3. As at December 31, 2019. Facilities include $1B Corporate, $100M Barbados.
2.
Please see notes on Appendix slide - Non-IFRS Measures
Active Management of Commodity Mix
Added: Candelaria,
100%
Antamina, Antapaccay
100%
Added: Palmarejo,
Expected with Cobre
EquivalentsGold
Added:
80%
Gold Quarry
80%
Weyburn
Panama and US Energy
90%
90%
%from
Target >80% gold equivalent
70%
70%
Revenue
60%
60%
50%
50%
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 2020 E
2024 E
For 2020 outlook: Assumes midpoint of 550,000 to 580,000 GEO guidance, midpoint of $90 to $105 million
For 2024 outlook: Assumes midpoint of 580,000 to 610,000 GEO guidance, midpoint of $130 to $150 million
Commodity prices for 2020 assumes $1,500/oz. Au, $17.00/oz. Ag, $900/oz. Pt and $2,000/oz. Pd, $45/bbl. WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf and 2024 assumes $1,500/oz. Au, $17.00/oz. Ag, $900/oz. Pt and $2,000/oz. Pd, $45/bbl. WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf.
2020 Guidance
Expected GEOs1: 550,000 to 580,000
Assumes Cobre Panama GEO deliveries continue to ramp-up
Candelaria back to normal operations
Higher: Stillwater, Hemlo, South Arturo
Lower: Sabodala, Bald Mountain
Energy revenue2: $80M to $95M
Added Full Year Marcellus
Lower oil price and higher Canadian differential assumptions
Depletion
Estimate $260M - $290M in 2020 (was $263M in 2019)
