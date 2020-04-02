Log in
Franco Nevada : April Presentation

04/02/2020 | 08:38am EDT

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

APRIL 2020

2

Cautionary Statement

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Franco-Nevada's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, carrying value of assets, future dividends and requirements for additional capital, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, production estimates, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of commodities, expected mining sequences, business prospects and opportunities, audits being conducted by the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA"), the expected exposure for current and future assessments and available remedies, the remedies relating to and consequences of the ruling of the Supreme Court of Panama in relation to the Cobre Panama project, the aggregated value of common shares which may be issued pursuant to the at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program"), the Company's expected use of the net proceeds of the ATM Program, and expected succession planning. In addition, statements (including data in tables) relating to reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions are accurate and that such reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces will be realized. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franco-Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward looking statement, including, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue (gold, platinum group metals, copper, nickel, uranium, silver, iron-ore and oil and gas); fluctuations in the value of the Canadian, Australian dollar and Mexican Peso and any other currency in which revenue is generated, relative to the U.S. dollar; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies, and the enforcement thereof; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Franco-Nevada; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; whether or not Franco-Nevada is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatment of offshore streams; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; access to sufficient pipeline capacity; actual mineral content may differ from the reserves and resources contained in technical reports; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates, other technical reports and mine plans; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest or an outbreak of contagious disease; and the integration of acquired assets. The forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; Franco-Nevada's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; no material changes to existing tax treatment; the expected application of tax laws and regulations by taxation authorities; the expected assessment and outcome of any audit by any taxation authority; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the outcome of the ongoing audit by the CRA or the Company's exposure as a result thereof. Franco-Nevada cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date herein only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Measures

Cash Costs, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Margin are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management uses these measures to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company as a whole for the reporting periods presented, to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results, and to supplement information in its financial statements. The Company also uses Margin in its annual incentive compensation process to evaluate management's performance in increasing revenue and containing costs. Management believes that in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS such as Net Income and Earnings per Share ("EPS"), our investors and analysts use these measures to evaluate the results of the underlying business of the Company, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in guidance. While the adjustments to Net Income and EPS include items that are both recurring and non-recurring, management believes these measures are useful measures of the Company's performance because they adjust for items which may not relate to or have a disproportionate effect on the period in which they are recognized, impact the comparability of our core operating results from period to period, are not always reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business, and/or are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. For a reconciliation of these measures to various IFRS measures, please see the end of this presentation or the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.comand with the SEC on www.sec.gov.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in any jurisdiction.

3

The GOLD Investment That WORKS

TRACK RECORD

BUSINESS MODEL

GROWTH OUTLOOK

Outperforming

Low Risk

Long Duration Assets

Benchmarks

Optionality

Built-in Growth

  • Dividend Aristocrat

Blue Chip

NYSE with ~$19 B1 market capitalization

Investment

Held by Blackrock, Fidelity, T. Rowe

Debt repaid post year-end. NOW DEBT FREE.

1. As at March 31, 2020

4

FNV

TSR: 664%

CAGR: 18.0%

FNV IPO:

Dec. 2007

Gold

S&P/TSX

Global

Gold Index

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1.

FNV, S&P/TSX Global Gold Index converted to USD

3.

TSR and CAGR for December 31, 2007 to March 31, 2020

2.

Chart as of March 31, 2020

4.

Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg

TRACK RECORD

5

Outperforming the Market

Franco-Nevada (FNV) - US$ basis

NASDAQ

S&P 500

Barclays US Aggregate Bond

TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)

Gold Bullion ETF

GDX (index of mostly gold miners)

-4%

0%

4%

8%

12%

16%

20%

Compounded Average Annual Total Returns since FNV Inception1

  1. FNV Inception - December 20, 2007
  2. Compounded annual total returns to March 31, 2020
  3. Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg

TRACK RECORD

6

Performance Since IPO

  • Significant free cash flow generation
  • High margins
  • Low overhead/scalable
  • Free from operating concerns
  • No legacy or legal issues
  • Focus on capital allocation

600

900

800

Gold Equivalent

800

Revenue

700

Adj. EBITDA1

Ounces (GEOs)1

(US$ millions)

(US$ million)

500

700

(000s)

600

400

600

500

500

300

400

400

200

300

300

200

200

100

100

100

0

0

0

'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19

'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19

'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19

1

G&A

1.80

Adj. Net Income1

20

Capitalization

0.8%

(% of capitalization)

1.60

(US$ per share)

18

(US$ billion)

1.40

16

0.6%

1.20

14

1.00

12

10

0.80

0.4%

8

0.60

6

0.2%

0.40

4

0.20

2

0.0%

0.00

0

'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19

'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19

'08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19

1. Please see notes on Appendix slide - Non-IFRS Measures

TRACK RECORD

7

Progressive Dividend Track Record

FNV's 2019 Dividends of ~$190M

  • 12 consecutive years of dividend increases
  • >$1.2B paid since IPO1
  • IPO investors now realizing

6.5% yield (U.S.)

9.3% yield (CDN)2

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Progressive and Sustainable

$200 $180 $160 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0

US $ (Millions) per annum

  1. Includes DRIP
  2. As of last dividend record date March 12, 2020

BUSINESS MODEL

8

Unique Business Model

FNV does not operate or explore for mines. Instead it has a broad portfolio of royalties and streams on many operations allowing it to:

Long Term Optionality

Diversified Portfolio

BUSINESS MODEL

10

Core Assets Outperforming

Cobre Panama

Antamina

$1.36B investment

Planned initial throughput: +47%

Copper reserves1: +27%

PM deliveries started in July 2019

$610M investment Silver sales: +13%2 Underground potential

  1. Balboa Deposit added to reserves in 2012
  2. Based on FNV sales from inception of stream through Q4 2019 vs. acquisition guidance

BUSINESS MODEL

11

Core Assets Outperforming

Antapaccay

Candelaria

$500M investment LOM GEOs: +20%1

Advancing new Coroccohuayco deposit

$655M investment GEOs sales: +11%2 LOM Gold: +126%3 LOM Silver: +95%3

1.

Expected GEO deliveries 2019-2029 based on LOM Plan. Excluding Coroccohuayco

3. Comparing Technical Reports July 28, 2014 to Mineral Resources and Reserve estimate June 30, 2019

2.

Based on FNV sales from inception of stream through Q4 2019 vs. acquisition guidance

and including depletion

BUSINESS MODEL

12

Long Life Assets

Reserve Life

2014

Franco-Nevada

2019

2014

Sr. Gold Producers

2019

2014

Int. Gold Producers

2019

Years _____

2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

Long-term cash flow generation

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch North American Precious Metals Weekly (March 27, 2017 and July 8, 2019)

Senior Gold Producers: Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Goldcorp, Kinross, Newmont

Intermediate Gold Producers: Alamos Gold, Centerra, IAMGOLD, New Gold, Yamana

BUSINESS MODEL

13

ESG Ranking and New Commitment

Highest Ranked Precious Metals Company

  • Ranked #1 by Sustainalytics out of 104 precious metals companies
  • In 2019, Franco-Nevada received an MSCI ESG Rating of "AA"

Responsible Gold Mining Principles

GROWTH OUTLOOK

GEO Sales Growth From Core Assets

700

600

(000's)

500

400

Ounces

300

200

100

0

2018

2019

2020

2024

Actual

Actual

Guidance

Guidance

14

Cobre Panama

Antamina

Antapaccay

Candelaria

Other

1. GEOs for the

GROWTH OUTLOOK

Cobre Panama Growth

15

First Quantum's forecasted

production (tonnes in thousands)

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

FNV Expected 2020

GEO Deliveries1

330

340

310

310

310

285

110,000

90,000

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

180,000

160,000

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

FNV's attributable GEOs based on midpoint of forecasted copper production (ounces)

(RHS)

  1. FNV is entitled to $100/oz. discount on initial stream payments to provide a 5% return on capital for the period from January 1, 2019 till mill throughput capacity achieved 58 mtpy
  2. First Quantum 2020 to 2022 guidance dated January 9, 2020. Estimate for 2023 and 2024 is sourced from First Quantum technical report filed March 29, 2019

GROWTH OUTLOOK

Organic Portfolio Growth

16

Tasiast

2020

Cobre Panama (Panama) ramp-up

Tasiast (Mauritania) 24k expansion

South Arturo (Nevada) restart

Castle Mountain (California) start-up

Eagle (Yukon) full year production

2021

Stillwater (Montana) Blitz production adds >50%

Cobre Panama (Panama) ramp-up

Musselwhite (Ontario) restart

Antapaccay

2022+

Antapaccay/Coroccohuayco (Peru)

Macassa (Ontario)

West Detour (Ontario)

Salares Norte (Chile)

Valentine Lake (Newfoundland)

Monument Bay (Manitoba)

Hardrock (Ontario)

Agi Dagi/Camyurt (Turkey)

Rosemont (Arizona)

Permian Basin

ENERGY GROWTH

Marcellus (Pennsylvania)

Permian Basin (Texas)

SCOOP/STACK (Oklahoma)

Orion (Alberta) phase 2D expansion

Permanent free option on

over 370 assets covering

over 44,000km2

17

What Differentiates Franco-Nevada?

OUR BOARD

Highly experienced in resource investments Owners with >$300 million invested1

Risk averse

Board renewal and succession

OUR EXECUTIVES

Long history with the company Lower G&A than comparables Innovative deal structures

Most opportunistic in the commodity cycle

OUR BUSINESS MODEL

Focused on exploration upside Avoid long term debt

Sustainable and progressive dividends Top ranked for ESG

OUR PORTFOLIO

Greatest diversity (lowest single asset exposure)

Strong growth profile

Most exploration optionality (> 370 assets and

44,000 km2)

1. Common shares held per March 2019 circular and February 28, 2020 share price.

18

FNV

TSR: 664%

CAGR: 18.0%

FNV IPO:

Dec. 2007

Gold

S&P/TSX

Global

Gold Index

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

  1. Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg
  2. FNV, S&P/TSX Global Gold Index converted to USD
  3. Chart as of March 31, 2020

19

Appendix - Non-IFRS Measures

  1. GEOs include our gold, silver, platinum, palladium and other mining assets. GEOs are estimated on a gross basis for NSR royalties and, in the case of stream ounces, before the payment of the per ounce contractual price paid by the Company. For NPI royalties, GEOs are calculated taking into account the NPI economics. Platinum, palladium, silver and other minerals are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The gold price used in the computation of GEOs earned from a particular asset varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average for the month, quarter, or year in which the mineral was produced or sold. For years 2010 through 2016, please refer to the relevant Annual MD&A for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures.
  2. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are non-IFRS financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and EPS: impairment charges related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on sale of royalty, streams and working interests and investments; foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; unusual non-recurring items; and the impact of income taxes on these items. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and earnings per share ("EPS"): income tax expense/recovery; finance expenses; finance income; depletion and depreciation; non-cash costs of sales; impairment charges related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on sale of royalty, streams and working interests and investments; and foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures.
  4. Cash Costs attributable to GEOs sold and Cash Costs per GEO sold are non-IFRS financial measures. Cash Costs attributable to GEOs sold is calculated by starting with total costs of sale and excluding depletion and depreciation, costs not attributable to GEOs sold such as our Energy operating costs, and other non-cash costs of sales such as costs related to our prepaid gold purchase agreement. Cash Costs is then divided by GEOs sold, excluding prepaid ounces, to arrive at Cash Costs per GEO sold. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures.
  5. Margin is defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of this non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure. For years 2010 through 2017, please refer to the relevant Annual MD&A for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures
  6. The Company defines Working Capital as current assets less current liabilities.
  7. Fiscal years 2010 through 2019 were prepared in accordance with IFRS. Fiscal years 2008 and 2009 were prepared in accordance with Canadian GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income

Cash Costs

Margin

Adjusted EBITDA

20

Outperforming in Bull and Bear Markets

40%

Franco-Nevada

Gold

GDX

32%

24%

20%

14%

17%

10%

1%

-

(6%)

(20%)

(14%)

(40%)

(33%)

Bull Market

Bear Market

Bull Market

(2008 - 2012)

(2013 - 2015)

(2016 - Present)

1.

Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg

3. Total return assumes reinvestment of dividends over designated period

2.

All returns are in US$ as of March 31, 2020

21

Business Model Benefits

Royalties provide more yield and upside than a Gold ETF with less risk than an operating gold company

GoldETF

Miners

FNV

Benefits of:

Leverage to GoldPrice

Exploration &

Expansion

DividendYield

Limited Exposure Capital Costs

to:

Operating & Other

Costs

Exploration Optionality

80

(Moz)

70

2007

2008 - 2019

60

Gold ounces1 at

>37 Moz produced

2

50

time of IPO

>$1.3B2 revenue to FNV

Resources

30

from portfolio

&

40

Reserves

20

P&P M&I Inf

10

0

IPO

$1.2B paid for portfolio

22

2019

Gold ounces1 of same assets

as reported Dec. 2019

+114%

+27%

+15%

P&P M&I Inf

Reserves have doubled since IPO at no cost

  1. Total ounces associated with top 37 assets at IPO. Total ounces are not the same as FNV Royalty Ounces. Refer to 2020 Asset Handbook at www.franco-nevada.com. Mineral Reserves and Resources included for Barrick's Carlin operations reflect only the mineral properties with which FNV holds an interest, based on FNV management's best estimate. Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Includes estimates of Mineral Reserves & Resources made under JORC code and SAMREC code.
  2. Revenue from original FNV portfolio includes gold, platinum and palladium revenue.

23

Available Capital

Working Capital1, 2

$225.3

M

Marketable Securities1

$141.7

M

Credit Facilities3

$1,100.0

M

Debt

($80.0)M

Tasiast

Available Capital

US$1.4 B

Debt repaid post year-end. NOW DEBT FREE.

1.

As at December 31, 2019

3. As at December 31, 2019. Facilities include $1B Corporate, $100M Barbados.

2.

Please see notes on Appendix slide - Non-IFRS Measures

24

Active Management of Commodity Mix

Added: Candelaria,

100%

Antamina, Antapaccay

100%

Added: Palmarejo,

Expected with Cobre

EquivalentsGold

Added:

80%

Gold Quarry

80%

Weyburn

Panama and US Energy

90%

90%

%from

Target >80% gold equivalent

70%

70%

Revenue

60%

60%

50%

50%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 2020 E

2024 E

  1. For 2020 outlook: Assumes midpoint of 550,000 to 580,000 GEO guidance, midpoint of $90 to $105 million
  2. For 2024 outlook: Assumes midpoint of 580,000 to 610,000 GEO guidance, midpoint of $130 to $150 million
  3. Commodity prices for 2020 assumes $1,500/oz. Au, $17.00/oz. Ag, $900/oz. Pt and $2,000/oz. Pd, $45/bbl. WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf and 2024 assumes $1,500/oz. Au, $17.00/oz. Ag, $900/oz. Pt and $2,000/oz. Pd, $45/bbl. WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf.

25

2020 Guidance

Expected GEOs1: 550,000 to 580,000

Assumes Cobre Panama GEO deliveries continue to ramp-up

Candelaria back to normal operations

Higher: Stillwater, Hemlo, South Arturo

Lower: Sabodala, Bald Mountain

Energy revenue2: $80M to $95M

Added Full Year Marcellus

Lower oil price and higher Canadian differential assumptions

Depletion

Estimate $260M - $290M in 2020 (was $263M in 2019)

Funding Commitments

Up to $100M with Continental

  1. Assuming: $1,500/oz Au; $17.00/oz Ag; $900/oz Pt; $2,000/oz Pd
  2. Assuming $45/bbl WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf

26

2024 Outlook

Expected GEOs1: 580,000 to 610,000

Cobre Panama fully ramped-up to First Quantum's initial 100mtpy projection

Coroccohuayco in production. Expansions at Stillwater

Lower royalty and stream payments from Karma, Sudbury and MWS

Energy revenue2: $115M to $135M

Continental Royalty Acquisition Venture fully funded

Drilling activity for U.S. assets expected to decrease with lower commodity prices

  1. Assuming: $1,500/oz Au; $17.00/oz Ag; $900/oz Pt; $2,000/oz Pd
  2. Assuming $45/bbl WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf

27

Directors

Executives

Pierre Lassonde

David Harquail

Tom Albanese

Derek Evans

Dr. Catharine Farrow

David Harquail

Paul Brink

Current Chair and

CEO

Former CEO

CEO

Former CEO

CEO

President & COO

Emeritus Designate1

Chair Designate1

Rio Tinto

MEG Energy

TMAC Resources

Chair Designate1

CEO Designate1

Louis Gignac

Jennifer Maki

- NEW

Randall Oliphant

The Hon. David R.

Elliott Pew

- NEW

Sandip Rana

Lloyd Hong

Former CEO

Former CEO

Former CEO

Peterson

Chair EnerPlus

CFO

CLO

Cambior

Vale Canada

Barrick Gold

Fmr. Ontario Premier

1. Effective May 6, 2020 AGM

Disclaimer

Franco-Nevada Corporation published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 12:37:09 UTC
