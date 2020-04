Franco Nevada : April Presentation 0 04/02/2020 | 08:38am EDT Send by mail :

CORPORATE PRESENTATION APRIL 2020 2 Cautionary Statement Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Franco-Nevada's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, carrying value of assets, future dividends and requirements for additional capital, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, production estimates, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of commodities, expected mining sequences, business prospects and opportunities, audits being conducted by the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA"), the expected exposure for current and future assessments and available remedies, the remedies relating to and consequences of the ruling of the Supreme Court of Panama in relation to the Cobre Panama project, the aggregated value of common shares which may be issued pursuant to the at-the-market equity program ("ATM Program"), the Company's expected use of the net proceeds of the ATM Program, and expected succession planning. In addition, statements (including data in tables) relating to reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions are accurate and that such reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces will be realized. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franco-Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward looking statement, including, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue (gold, platinum group metals, copper, nickel, uranium, silver, iron-ore and oil and gas); fluctuations in the value of the Canadian, Australian dollar and Mexican Peso and any other currency in which revenue is generated, relative to the U.S. dollar; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies, and the enforcement thereof; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Franco-Nevada; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; whether or not Franco-Nevada is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatment of offshore streams; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; access to sufficient pipeline capacity; actual mineral content may differ from the reserves and resources contained in technical reports; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates, other technical reports and mine plans; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest or an outbreak of contagious disease; and the integration of acquired assets. The forward looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; Franco-Nevada's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; no material changes to existing tax treatment; the expected application of tax laws and regulations by taxation authorities; the expected assessment and outcome of any audit by any taxation authority; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the outcome of the ongoing audit by the CRA or the Company's exposure as a result thereof. Franco-Nevada cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date herein only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Non-IFRS Measures Cash Costs, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Margin are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management uses these measures to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company as a whole for the reporting periods presented, to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results, and to supplement information in its financial statements. The Company also uses Margin in its annual incentive compensation process to evaluate management's performance in increasing revenue and containing costs. Management believes that in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS such as Net Income and Earnings per Share ("EPS"), our investors and analysts use these measures to evaluate the results of the underlying business of the Company, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in guidance. While the adjustments to Net Income and EPS include items that are both recurring and non-recurring, management believes these measures are useful measures of the Company's performance because they adjust for items which may not relate to or have a disproportionate effect on the period in which they are recognized, impact the comparability of our core operating results from period to period, are not always reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business, and/or are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. For a reconciliation of these measures to various IFRS measures, please see the end of this presentation or the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.comand with the SEC on www.sec.gov. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in any jurisdiction. 3 The GOLD Investment That WORKS TRACK RECORD BUSINESS MODEL GROWTH OUTLOOK  Outperforming  Low Risk  Long Duration Assets Benchmarks  Optionality  Built-in Growth Dividend Aristocrat Blue Chip  NYSE with ~$19 B1 market capitalization Investment  Held by Blackrock, Fidelity, T. Rowe Debt repaid post year-end. NOW DEBT FREE. 1. As at March 31, 2020 4 FNV TSR: 664% CAGR: 18.0% FNV IPO: Dec. 2007 Gold S&P/TSX Global Gold Index 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1. FNV, S&P/TSX Global Gold Index converted to USD 3. TSR and CAGR for December 31, 2007 to March 31, 2020 2. Chart as of March 31, 2020 4. Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg TRACK RECORD 5 Outperforming the Market Franco-Nevada (FNV) - US$ basis NASDAQ S&P 500 Barclays US Aggregate Bond TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) Gold Bullion ETF GDX (index of mostly gold miners) -4% 0% 4% 8% 12% 16% 20% Compounded Average Annual Total Returns since FNV Inception1 FNV Inception - December 20, 2007 Compounded annual total returns to March 31, 2020 Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg TRACK RECORD 6 Performance Since IPO Significant free cash flow generation

High margins

Low overhead/scalable

Free from operating concerns

No legacy or legal issues

Focus on capital allocation 600 900 800 Gold Equivalent 800 Revenue 700 Adj. EBITDA1 Ounces (GEOs)1 (US$ millions) (US$ million) 500 700 (000s) 600 400 600 500 500 300 400 400 200 300 300 200 200 100 100 100 0 0 0 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 1 G&A 1.80 Adj. Net Income1 20 Capitalization 0.8% (% of capitalization) 1.60 (US$ per share) 18 (US$ billion) 1.40 16 0.6% 1.20 14 1.00 12 10 0.80 0.4% 8 0.60 6 0.2% 0.40 4 0.20 2 0.0% 0.00 0 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 1. Please see notes on Appendix slide - Non-IFRS Measures TRACK RECORD 7 Progressive Dividend Track Record FNV's 2019 Dividends of ~$190M 12 consecutive years of dividend increases

>$1.2B paid since IPO 1

IPO investors now realizing 6.5% yield (U.S.) 9.3% yield (CDN)2 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Progressive and Sustainable $200 $180 $160 $140 $120 $100 $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 US $ (Millions) per annum Includes DRIP As of last dividend record date March 12, 2020 BUSINESS MODEL 8 Unique Business Model FNV does not operate or explore for mines. Instead it has a broad portfolio of royalties and streams on many operations allowing it to: Long Term Optionality Diversified Portfolio BUSINESS MODEL 10 Core Assets Outperforming Cobre Panama Antamina $1.36B investment Planned initial throughput: +47% Copper reserves1: +27% PM deliveries started in July 2019 $610M investment Silver sales: +13%2 Underground potential Balboa Deposit added to reserves in 2012 Based on FNV sales from inception of stream through Q4 2019 vs. acquisition guidance BUSINESS MODEL 11 Core Assets Outperforming Antapaccay Candelaria $500M investment LOM GEOs: +20%1 Advancing new Coroccohuayco deposit $655M investment GEOs sales: +11%2 LOM Gold: +126%3 LOM Silver: +95%3 1. Expected GEO deliveries 2019-2029 based on LOM Plan. Excluding Coroccohuayco 3. Comparing Technical Reports July 28, 2014 to Mineral Resources and Reserve estimate June 30, 2019 2. Based on FNV sales from inception of stream through Q4 2019 vs. acquisition guidance and including depletion BUSINESS MODEL 12 Long Life Assets Reserve Life 2014 Franco-Nevada 2019 2014 Sr. Gold Producers 2019 2014 Int. Gold Producers 2019 Years _____ 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 Long-term cash flow generation Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch North American Precious Metals Weekly (March 27, 2017 and July 8, 2019) Senior Gold Producers: Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Goldcorp, Kinross, Newmont Intermediate Gold Producers: Alamos Gold, Centerra, IAMGOLD, New Gold, Yamana BUSINESS MODEL 13 ESG Ranking and New Commitment Highest Ranked Precious Metals Company Ranked #1 by Sustainalytics out of 104 precious metals companies

In 2019, Franco-Nevada received an MSCI ESG Rating of "AA" Responsible Gold Mining Principles GROWTH OUTLOOK GEO Sales Growth From Core Assets 700 600 (000's) 500 400 Ounces 300 200 100 0 2018 2019 2020 2024 Actual Actual Guidance Guidance 14 Cobre Panama Antamina Antapaccay Candelaria Other 1. GEOs for the GROWTH OUTLOOK Cobre Panama Growth 15 First Quantum's forecasted production (tonnes in thousands) 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 FNV Expected 2020 GEO Deliveries1 330 340 310 310 310 285 110,000 90,000 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 180,000 160,000 140,000 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 0 FNV's attributable GEOs based on midpoint of forecasted copper production (ounces) (RHS) FNV is entitled to $100/oz. discount on initial stream payments to provide a 5% return on capital for the period from January 1, 2019 till mill throughput capacity achieved 58 mtpy First Quantum 2020 to 2022 guidance dated January 9, 2020. Estimate for 2023 and 2024 is sourced from First Quantum technical report filed March 29, 2019 GROWTH OUTLOOK Organic Portfolio Growth 16 Tasiast 2020 Cobre Panama (Panama) ramp-up Tasiast (Mauritania) 24k expansion South Arturo (Nevada) restart Castle Mountain (California) start-up Eagle (Yukon) full year production 2021 Stillwater (Montana) Blitz production adds >50% Cobre Panama (Panama) ramp-up Musselwhite (Ontario) restart Antapaccay 2022+ Antapaccay/Coroccohuayco (Peru) Macassa (Ontario) West Detour (Ontario) Salares Norte (Chile) Valentine Lake (Newfoundland) Monument Bay (Manitoba) Hardrock (Ontario) Agi Dagi/Camyurt (Turkey) Rosemont (Arizona) Permian Basin ENERGY GROWTH Marcellus (Pennsylvania) Permian Basin (Texas) SCOOP/STACK (Oklahoma) Orion (Alberta) phase 2D expansion Permanent free option on over 370 assets covering over 44,000km2 17 What Differentiates Franco-Nevada? OUR BOARD Highly experienced in resource investments Owners with >$300 million invested1 Risk averse Board renewal and succession OUR EXECUTIVES Long history with the company Lower G&A than comparables Innovative deal structures Most opportunistic in the commodity cycle OUR BUSINESS MODEL Focused on exploration upside Avoid long term debt Sustainable and progressive dividends Top ranked for ESG OUR PORTFOLIO Greatest diversity (lowest single asset exposure) Strong growth profile Most exploration optionality (> 370 assets and 44,000 km2) 1. Common shares held per March 2019 circular and February 28, 2020 share price. 18 FNV TSR: 664% CAGR: 18.0% FNV IPO: Dec. 2007 Gold S&P/TSX Global Gold Index 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg FNV, S&P/TSX Global Gold Index converted to USD Chart as of March 31, 2020 19 Appendix - Non-IFRS Measures GEOs include our gold, silver, platinum, palladium and other mining assets. GEOs are estimated on a gross basis for NSR royalties and, in the case of stream ounces, before the payment of the per ounce contractual price paid by the Company. For NPI royalties, GEOs are calculated taking into account the NPI economics. Platinum, palladium, silver and other minerals are converted to GEOs by dividing associated revenue, which includes settlement adjustments, by the relevant gold price. The gold price used in the computation of GEOs earned from a particular asset varies depending on the royalty or stream agreement, which may make reference to the market price realized by the operator, or the average for the month, quarter, or year in which the mineral was produced or sold. For years 2010 through 2016, please refer to the relevant Annual MD&A for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share are non-IFRS financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and EPS: impairment charges related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on sale of royalty, streams and working interests and investments; foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses; unusual non-recurring items; and the impact of income taxes on these items. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS financial measures, which exclude the following from net income and earnings per share ("EPS"): income tax expense/recovery; finance expenses; finance income; depletion and depreciation; non-cash costs of sales; impairment charges related to royalty, stream and working interests and investments; gains/losses on sale of royalty, streams and working interests and investments; and foreign exchange gains/losses and other income/expenses. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures. Cash Costs attributable to GEOs sold and Cash Costs per GEO sold are non-IFRS financial measures. Cash Costs attributable to GEOs sold is calculated by starting with total costs of sale and excluding depletion and depreciation, costs not attributable to GEOs sold such as our Energy operating costs, and other non-cash costs of sales such as costs related to our prepaid gold purchase agreement. Cash Costs is then divided by GEOs sold, excluding prepaid ounces, to arrive at Cash Costs per GEO sold. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of these non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures. Margin is defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Please refer to the 2019 MD&A for details as to the relevance of this non-IFRS measures, and to the following appendix for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure. For years 2010 through 2017, please refer to the relevant Annual MD&A for a reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures The Company defines Working Capital as current assets less current liabilities. Fiscal years 2010 through 2019 were prepared in accordance with IFRS. Fiscal years 2008 and 2009 were prepared in accordance with Canadian GAAP. Adjusted Net Income Cash Costs Margin Adjusted EBITDA 20 Outperforming in Bull and Bear Markets 40% Franco-Nevada Gold GDX 32% 24% 20% 14% 17% 10% 1% - (6%) (20%) (14%) (40%) (33%) Bull Market Bear Market Bull Market (2008 - 2012) (2013 - 2015) (2016 - Present) 1. Source: TD Securities; Bloomberg 3. Total return assumes reinvestment of dividends over designated period 2. All returns are in US$ as of March 31, 2020 21 Business Model Benefits Royalties provide more yield and upside than a Gold ETF with less risk than an operating gold company GoldETF Miners FNV Benefits of: Leverage to GoldPrice    Exploration &    Expansion DividendYield    Limited Exposure Capital Costs    to: Operating & Other    Costs Exploration Optionality 80 (Moz) 70 2007 2008 - 2019 60 Gold ounces1 at >37 Moz produced 2 50 time of IPO >$1.3B2 revenue to FNV Resources 30 from portfolio & 40 Reserves 20 P&P M&I Inf 10 0 IPO $1.2B paid for portfolio 22 2019 Gold ounces1 of same assets as reported Dec. 2019 +114% +27% +15% P&P M&I Inf Reserves have doubled since IPO at no cost Total ounces associated with top 37 assets at IPO. Total ounces are not the same as FNV Royalty Ounces. Refer to 2020 Asset Handbook at www.franco-nevada.com. Mineral Reserves and Resources included for Barrick's Carlin operations reflect only the mineral properties with which FNV holds an interest, based on FNV management's best estimate. Mineral Resources are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Includes estimates of Mineral Reserves & Resources made under JORC code and SAMREC code. Revenue from original FNV portfolio includes gold, platinum and palladium revenue. 23 Available Capital Working Capital1, 2 $225.3 M Marketable Securities1 $141.7 M Credit Facilities3 $1,100.0 M Debt ($80.0)M Tasiast Available Capital US$1.4 B Debt repaid post year-end. NOW DEBT FREE. 1. As at December 31, 2019 3. As at December 31, 2019. Facilities include $1B Corporate, $100M Barbados. 2. Please see notes on Appendix slide - Non-IFRS Measures 24 Active Management of Commodity Mix Added: Candelaria, 100% Antamina, Antapaccay 100% Added: Palmarejo, Expected with Cobre EquivalentsGold Added: 80% Gold Quarry 80% Weyburn Panama and US Energy 90% 90% %from Target >80% gold equivalent 70% 70% Revenue 60% 60% 50% 50% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2024 E For 2020 outlook: Assumes midpoint of 550,000 to 580,000 GEO guidance, midpoint of $90 to $105 million For 2024 outlook: Assumes midpoint of 580,000 to 610,000 GEO guidance, midpoint of $130 to $150 million Commodity prices for 2020 assumes $1,500/oz. Au, $17.00/oz. Ag, $900/oz. Pt and $2,000/oz. Pd, $45/bbl. WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf and 2024 assumes $1,500/oz. Au, $17.00/oz. Ag, $900/oz. Pt and $2,000/oz. Pd, $45/bbl. WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf. 25 2020 Guidance Expected GEOs1: 550,000 to 580,000 Assumes Cobre Panama GEO deliveries continue to ramp-up Candelaria back to normal operations Higher: Stillwater, Hemlo, South Arturo Lower: Sabodala, Bald Mountain Energy revenue2: $80M to $95M Added Full Year Marcellus Lower oil price and higher Canadian differential assumptions Depletion Estimate $260M - $290M in 2020 (was $263M in 2019) Funding Commitments Up to $100M with Continental Assuming: $1,500/oz Au; $17.00/oz Ag; $900/oz Pt; $2,000/oz Pd Assuming $45/bbl WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf 26 2024 Outlook Expected GEOs1: 580,000 to 610,000 Cobre Panama fully ramped-up to First Quantum's initial 100mtpy projection Coroccohuayco in production. Expansions at Stillwater Lower royalty and stream payments from Karma, Sudbury and MWS Energy revenue2: $115M to $135M Continental Royalty Acquisition Venture fully funded Drilling activity for U.S. assets expected to decrease with lower commodity prices Assuming: $1,500/oz Au; $17.00/oz Ag; $900/oz Pt; $2,000/oz Pd Assuming $45/bbl WTI, Henry Hub of $2.00 mcf 27 Directors Executives Pierre Lassonde David Harquail Tom Albanese Derek Evans Dr. Catharine Farrow David Harquail Paul Brink Current Chair and CEO Former CEO CEO Former CEO CEO President & COO Emeritus Designate1 Chair Designate1 Rio Tinto MEG Energy TMAC Resources Chair Designate1 CEO Designate1 Louis Gignac Jennifer Maki - NEW Randall Oliphant The Hon. David R. Elliott Pew - NEW Sandip Rana Lloyd Hong Former CEO Former CEO Former CEO Peterson Chair EnerPlus CFO CLO Cambior Vale Canada Barrick Gold Fmr. Ontario Premier 1. Effective May 6, 2020 AGM Attachments Original document

