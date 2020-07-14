Log in
Franco Nevada : Jul 14 Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/14/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Toronto, July 14, 2020

Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2020 Results

Second Quarter Results Release:

August 5thafter market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

August 6th10:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free:1-888-390-0546

International: 416-764-8688

Webcast:

www.franco-nevada.com

Replay (available until August 13th):

Toll-Free:1-888-390-0541

International: 416-764-8677

Pass code: 213924 #

For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact:

Candida Hayden

Corporate Affairs 416-306-6323info@franco-nevada.com

Disclaimer

Franco-Nevada Corporation published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 20:35:03 UTC
