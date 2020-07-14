Franco Nevada : Jul 14 Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2020 Results

NEWS RELEASE
Toronto, July 14, 2020
Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2020 Results
Second Quarter Results Release:
August 5thafter market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
August 6th10:00 am ET
Dial-in Numbers:
Toll-Free:1-888-390-0546
International: 416-764-8688
Webcast:
www.franco-nevada.com
Replay (available until August 13th):
Toll-Free:1-888-390-0541
International: 416-764-8677
Pass code: 213924 #
For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact:
Candida Hayden
Corporate Affairs 416-306-6323info@franco-nevada.com
