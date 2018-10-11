Log in
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Digital Office Index: One in three German companies still without a digitalisation roadmap

10/11/2018

Berlin, 11 Oct. 2018 - A third of German companies are still without a roadmap for the digitalisation of their office and administrative processes. This is the result of a survey conducted by Bitkom. The 'Digital Office Index' (DOI) survey conducted by the Federal Association for Information Technology surveyed a representative sample of more than 1,100 companies with more than 20 employees from all industry segments. According to the survey results, many companies are lacking the resources and personnel needed to further drive the digitalisation and thereby ensure a level playing field with their competition. But on the flip side, the survey reveals that two in three companies (67%) have already made good progress.

The DOI measures the progress and effects of the digitalisation of office and administrative processes. To collect the data for the survey, Bitkom asked the companies about the areas in which they are already using cloud solutions for office processes, and whether they have a dedicated person who is responsible for the digitalisation.

Determine your own DOI with the FP benchmark tool

'The digitalisation of business processes is one of the pre-eminent challenges to be accomplished by German companies over the coming years and is crucial in preventing them from falling behind in the international competition. It also offers significant potential in terms of efficiency and cost savings,' explains Jürgen Biffar, CEO of Bitkom's Enterprise Content Management division.

FP is the expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. It has now launched a free benchmark tool on its website that allows all companies to assess their own DOI.

The benchmark tool features an online questionnaire on the digitalisation of business processes. The tool calculates the company's DOI on the basis of the responses given in the questionnaire. Companies can then compare their result with the average DOI of other companies participating in the Bitkom survey. It is also possible to narrow the comparison down by industry and company size. This helps the companies in benchmarking their performance against their competitors and to identify the areas that still have room for improvement.

'FP is the perfect partner for all questions concerning the digitalisation of business processes. Not only has FP successfully accomplished a significant digital transformation itself in recent years, it also offers perfect solutions for the challenges faced by its customers. Our survey also found that only 13% of companies are using digital signatures. The signature solution FP Sign offered by Francotyp-Postalia is a quick and convenient solution here,' says Rüdiger A. Günther, CEO/CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG.

For press enquiries please contact:

Konstantin Krüger

Tel.: +49 (0)40 899 699 576

Email: fp-presse@fischerappelt.de

Company contact:

Karl R. Thiel, Head of Brand PR

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 123

Email: kr.thiel@francotyp.com

Investor Relations contact:

Dr. Joachim Fleϊng, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

Email: j.fleing@francotyp.com

Follow us on social media:

Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing and YouTube. Or subscribe to our RSS Feed.

About Francotyp-Postalia:

The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in the secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As the market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers products and services in the areas of 'Franking and Folding/Inserting', 'Email Services' and 'Software' for the efficient processing of mail, consolidation of business mail and digital solutions for companies and public authorities. The Group reported revenues of more than 200 million euros in 2017. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries in ten different countries and is represented by its own distributor network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 95 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than eleven percent.

Further information can be found at www.fp-francotyp.com.

Disclaimer

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 08:42:06 UTC
