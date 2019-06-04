Log in
FP equips E.ON Energy Group: Flexibility for Electricity Network Operators and Market thanks to IoT Gateways

06/04/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Berlin, June 05, 2019 - Francotyp-Postalia (FP) is now also supplying the E.ON Energy Group with its flexible products. E.ON Business Solutions GmbH is using well over one hundred IoT gateways from FP to control decentralized customer systems that generate or consume energy. As a result, the company is benefiting from the decisive advantage that the intelligent gateways are freely programmable and can handle various control protocols. FP's IoT gateways enable E.ON to integrate all of its customers' plant types into one power plant. Due to the individual programming of the gateways, they are flexible in their use. In this way, the company enables its international customers to participate in the various retail market products.

E.ON offers Flexibility on the Electricity Market

The IoT technology networks decentralized generator plants and/or consumers and aggregates them within the virtual power plant. E.ON Business Solutions GmbH therefore also offers the operators of smaller plants, such as combined heat and power plants or the charging infrastructure for electromobility, the opportunity to successfully market their flexibility. E.ON's virtual power plant regulates customer plants according to whether too much or too little electricity is being generated, for example due to the uneven availability of renewable energies. This keeps the electricity network stable and safe.

'With the IoT gateways, users can monitor and document their energy consumption levels and control energy from volatile sources such as wind and solar power as required. This is not only energy-efficient, but also makes an active contribution to the energy revolution,' says Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO of FP.

Secure Data Transfer guaranteed

FP's IoT gateways support several security levels of the software and hardware. The edge devices read out the data of the machines and plants and transmit it directly to the user. This enables the customer to control the gateways securely from a distance, depending on the requirements - also independently of central software systems if necessary. Individual functions can also be programmed on the gateways, for example to implement control algorithms quickly and directly on the plant.

For press enquiries please contact:

Maik Laske, Treasury/M&A, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 269

E-mail: ir@francotyp.com

Contacts in the company:

Karl R. Thiel, VP Corporate Communication

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 123

E-Mail: kr.thiel@francotyp.com

Follow us on Social Media:

Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing and YouTube. Or you can subscribe to our RSS Feed.

About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)

The FP Group, a listed international company headquartered in Berlin, is an expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes. As the market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers products and services for efficient mail processing, consolidation of business mail and digital solutions for businesses and authorities with its product segments 'Franking and Inserting', 'Mail Services' and 'Software'. The Group generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million in 2018. Francotyp-Postalia is represented in ten countries with its own subsidiaries and in a further 40 countries via its own network of dealers. Thanks to a history spanning more than 96 years, FP has a unique DNA in the fields of actuator and sensor technology, cryptography and connectivity. It has a share of over 11% in the global market for franking systems.

You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.

Disclaimer

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 07:04:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 8,19 M
Net income 2019 4,55 M
Debt 2019 23,5 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
P/E ratio 2020 5,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 54,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Rüdiger Andreas Günther Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Röhrig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feldmeier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Botho Oppermann Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Krueger Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG12.33%62
WORLDPAY INC54.77%37 857
CINTAS CORPORATION32.94%23 197
TELEPERFORMANCE22.85%11 253
EDENRED28.46%10 930
INTERTEK GROUP11.08%10 792
