FP equips E.ON Energy Group: Flexibility for Electricity Network Operators and Market thanks to IoT Gateways

Berlin, June 05, 2019 - Francotyp-Postalia (FP) is now also supplying the E.ON Energy Group with its flexible products. E.ON Business Solutions GmbH is using well over one hundred IoT gateways from FP to control decentralized customer systems that generate or consume energy. As a result, the company is benefiting from the decisive advantage that the intelligent gateways are freely programmable and can handle various control protocols. FP's IoT gateways enable E.ON to integrate all of its customers' plant types into one power plant. Due to the individual programming of the gateways, they are flexible in their use. In this way, the company enables its international customers to participate in the various retail market products.

E.ON offers Flexibility on the Electricity Market

The IoT technology networks decentralized generator plants and/or consumers and aggregates them within the virtual power plant. E.ON Business Solutions GmbH therefore also offers the operators of smaller plants, such as combined heat and power plants or the charging infrastructure for electromobility, the opportunity to successfully market their flexibility. E.ON's virtual power plant regulates customer plants according to whether too much or too little electricity is being generated, for example due to the uneven availability of renewable energies. This keeps the electricity network stable and safe.

'With the IoT gateways, users can monitor and document their energy consumption levels and control energy from volatile sources such as wind and solar power as required. This is not only energy-efficient, but also makes an active contribution to the energy revolution,' says Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO of FP.



Secure Data Transfer guaranteed

FP's IoT gateways support several security levels of the software and hardware. The edge devices read out the data of the machines and plants and transmit it directly to the user. This enables the customer to control the gateways securely from a distance, depending on the requirements - also independently of central software systems if necessary. Individual functions can also be programmed on the gateways, for example to implement control algorithms quickly and directly on the plant.