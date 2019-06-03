Francotyp Postalia : FP Supervisory Board extends the contract of CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther until the end of 2022

With its ACT strategy, FP is developing into a dynamic growth company. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board Klaus Röhrig explains: 'FP's Executive Board team is ideally positioned for the tasks ahead. I very much welcome the fact that our CEO and CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther will not only continue along the chosen path of repositioning FP, but will also increase our profitability through the implementation of JUMP. Together with his colleagues on the Management Board, Sven Meise and Patricius de Gruyter, he is consistently and enthusiastically driving forward the Group's sustainable growth strategy into digital markets such as the Internet of Things and will at the same time be positioning FP as a successful global player in the market.' Günther, who has been the company's CEO since 2016, remains committed to his ambitious goals for 2023, which will be FP's 100th anniversary: 'The sleeves will remain rolled up because we intend to create substance and values. In this way we will gain long-term trust and stability.I am pleased to have the opportunity to further advance the implementation of the ACT strategy. For me, this is a lasting commitment to our shareholders, customers and employees.'

About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)

The FP Group, a listed international company headquartered in Berlin, is an expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes. As the market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers products and services for efficient mail processing, consolidation of business mail and digital solutions for businesses and authorities with its product segments 'Franking and Inserting', 'Mail Services' and 'Software'. The Group generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million in 2018. Francotyp-Postalia is represented in ten countries with its own subsidiaries and in a further 40 countries via its own network of dealers. Thanks to a history spanning more than 96 years, FP has a unique DNA in the fields of actuator and sensor technology, cryptography and connectivity. It has a share of over 11% in the global market for franking systems.

You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.