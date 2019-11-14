DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

14.11.2019 / 16:08

Change in the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

- Robert Feldmeier resigns from the Supervisory Board at his own request and for personal reasons

- Digital expert Dr Mathias Schindl appointed as new Supervisory Board member



Berlin, 14 November 2019 - Francotyp-Postalia (FP), expert in secure digital communication (ISIN DE000FPH9000), is announcing that the long-standing member of the Supervisory Board, Robert Feldmeier, has resigned from his Supervisory Board post effective 20 October 2019 at his own request and for personal reasons. In light of this, the Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG requested that the responsible District Court of Charlottenburg appoint Dr Mathias Schindl as a new Supervisory Board member. The District Court granted that request with effect from today.



The Management and Supervisory Boards of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG thank Robert Feldmeier for the good cooperation and his hard work for the company. "We regret Robert Feldmeier's departure. He provided a lot of important impetus for the company over the last few years and especially contributed to the successful ACT strategy of FP," says Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. Robert Feldmeier had been a member of the Supervisory Board since July 2012.

The District Court granted the request for the appointment of Dr Mathias Schindl as Supervisory Board member with effect from today. "We are delighted to have Dr Mathias Schindl on FP's Supervisory Board. Not least with regard to FP's new digital products and software solutions, Dr Schindl is an ideal addition to the Supervisory Board with his many years of experience and his expertise in IT," Günther explains.

Dr Mathias Schindl, born in 1965, has a Ph.D. in physics and has worked in senior positions and as managing director at various IT and software companies and start-ups over the last 25 years. Today, Dr Schindl is director of his own consultant company focusing on strategy and innovation consulting in the digital field.

The court appointment of Dr Schindl applies until Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG's next Annual General Meeting. The management will nominate Dr Mathias Schindl as a candidate for election at the Annual General Meeting.



About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)

The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in the secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As the market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers products and services in the areas of "Franking and Folding/Inserting", "Email Services" and "Software" for the efficient processing of mail, consolidation of business mail and digital solutions for companies and public authorities. The Group achieved generated revenues of more than 200 million euros in 2018. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries in ten different countries and is represented by its own distributor network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 96 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is twelve percent.

You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.

