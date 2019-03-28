Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP confirms figures for fiscal year 2018

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

FP confirms figures for fiscal year 2018

- FP Group publishes its 2018 annual report

- Targets achieved for revenue and EBITDA and even exceeded for adjusted free cash flow

- Focusing on the targets 2019

Berlin, March 28, 2019 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), the expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, today published its 2018 Annual Report titled "Dynamics - Security - IoT". The company confirms the preliminary figures published on March 7. Revenue in the 2018 fiscal year amounted to EUR 204.2 million and grew by 0.3% adjusted for currency effects to EUR 206.9 million. EBITDA reached EUR 17.1 million and, adjusted for currency effects and JUMP expenses, rose by 1.3 % to EUR 26.7 million. Adjusted free cash flow improved to EUR 10.9 million compared to EUR 9.9 million in the previous year.

FP has thus achieved its revenue and EBITDA forecasts and exceeded those for adjusted free cash flow. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 a tax-free gross dividend of 3 euro cents per share to be paid. This corresponds to a ratio of more than 50% of consolidated net income. Despite the scheduled high expenses for the ACT growth strategy and the JUMP project, the company is thus demonstrating continuity in its dividend policy.

Strong growth for 2019



For the 2019 financial year, the FP Group expects a strong increase in revenue. The company anticipates a positive development in all three product areas. Adjusted for expenses for the ACT project JUMP, the company also expects EBITDA to rise strongly year-on-year.

Expenses in the low single-digit million range are planned for 2019 for the important ACT project JUMP. At the same time, the company expects further positive effects from JUMP in 2019.

In view of the high investments in ACT and in new products, expected to remain at the previous year's level, the FP Group expects a positive free cash flow for the 2019 financial year, adjusted for investments in finance lease assets, M&A and expenses for the ACT project JUMP, to be considerably below the previous year's level.

The expected development of the financial performance indicators is generally based on the assumption of constant exchange rates.

For the fiscal year 2020, the target remains a revenue of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of 17 %.



Für Presseanfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Maik Laske, Treasury/M&A, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 296

E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

Karl R. Thiel, VP Corporate Communication

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 123

E-Mail: kr.thiel@francotyp.com



Über Francotyp-Postalia (FP)

Der international agierende börsennotierte FP-Konzern mit Hauptsitz in Berlin ist Experte für sicheres Mail-Business und sichere digitale Kommunikationsprozesse. Als Marktführer in Deutschland und Österreich bietet der FP-Konzern mit den Produktbereichen "Frankieren und Kuvertieren", "Mail Services" und "Software" Produkte und Dienstleistungen zur effizienten Postverarbeitung, Konsolidierung von Geschäftspost und Digitale Lösungen für Unternehmen und Behörden. Der Konzern erzielte 2018 einen Umsatz von über 200 Mio. Euro. Francotyp-Postalia ist in zehn Ländern mit eigenen Tochtergesellschaften und über ein eigenes Händlernetz in 40 weiteren Ländern vertreten. Aus seiner mehr als 95jährigen Unternehmensgeschichte heraus verfügt FP über eine einzigartige DNA in den Bereichen Aktorik, Sensorik, Kryptografie und Konnektivität. Bei Frankiersystemen hat FP einen weltweiten Marktanteil von mehr als elf Prozent.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.fp-francotyp.com .

