FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Postpones Annual General Meeting 2020

05/18/2020 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Postpones Annual General Meeting 2020

18.05.2020 / 17:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Postpones Annual General Meeting 2020

Berlin, May 18, 2020 - This year's Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), an expert for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, was originally scheduled to take place on June 17, 2020. Considering the restrictions imposed by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and in order to protect shareholders, employees and service providers, the Management Board has decided to postpone the planned physical meeting to a later date, most likely to mid-August. In this way, the information rights of all shareholders are also safeguarded as far as possible. A date will be set as soon as it is sufficiently certain that the event can be held without major restrictions, taking into account the official requirements.

 

For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:

Maik Laske
Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 296
E-Mail: m.laske@francotyp.com


Follow us on social media:
Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing and Youtube. Or subscribe to our RSS Feed.

About Francotyp-Postalia:
The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in the secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "Secure Digital Communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and public authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and consolidation of business mail with its "Software/Digital", "Franking and Folding/Inserting" and "Mail Services" product segments. The Group reported revenues of almost 210 million euros in 2019. FP has subsidiaries in ten different countries and is represented by its own distributor network in a further 40 countries. With a company history spanning more than 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP has a global market share of twelve percent in franking systems and, in the digital sector, has unique, highly secure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT)) and for the digital signing of documents.



 

18.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1050081

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1050081  18.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1050081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 209 M
EBIT 2019 4,88 M
Net income 2019 0,90 M
Debt 2019 20,1 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 47,9 M
