Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG achieved strong EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Quarter Results
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG achieved strong EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020

26-May-2020 / 07:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
ACC. TO ART. 17 MAR


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG achieved strong EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020

Berlin, 26. Mai 2020 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), (ISIN DE000FPH9000), increased its revenue in the first quarter of 2020 by 9.4 percent to EUR 57.0 million (previous year EUR 52.1 million) in an increasingly challenging market environment. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved significantly in this period by 15.1 percent to EUR 8.0 million compared to EUR 6.9 million in the same period of the last year.

The positive course of business was determined in particular by the significant growth in the in the Mail Services segment and in the core business. Due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic business in the Software/Digital product area remained below forecast.

Although the 2020 financial year got off to a good start, FP is reaffirming its forecast for the year as a whole due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG will publish the full quarterly report for the period 1 January to 31 March 2020 on 28 May 2020. This can be accessed via the Company's website www.fp-francotyp.com.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, Prenzlauer Promenade 28, 13089 Berlin
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange



Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Maik Laske
Head of Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 296
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com



About Francotyp-Postalia:
The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in the secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "Secure Digital Communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and public authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and consolidation of business mail with its "Software/Digital", "Franking and Folding/Inserting" and "Mail Services" product segments. The Group reported revenues of almost 210 million euros in 2019. FP has subsidiaries in ten different countries and is represented by its own distributor network in a further 40 countries. With a company history spanning more than 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP has a global market share of twelve percent in franking systems and, in the digital sector, has unique, highly secure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT)) and for the digital signing of documents.

26-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1055069

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1055069  26-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1055069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING
02:05aFRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG achieved strong EB..
EQ
05/25FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of q..
EQ
05/18FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Postpones Annual G..
EQ
05/18FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP remains successful with ACT strategy - figur..
EQ
05/13FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of f..
EQ
05/11FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : ???????FP and Deutsche Telekom agree partnership
EQ
04/03FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP increases EBITDA significantly in 2019
EQ
04/03FRANCOTYP POSTALIA : FP increases EBITDA significantly in 2019
PU
03/30FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Adjusted EBITDA 2019 above expectations - SARS-C..
EQ
03/23FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 193 M
EBIT 2020 5,75 M
Net income 2020 3,78 M
Debt 2020 18,5 M
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 6,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 46,3 M
Chart FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,40 €
Last Close Price 2,91 €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rüdiger Andreas Günther Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Röhrig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feldmeier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Botho Oppermann Member-Supervisory Board
Mathias Schindl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG-15.65%50
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.57%25 040
TELEPERFORMANCE4.14%14 484
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC9.71%11 194
NEXI S.P.A26.62%10 723
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-11.52%10 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group