DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Quarter Results

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG achieved strong EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020



26-May-2020 / 07:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

ACC. TO ART. 17 MAR



Berlin, 26. Mai 2020 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), (ISIN DE000FPH9000), increased its revenue in the first quarter of 2020 by 9.4 percent to EUR 57.0 million (previous year EUR 52.1 million) in an increasingly challenging market environment. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved significantly in this period by 15.1 percent to EUR 8.0 million compared to EUR 6.9 million in the same period of the last year.

The positive course of business was determined in particular by the significant growth in the in the Mail Services segment and in the core business. Due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic business in the Software/Digital product area remained below forecast.

Although the 2020 financial year got off to a good start, FP is reaffirming its forecast for the year as a whole due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG will publish the full quarterly report for the period 1 January to 31 March 2020 on 28 May 2020. This can be accessed via the Company's website www.fp-francotyp.com.



Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, Prenzlauer Promenade 28, 13089 Berlin

ISIN: DE000FPH9000

WKN: FPH900

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange







Contact:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Maik Laske

Head of Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 296

Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425

E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com







About Francotyp-Postalia:

The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in the secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "Secure Digital Communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and public authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and consolidation of business mail with its "Software/Digital", "Franking and Folding/Inserting" and "Mail Services" product segments. The Group reported revenues of almost 210 million euros in 2019. FP has subsidiaries in ten different countries and is represented by its own distributor network in a further 40 countries. With a company history spanning more than 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP has a global market share of twelve percent in franking systems and, in the digital sector, has unique, highly secure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT)) and for the digital signing of documents.