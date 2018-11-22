Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Francotyp Postalia Holding AG    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG (FPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: German federal institutions use FP franking systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2018 | 08:50am CET

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: German federal institutions use FP franking systems

22.11.2018 / 08:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

German federal institutions use FP franking systems

Berlin, 22 November 2018 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), the expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, has won an extensive blanket order for the supply of franking systems. The Generalzolldirektion (German Central Customs Authority) is the central purchasing body for around eighty institutions, from the Akademie der Künste (Academy of Arts) to the Zollfahndungsamt (Customs Investigation Office). It had issued an EU-wide invitation to tender for machines for small to large mail volumes.

The master agreement that has now been concluded has a term of 24 months with the option to extend for another 12 months. FP will supply the PostBase 30 for small mail volumes and the PostBase 65 for medium mail volumes. The authorities and agencies can request franking systems from FP for delivery anywhere in Germany.

The FP Group is continuing to successfully expand its core business with franking systems and increased its installed base with customers in the third quarter of 2018, counter to the market trend. Since the start of the ACT growth strategy, FP has increased its global market share to more than 11%. In Germany, more than 42% of all franking systems used come from FP.

For press enquiries, please contact:
Dr Joachim Fle?ng, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410
E-mail: j.fleing@francotyp.com

Karl R. Thiel, VP of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 123
E-mail: kr.thiel@francotyp.com

Follow us on social media:
Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing and YouTube. Or subscribe to our RSS feed.

About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers products and services in the areas "Franking and Folding/Inserting", "Mail Services" and "Software" for the efficient processing of mail, consolidation of business mail, and digital solutions for companies and authorities. The Group achieved revenues of more than EUR 200 million in 2017. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 95 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than eleven percent.
You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.




Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Media Relations
Telephone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: pr@francotyp.com

22.11.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

749887  22.11.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=749887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING
08:50aFRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : German federal institutions use FP franking syst..
EQ
11/19FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
11/15FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
11/15FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Growth as Planned - Focus on Transformation
EQ
11/12FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG : quaterly earnings release
10/22FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP secures and increases financial flexibility u..
EQ
10/11DIGITAL OFFICE INDEX : One in three German companies still without a digitalisat..
PU
09/19SECURITY AT ALL LEVELS : FP to present solutions for electronic legal transactio..
PU
08/30FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Francotyp-Postalia IoT technology wins over cust..
EQ
08/29FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 211 M
EBIT 2018 1,85 M
Net income 2018 1,70 M
Debt 2018 24,9 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 35,63
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 62,4 M
Chart FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Francotyp Postalia Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,61 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rüdiger Andreas Günther Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Röhrig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feldmeier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Botho Oppermann Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Krueger Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG-17.74%71
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 602
CINTAS CORPORATION15.95%19 583
LG CORP--.--%10 964
BUREAU VERITAS-14.96%9 812
TELEPERFORMANCE15.95%9 391
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.