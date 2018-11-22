DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: German federal institutions use FP franking systems



22.11.2018 / 08:44

German federal institutions use FP franking systems

Berlin, 22 November 2018 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), the expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, has won an extensive blanket order for the supply of franking systems. The Generalzolldirektion (German Central Customs Authority) is the central purchasing body for around eighty institutions, from the Akademie der Künste (Academy of Arts) to the Zollfahndungsamt (Customs Investigation Office). It had issued an EU-wide invitation to tender for machines for small to large mail volumes.

The master agreement that has now been concluded has a term of 24 months with the option to extend for another 12 months. FP will supply the PostBase 30 for small mail volumes and the PostBase 65 for medium mail volumes. The authorities and agencies can request franking systems from FP for delivery anywhere in Germany.

The FP Group is continuing to successfully expand its core business with franking systems and increased its installed base with customers in the third quarter of 2018, counter to the market trend. Since the start of the ACT growth strategy, FP has increased its global market share to more than 11%. In Germany, more than 42% of all franking systems used come from FP.

