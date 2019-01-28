Log in
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG (FPH)
  Report  
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: IoT in energy sector: FP enters into strategic partnership with Lackmann

01/28/2019 | 02:05am EST

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: IoT in energy sector: FP enters into strategic partnership with Lackmann

28.01.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IoT in energy sector: FP enters into strategic partnership with Lackmann

- Use of customised FP Gateways in energy management
- First few projects already implemented

Berlin, 28 January 2019 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), the expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes and Heinz Lackmann GmbH & Co. KG (www.lackmann.de), an established provider of systems and solutions for the entire energy market have entered into a strategic partnership. The jointly developed solutions offer energy supply companies great advantages in terms of cost and efficiency through the intelligent remote monitoring of energy systems.

The two companies have already previously worked together on a project basis. The collaboration will now be continued as part of a long-term partnership. Lackmann gains access to the innovative FP Tixi Gateways and flexible support from adjustments and services, while FP increases its market presence and further expands its IoT business.

In energy management projects, using IoT the gateways typically record energy system data and transfer it online to a control centre. From there, the orders for the regulation of power generation and distribution plants are also transmitted to them online. Malfunctions or outages and complicated manual measures on-site can also be reduced.

FP Tixi Gateways read data from a wide range of machines, devices and controllers and can be flexibly and quickly adjusted to the requirements of different customers and projects.

For press enquiries, please contact:
Karl R. Thiel, VP of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 123
E-mail: kr.thiel@francotyp.com


Follow us on social media:
Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing and YouTube. Or subscribe to our RSS feed.

About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers products and services in the areas "Franking and Folding/Inserting", "Mail Services" and "Software" for the efficient processing of mail, consolidation of business mail, and digital solutions for companies and authorities. The Group achieved revenues of more than EUR 200 million in 2017. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 95 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than eleven percent.
You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.




Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Media Relations
Telephone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: pr@francotyp.com

28.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769859  28.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
