Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/23/2019 | 03:15am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.08.2019 / 09:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Sven
|Last name(s):
|Meise
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.56 EUR
|8188 EUR
|3.55 EUR
|9585 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.55 EUR
|17773 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
