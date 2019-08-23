Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Francotyp Postalia Holding AG    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 03:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.08.2019 / 09:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sven
Last name(s): Meise

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

b) LEI
529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FPH9000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.56 EUR 8188 EUR
3.55 EUR 9585 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.55 EUR 17773 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53419  23.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING
03:15aFRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
08/22FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP: H1 2019 clear focus on ACT - revenue forecas..
EQ
08/22FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Preliminary figures for the first half of 2019 -..
EQ
08/09FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of f..
EQ
08/08FRANCOTYP POSTALIA : Missing signatures as process killer in everyday business l..
PU
07/10FRANCOTYP POSTALIA : New service portal from FP IAB prevents postage increase fo..
PU
06/05FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP equips E.ON Energy Group: Flexibility for Ele..
EQ
06/04FP EQUIPS E.ON ENERGY GROUP : Flexibility for Electricity Network Operators and ..
PU
06/04FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP Supervisory Board extends the contract of CEO..
EQ
06/03FRANCOTYP POSTALIA : FP Supervisory Board extends the contract of CEO Rüdiger An..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 218 M
EBIT 2019 5,97 M
Net income 2019 4,05 M
Debt 2019 21,8 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 5,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 55,2 M
Chart FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Francotyp Postalia Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,37  €
Last Close Price 3,44  €
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rüdiger Andreas Günther Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Röhrig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feldmeier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Botho Oppermann Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Krueger Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG15.67%61
CINTAS CORPORATION57.46%27 431
TELEPERFORMANCE38.90%12 765
EDENRED37.96%12 310
INTERTEK GROUP12.92%10 797
BUREAU VERITAS SA19.19%10 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group