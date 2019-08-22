Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary figures for the first half of 2019 - revenue forecast adjusted for full year 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Half Year Results

22-Aug-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 22. August 2019 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today published preliminary figures for the first half of 2019 and adjusted its revenue forecast for 2019 as a whole. At the same time, the company confirmed its EBITDA guidance and free cash flow expectations.

In the first six months of 2019, the FP Group generated revenue of EUR 99.0 million according to preliminary figures after EUR 104.8 million in the previous year. Adjusted for positive currency effects, revenue totalled EUR 97.4 million in the first half of 2019.

At the same time, FP generated EBITDA of EUR 11.6 million in the reporting period as against EUR 12.8 million in the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for positive currency effects of EUR 0.8 million and expenses for the JUMP project of EUR 2.2 million, EBITDA reached EUR 13.1 million against an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 13.7 million in the same period of the previous year. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% (H1 2018: 13.1%).

Due to a general economic slowdown, the significant decline in revenue in the low-margin Mail Services segment, a partial deferral of sales in the core franking business, as well as a positive, however lower than initially planned revenue development in the Software/ Digital segment, the Management Board decided today to adjust the revenue forecast for the FP Group for the financial year 2019. Accordingly, FP expects revenue in 2019 to be slightly higher than the previous year's level. Initially a strong increase in revenue was forecasted for the financial year 2019. At the same time, the FP Group again confirms its EBITDA forecast and continues to expect a strong increase for 2019 as a whole, adjusted for expenses for the JUMP project.

In addition, the company again confirms its forecast for adjusted free cash flow. With further investments in ACT and new products and services, FP continues to expect that the adjusted free cash flow for the financial year 2019 will be positive, yet considerably lower than in the previous year.

The anticipated development of the financial performance indicators for financial year 2019 is based on the assumption of constant exchange rates.



Further details on the calculation of the key performance indicators EBITDA and free cash flow can be found on page 35 of the 2018 annual report.



Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG will publish the full half-year financial report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2019 on August 29, 2019. It can be downloaded from the company's website at www.fp-francotyp.com.

For press enquiries, please contact:

Till Gießmann, Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410

E-mail: ir@francotyp.com

Karl R. Thiel, VP of Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 123

E-mail: kr.thiel@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia:

The FP Group, a listed international company headquartered in Berlin, is an expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes. As the market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions in addition to products and services for the consolidation of business mail and efficient mail processing for companies and public authorities in its "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" product segments. The Group generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million in 2018. Francotyp-Postalia is represented in ten countries with its own subsidiaries and in a further 40 countries via its own network of dealers. Thanks to a history spanning more than 96 years, FP has a unique DNA in the fields of actuator and sensor technology, cryptography and connectivity. It has a share of over 11% in the global market for franking systems.



