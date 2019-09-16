Log in
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/16/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.09.2019 / 18:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Street: Prenzlauer Promenade 28
Postal code: 13089
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Quaero Capital SA
City of registered office, country: Switzerland, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Sep 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.69 % 0 % 2.69 % 16301456
Previous notification 4.92 % 0 % 4.92 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000FPH9000 438649 % 2.69 %
Total 438649 2.69 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
12 Sep 2019


16.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

873517  16.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=873517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 208 M
EBIT 2019 4,36 M
Net income 2019 3,19 M
Debt 2019 27,4 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 6,01x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 55,0 M
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
Rüdiger Andreas Günther Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Röhrig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feldmeier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Botho Oppermann Member-Supervisory Board
Konstantin Krueger Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG15.33%61
CINTAS CORPORATION46.84%25 282
TELEPERFORMANCE36.89%12 396
EDENRED32.14%11 432
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.63%10 883
INTERTEK GROUP12.08%10 781
