Frank International N : JET STRING ELEVATOR™ Declared a Winner at 2019 World Oil Awards

The JET STRING ELEVATOR received the 2019 World Oil Award in the Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development - Offshore category.

The Frank's International JET STRING ELEVATOR™ was named a winner of the 2019 World Oil Awards in the category of Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development - Offshore at a gala ceremony held the evening of October 17, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Accepting the award on behalf of Frank's were seven members of the Technology & Engineering team, including Jeremy Angelle, Robbie Thibodeaux, Logan Smith, Christine Barry, Josh Thibodeaux, Brian Begnaud and Dax Neuville. This represents yet another distinction for the JET STRING ELEVATOR™, which was previously awarded the 2017 Safety in Seas Safety Practice Award by NOIA.

The JET STRING ELEVATOR™ is an innovative lifting device that is designed to eliminate the need for padeyes or other lifting profiles, improving the overall safety and efficiency of operations involving large OD tubulars. A completely hydraulic design allows for hands-free operation that removes the rig crew from the Red Zone. Efficiencies attributed to the tool have also resulted in significant documented reductions in average job run-time on multiple offshore campaigns.

The World Oil Awards are now in their 18th year and include honorees across 18 categories associated with the upstream industry. The submission process included over 260 nominations from which were chosen 94 finalists. Winners were in each category were selected by the World Oil advisory board as 'this year's most groundbreaking industry developments,' according to the published announcement.

The Frank's International Rack Back Console was also honored as a 2019 World Oil Awards finalist in the same category as the JET STRING ELEVATOR™.