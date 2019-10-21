Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Frank's International N.V.    FI   NL0010556684

FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(FI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frank International N : JET STRING ELEVATOR™ Declared a Winner at 2019 World Oil Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 11:46am EDT
The JET STRING ELEVATOR received the 2019 World Oil Award in the Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development - Offshore category.

The Frank's International JET STRING ELEVATOR™ was named a winner of the 2019 World Oil Awards in the category of Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development - Offshore at a gala ceremony held the evening of October 17, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Accepting the award on behalf of Frank's were seven members of the Technology & Engineering team, including Jeremy Angelle, Robbie Thibodeaux, Logan Smith, Christine Barry, Josh Thibodeaux, Brian Begnaud and Dax Neuville. This represents yet another distinction for the JET STRING ELEVATOR™, which was previously awarded the 2017 Safety in Seas Safety Practice Award by NOIA.

The JET STRING ELEVATOR™ is an innovative lifting device that is designed to eliminate the need for padeyes or other lifting profiles, improving the overall safety and efficiency of operations involving large OD tubulars. A completely hydraulic design allows for hands-free operation that removes the rig crew from the Red Zone. Efficiencies attributed to the tool have also resulted in significant documented reductions in average job run-time on multiple offshore campaigns.

The World Oil Awards are now in their 18th year and include honorees across 18 categories associated with the upstream industry. The submission process included over 260 nominations from which were chosen 94 finalists. Winners were in each category were selected by the World Oil advisory board as 'this year's most groundbreaking industry developments,' according to the published announcement.

The Frank's International Rack Back Console was also honored as a 2019 World Oil Awards finalist in the same category as the JET STRING ELEVATOR™.

Disclaimer

Frank's International NV published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 15:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
11:46aFRANK INTERNATIONAL N : JET STRING ELEVATOR™ Declared a Winner at 2019 Wor..
PU
10/18FRANK INTERNATIONAL N : International Introduces the VERSAFLO™ Time Saver ..
PU
08/15FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Setting New Industry Standards
AQ
08/06FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. Management's Discussion and An..
AQ
08/06FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
08/06FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Frank's International N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2019 ..
AQ
07/25FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Frank's International N.V. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 ..
AQ
07/18FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Tackling Challenging Environments
PU
06/18FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Frank's attains api spec q2 certification for its sakhali..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 618 M
EBIT 2019 -48,5 M
Net income 2019 -62,4 M
Finance 2019 204 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -54,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 1 079 M
Chart FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Frank's International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,14  $
Last Close Price 4,79  $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Kearney Chairman-Supervisory Board, President & CEO
Melissa L. Kling Cougle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirkland D. Mosing Director-Supervisory Board
Steven Brent Mosing Director-Supervisory Board
William B. Berry Lead Independent Director-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.-8.24%1 079
SCHLUMBERGER NV-10.45%44 685
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-30.66%16 143
BAKER HUGHES1.26%14 132
TECHNIPFMC16.96%10 238
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-21.75%7 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group