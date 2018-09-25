Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franklin Covey Co.    FC

FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (FC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Franklin Covey : Announces Investor Day, Presentation at Barrington Conference, and New Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company that creates and distributes world-class content, training, processes, and tools that organizations and individuals use to transform their results, today announced that Bob Whitman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Barrington Research 11th Annual Fall Conference in Chicago on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Also, Franklin Covey Co. will hold an Analyst/Investor Day in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Franklin Covey headquarters with presentations given by members of executive management. Presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to www.franklincovey.com under Investor Relations. More details will be provided at a later date.

Franklin Covey Co. posted a new investor presentation to www.franklincovey.com under Investor Relations. http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDExNjI3fENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636734223561625969

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) (www.franklincovey.com) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. Over its history, Franklin Covey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. Franklin Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries and territories.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
07:21pFRANKLIN COVEY : Announces Investor Day, Presentation at Barrington Conference, ..
BU
09/18FRANKLIN COVEY : Speed of Trust Kits for SOCOM
AQ
09/06FRANKLIN COVEY : FranklinCovey and Kaleidoscope Pictures Garner 29 Communicator,..
AQ
08/28FRANKLIN COVEY : FranklinCovey and Kaleidoscope Pictures Garner 29 Communicator,..
BU
08/21FRANKLIN COVEY : FranklinCovey and Kaleidoscope Pictures Awarded Grand Stevie an..
BU
08/20FRANKLIN COVEY CO. (NYSE : FC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agr..
AQ
08/20FRANKLIN COVEY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
08/16FRANKLIN COVEY CO. LAUNCHES NEW WORK : Find Out WHY—The Key to Successful ..
BU
08/16FRANKLIN COVEY : All Access Pass
AQ
08/03FRANKLIN COVEY : IHS to help develop leadership certificate program
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10FRANKLIN COVEY COMPANY : Don't Get Too Excited 
06/28Franklin Covey up 2.5% post Q3 results 
06/27Franklin Covey Company (FC) CEO Bob Whitman on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
06/27Franklin Covey Company 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/27Franklin Covey beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 212 M
EBIT 2018 -3,70 M
Net income 2018 -2,75 M
Debt 2018 22,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 157,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 328 M
Chart FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Covey Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,0 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Whitman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Colleen Dom Executive Vice President-Operations
Stephen Daryl Young CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Esther Kay Stepp Independent Director
Joel C. Peterson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.13.49%328
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR)-19.48%11 540
CAE INC13.15%5 367
IDP EDUCATION LTD63.41%1 852
WISDOM EDUCATON INTERNATINL HLDGS CO LTD-9.45%1 128
WELBE INC--.--%516
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.