Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franklin Covey Co.    FC

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

(FC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Franklin Covey Co. : Appoints Mr. Derek van Bever as New Member of Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:28pm EDT

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company that creates and distributes world-class content, training, processes, tools, and services that organizations and individuals use to transform their results, announced today the appointment of Derek C.M. van Bever to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“I am so pleased and honored to be asked to join the Franklin Covey board,” said Mr. van Bever. “We were blessed at the Advisory Board Company to discover Stephen Covey's work and insights at a pivotal time in our history, and I look forward to helping Franklin Covey achieve this same level of impact with the leadership teams of forward-thinking organizations worldwide.”

Mr. van Bever is a Senior Lecturer in the General Management Unit at the Harvard Business School. Derek teaches courses in the Harvard MBA program, including “Leadership and Corporate Accountability” and “Building and Sustaining a Successful Enterprise,” and he is the faculty lead for Dr. Clay Christensen’s Executive Education course entitled “Disruptive Innovation.” Mr. van Bever is also the Director of the Forum for Growth and Innovation, a research project sponsored by Professor Christensen that is focused on discovering, developing, and disseminating predictive theory on management and innovation.

In 1983, Derek co-founded The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ: ABCO), a global research, consulting, and technology firm serving hospital and university executives, and was a member of the founding executive team of The Corporate Executive Board (NYSE: CEB), a global thought leadership and advisory network, which spun out of the Advisory Board Company in a highly successful 1999 Initial Public Offering. In his role as Chief Research Officer for the Corporate Executive Board, Derek directed teams studying best practices in strategy, innovation, talent management, finance and governance in the large-corporate sector worldwide. Following the IPO, Mr. van Bever oversaw the development and launch of Corporate Executive Board’s new practice areas and he led the development of the firm’s internal corporate academy. Derek also co-authored the book Stall Points, an analysis of the growth experience of the Fortune 100 across the past half-century, which was published by Yale University Press in 2008. Bob Whitman, Franklin Covey’s Chairman and CEO, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our Board of Directors. We believe Derek’s experience, thought leadership, and expertise in business growth, innovation, subscription businesses and strategy will be an extremely valuable addition to our Board of Directors and to the direction of our Company.”

Mr. van Bever received his Masters of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1988, and is a 2011 graduate of Harvard Divinity School. His divinity school thesis, “A Mission Beyond Commerce,” examines the challenges to personal and corporate mission posed by pivot points such as a change of ownership or leadership transition and suggests practices and disciplines for retaining a sense of perspective in the “high hurry” of business life.

Derek has been appointed to Chair the Company’s Innovation Committee and to serve on the Company’s Growth Committee and on its Nominating and Governance Committee.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) (www.franklincovey.com) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. Over its history, Franklin Covey clients have included 90% of the Fortune 100, more than 75% of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. Franklin Covey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries and territories.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
02:34pFRANKLIN COVEY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pFRANKLIN COVEY CO. : Appoints Mr. Derek van Bever as New Member of Board of Dire..
BU
08/27FRANKLINCOVEY LAUNCHES NEW SOLUTION, : Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential
BU
08/08FRANKLIN COVEY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
07/09FRANKLIN COVEY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
06/28FRANKLIN COVEY : FranklinCovey Announces Exclusive Partnership with Liz Wiseman ..
BU
06/27FRANKLIN COVEY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/27FRANKLIN COVEY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events,..
AQ
06/27FRANKLIN COVEY : Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
06/24FRANKLIN COVEY CO. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 228 M
EBIT 2019 1,68 M
Net income 2019 -1,56 M
Finance 2019 3,44 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -298x
P/E ratio 2020 82,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
Capitalization 499 M
Chart FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Covey Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,83  $
Last Close Price 35,71  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Whitman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Colleen Dom Executive Vice President-Operations
Stephen Daryl Young CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Esther Kay Stepp Independent Director
Joel C. Peterson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.59.92%499
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR)93.96%16 870
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%13 842
CAE INC32.44%6 731
IDP EDUCATION LTD57.45%2 705
ARCO PLATFORM LTD86.08%2 114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group