Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franklin Covey Co.    FC

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

(FC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Covey Co. : Appoints Ms. Nancy Phillips as New Member of Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company that creates, and on a subscription basis, distributes world-class content, training, processes, and tools that organizations and individuals use to achieve systemic changes in human behavior to transform their results, announced today the appointment of Ms. Nancy Phillips to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are pleased and honored to have Nancy join the Franklin Covey board,” said Bob Whitman, Franklin Covey Chairman and CEO. “She brings unmatched experience and success in building strong, performance-oriented cultures in some of the world’s premier organizations, and in helping them achieve results that required large scale behavioral change. Nancy will provide invaluable insights and guidance to Franklin Covey in our focus on helping clients address similar challenges, and pursue the achievement of similar results in their own organizations. In addition, her broad background and experiences will make her a valued business partner in helping Franklin Covey address the opportunities and challenges of building a truly global organization.”

Since December 2019, Ms. Phillips has served as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, at ViacomCBS, overseeing the combined company’s global human resources organization. Nancy is responsible for driving ViacomCBS’s human resources strategy and delivering global programs to create a positive employee experience and a culture of high performance. Ms. Phillips also oversees the company’s Human Resource (HR) business partners, talent acquisition, organizational effectiveness, learning and development, total rewards, people analytics, HR operations, and global security.

Ms. Phillips previously served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Nielsen from January 2017 to December 2019, as well as on the Nielsen Foundation’s Board of Directors. Under her leadership, Nielsen was ranked No. 2 on Forbes’ “Employers for Diversity” list and received multiple “Great Place to Work” awards globally.

Prior to joining Nielsen, Nancy was Chief Human Resources Officer of Broadcom during 2015 and 2016 prior to its sale to Avago Technologies, the largest technology deal in history at that time. Before joining Broadcom, from 2010 to 2014, she led the HR organization for Hewlett Packard’s Imaging and Printing Group, as well as the HP’s Enterprise Services business group, a global organization with more than 120,000 employees. Prior to her experience at HP, Ms. Phillips served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Fifth Third Bancorp, a diversified financial services company with $133 billion in assets from 2008 to 2010. Nancy also spent 11 years with the General Electric Company serving in a variety of HR leadership roles.

Nancy is active in a range of professional associations, and in 2006 received a YWCA TWIN (Tribute to Women) award in Silicon Valley for her commitment to diversity and inclusion. A member of the Florida Bar, she began her professional career as an attorney. Ms. Phillips earned a B.A. in English from the University of Delaware and a J.D. from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams, and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. These solutions are available across multiple delivery modalities, including online presentations, in 21 languages. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
04:13pFRANKLIN COVEY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pFRANKLIN COVEY CO. : Appoints Ms. Nancy Phillips as New Member of Board of Direc..
BU
05/19FRANKLIN COVEY : FranklinCovey and Simon & Schuster Release New Edition of Steph..
BU
04/09FRANKLIN COVEY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04/02FRANKLIN COVEY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/02FRANKLIN COVEY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
04/02FRANKLIN COVEY : Reports Strong Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020
BU
03/19FRANKLIN COVEY CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19FRANKLIN COVEY : to Report Second-Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
02/03FRANKLIN COVEY : ILE established by Pharm Evo signs MOU with Franklin Covey
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 225 M
EBIT 2020 1,94 M
Net income 2020 2,17 M
Finance 2020 12,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 206x
P/E ratio 2021 51,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Covey Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,33 $
Last Close Price 18,97 $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Whitman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul S. Walker President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Daryl Young CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Esther Kay Stepp Independent Director
Joel C. Peterson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.-41.14%263
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.55.82%24 908
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.4.31%20 038
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.07%4 122
CAE INC.-43.92%3 695
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED16.79%2 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group