Franklin Covey Co. : Appoints Ms. Nancy Phillips as New Member of Board of Directors

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global performance improvement company that creates, and on a subscription basis, distributes world-class content, training, processes, and tools that organizations and individuals use to achieve systemic changes in human behavior to transform their results, announced today the appointment of Ms. Nancy Phillips to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are pleased and honored to have Nancy join the Franklin Covey board,” said Bob Whitman, Franklin Covey Chairman and CEO. “She brings unmatched experience and success in building strong, performance-oriented cultures in some of the world’s premier organizations, and in helping them achieve results that required large scale behavioral change. Nancy will provide invaluable insights and guidance to Franklin Covey in our focus on helping clients address similar challenges, and pursue the achievement of similar results in their own organizations. In addition, her broad background and experiences will make her a valued business partner in helping Franklin Covey address the opportunities and challenges of building a truly global organization.”

Since December 2019, Ms. Phillips has served as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, at ViacomCBS, overseeing the combined company’s global human resources organization. Nancy is responsible for driving ViacomCBS’s human resources strategy and delivering global programs to create a positive employee experience and a culture of high performance. Ms. Phillips also oversees the company’s Human Resource (HR) business partners, talent acquisition, organizational effectiveness, learning and development, total rewards, people analytics, HR operations, and global security.

Ms. Phillips previously served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Nielsen from January 2017 to December 2019, as well as on the Nielsen Foundation’s Board of Directors. Under her leadership, Nielsen was ranked No. 2 on Forbes’ “Employers for Diversity” list and received multiple “Great Place to Work” awards globally.

Prior to joining Nielsen, Nancy was Chief Human Resources Officer of Broadcom during 2015 and 2016 prior to its sale to Avago Technologies, the largest technology deal in history at that time. Before joining Broadcom, from 2010 to 2014, she led the HR organization for Hewlett Packard’s Imaging and Printing Group, as well as the HP’s Enterprise Services business group, a global organization with more than 120,000 employees. Prior to her experience at HP, Ms. Phillips served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Fifth Third Bancorp, a diversified financial services company with $133 billion in assets from 2008 to 2010. Nancy also spent 11 years with the General Electric Company serving in a variety of HR leadership roles.

Nancy is active in a range of professional associations, and in 2006 received a YWCA TWIN (Tribute to Women) award in Silicon Valley for her commitment to diversity and inclusion. A member of the Florida Bar, she began her professional career as an attorney. Ms. Phillips earned a B.A. in English from the University of Delaware and a J.D. from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams, and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. These solutions are available across multiple delivery modalities, including online presentations, in 21 languages. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005811/en/