Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franklin Covey Co.    FC

FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

(FC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Covey : FranklinCovey Education Named to CASEL's Social-Emotional Learning Providers Council on Behalf of Leader in Me Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Appointment to SEL Providers Council Comes After CASEL’s 2018 Endorsement of FranklinCovey Education’s Leader in Me Process as CASEL SELect Program for Pre-K and Elementary Schools

FranklinCovey Education today announced that it has been appointed to CASEL’s Social-Emotional Learning Provider’s Council (SEL Providers Council) on behalf of its Leader in Me process. It joins a unique cohort of organizations that actively develop and deliver SEL programs, curricula, professional development and/or assessments with demonstrated evidence of effectiveness or plans to establish evidence to multiple schools and/or organizations serving early, elementary, secondary and/or higher education.

In 2018, FranklinCovey Education’s Leader in Me model and process was endorsed by CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social Emotional Learning) as a “CASEL SELect” program. This designation is given to effective Social-Emotional Learning Programs which have met CASEL’s high-quality and evidence-based standards. Leader in Me is an evidence-based, K-12 comprehensive whole-school transformation model and process—developed in partnership with educators—that empowers students with the social emotional, leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. Leader in Me helps schools create well-rounded learners by developing the whole-person and preparing students to become life-ready learners.

CASEL is the leading authority in the advancement of social emotional learning (SEL) in education. CASEL’s focus on empirical evidence and extensive collaborative efforts has made it the trusted source for educational administrators and policy-makers seeking guidance on how to effectively advance social emotional learning (SEL) in their Pre-K-12 students.

“From the very first rigorous SELect program review to the subsequent designation of Leader in Me as an evidence-based SELect program, we have valued our strong relationship with CASEL and the CASEL community,” said Sean Covey, President of FranklinCovey Education. “We’re excited to join the SEL Provider’s Council and look forward to collaborating with fellow thought leaders, SEL researchers, practitioners, and field experts. With our deep and pervasive experience in education over the last three decades—and given the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic represents—we recognize the critically important role social-emotional learning is taking as administrators, teachers, students and families navigate this unprecedented moment in history.”

The SEL Providers Council

The SEL Providers Council is led by CASEL and brings together providers of SEL programs, curricula, and assessment for collective learning, thought leadership, and action. Funding for the SEL Providers Council is provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Council aims to advance high-quality SEL implementation and strengthen student and youth well-being and outcomes by collectively:

  • Enhancing effectiveness and reach of high-quality SEL providers
  • Increasing development and adoption of evidence-based SEL programming and assessment
  • Building public awareness of SEL and its impact
  • Growing adoption of national, state and local policy and funding for SEL
  • Advancing understanding of the SEL field and marketplace

Leader in Me

Leader in Me is an evidence-based, K-12 comprehensive whole-school transformation and process—developed in partnership with educators—that empowers students with the social emotional, leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. Leader in Me helps schools create well-rounded learners by developing the whole-person and preparing students to become life-ready learners.

The process unites students, staff, and families around a common goal to prepare students with college, career, and life-readiness skills that are necessary to thrive in today’s ever-changing, fast paced environment, such as: critical thinking, creativity, self-discipline, vision, initiative, communication, relationship building, goal achievement, public speaking, global awareness, social-emotional learning, teamwork, listening skills, time management, leading projects, self-directed learning, valuing diversity and problem-solving.

Leader in Me utilizes and integrates several leadership, social-emotional learning, quality, and educational models and processes from past and current thought leaders including The 4 Imperatives of Great Leaders and The 4 Disciplines of Execution. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is also a key component of the overall Leader in Me process and is a synthesis of universal, timeless principles of personal, interpersonal, and organizational effectiveness, such as responsibility, vision, integrity, teamwork, collaboration and renewal.

The Leader in Me model and process has been endorsed by the Collaborative for Academic, Social Emotional Learning (CASEL) as a “CASEL SELect” program. This designation is given to effective Social-Emotional Learning Programs which have met CASEL’s high-quality and evidence-based standards.

Leader in Me is having a significant, measurable impact on schools all over the world, and in the lives of millions of students, parents, teachers, and administrators, as is evidenced by the findings resulting from initial evaluation studies conducted by third-party research organizations and leading academic institutions. To learn more about the impact the process is having, visit here.

More than 5,000 schools in 50 plus countries are utilizing Leader In Me.

To learn more about the Leader in Me process, please visit http://www.theleaderinme.org/.

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY EDUCATION

For nearly three decades, FranklinCovey Education has been one of the world’s most prominent and trusted providers of educational leadership programs and transformational processes. FranklinCovey’s programs, books, and content have been utilized by thousands of public and private primary, secondary, and post-secondary schools and institutions, including educational service centers and vocational schools in all 50 states within the United States and in over 150 countries.

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
08:07aFRANKLIN COVEY : FranklinCovey Education Named to CASEL's Social-Emotional Learn..
BU
08/10FRANKLINCOVEY LAUNCHES PREMIER LEADE : Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Ignite ..
BU
07/29FRANKLINCOVEY AND KALEIDOSCOPE PICTU : Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential
BU
07/10FRANKLIN COVEY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/10FRANKLIN COVEY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
07/10U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Investors Move to Safety of Government Bonds
DJ
07/09FRANKLIN COVEY : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/09FRANKLIN COVEY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
07/09FRANKLIN COVEY : Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
BU
06/25FRANKLIN COVEY CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 198 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 940
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Covey Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 20,72 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Whitman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul S. Walker President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Daryl Young CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Esther Kay Stepp Independent Director
Joel C. Peterson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN COVEY CO.-35.71%288
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.107.10%32 806
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.14.99%22 088
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED12.38%5 185
CAE INC.-38.37%4 217
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-21.78%2 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group