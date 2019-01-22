Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Franklin Electric Co.    FELE

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO. (FELE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 03:48:43 pm
45.975 USD   -0.92%
2018FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO. : quaterly earnings release
2018FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO. : half-yearly earnings release
2018FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:54pm EST

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share payable February 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2019.  This represents a 21 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.

Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“With our strong financial performance and increased focus on cash generation, our Board of Directors has approved a substantial increase in our dividend. Further, for more than twenty-five years our practice has been to increase our dividend in the second quarter.  We have elected to make this change in the first quarter to align it with the calendar year.”

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases,  raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:John J. Haines
 Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
 260.824.2900

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO.
02:54pFranklin Electric Declares Payment of Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02:54pFRANKLIN ELECTRIC : Declares Payment of Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
01/07FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/03FRANKLIN ELECTRIC : Acquires U.S. Groundwater Distribution Company
AQ
01/02FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/02FRANKLIN ELECTRIC : Acquires U.S. Groundwater Distribution Company
AQ
2018FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
2018FRANKLIN ELECTRIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
2018FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 293 M
EBIT 2018 135 M
Net income 2018 106 M
Debt 2018 162 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 20,90
P/E ratio 2019 19,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 2 169 M
Chart FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 47,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregg C. Sengstack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Haines VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Julie Scheck Freigang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Roberts Independent Non-Employee Director
David M. Wathen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO.8.21%2 169
XYLEM6.73%12 798
IDEX CORPORATION11.49%10 574
GRACO INC.2.99%7 173
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION13.36%5 513
INTERPUMP GROUP8.31%3 499
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.