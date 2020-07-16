Log in
Franklin Financial Network : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

07/16/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB), the parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, July 27, 2020, after the stock market closes. Due to its previously announced merger with FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), Franklin Financial Network will not be hosting a conference call or webcast. The second quarter 2020 earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations page of Franklin Synergy Bank’s website at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com.

Franklin Synergy Bank provides a full range of banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution.

About the Company

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee‑chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $3.8 billion at March 31, 2020, the Bank currently operates through 15 branches in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties and one loan production/deposit production office in Wilson County, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, the FTSE Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 M - -
Net income 2020 40,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,24x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 378 M 378 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 91,4%
