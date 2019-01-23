Franklin Financial Network : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results 0 01/23/2019 | 05:10pm EST Send by mail :

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: FSB), parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank, reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.17 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017. When adjusted for one-time, non-core items, core net income was $9.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, which represents an 8.9% increase in core diluted earnings per common share from the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year-ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $34.5 million, or $2.34 per diluted common share. When adjusted for non-core, one-time items, core net income was $39.9 million, or $2.71 per diluted common share, an 11.5% year-over-year increase in core diluted earnings per common share. Book value at year-end was $25.64, a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. Tangible book value was $24.32 at year-end and has increased at an annualized rate of 16.5% since 2013. Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Herrington stated, "I am very proud of what our team accomplished during the fourth quarter and throughout 2018, which has been a challenging environment for our Company and industry. We maintained our asset quality discipline and continued our historical growth trend of consistent double digit annual loan and deposit growth. Our balance sheet rotation and optimization are underway, which created some noise in the quarter, but we expect to be positioned very well for both near-term and long-term profitable growth." Key Highlights and Recent Developments Accelerated planned balance sheet rotation, reducing bond portfolio by $246 million and re‑directing those funds into higher yielding assets improving asset mix, and additional reciprocation of $195 million of local government deposits

and re‑directing those funds into higher yielding assets improving asset mix, and additional reciprocation of of local government deposits Preparing additional phase of balance sheet optimization to reduce reliance on non-core funding sources and continued asset mix improvement

Closed on acquisition of Civic Bank & Trust in April 2018

Opened 15 th branch, located in Franklin, Tennessee in December 2018

branch, located in in Strength of internal capital generation enabled the authorization of a $30 million share repurchase program

share repurchase program Initiated quarterly dividend payment of $0.04 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2019

per share, payable to shareholders of record as of Management changes, including welcoming Chris Black as new Chief Financial Officer Performance Summary









































Reported GAAP Results

Non-GAAP "Core" Results(1) ($000s, except share data)

4Q 2018

4Q 2017

FY 2018

FY 2017

4Q 2018

4Q 2017

FY 2018

FY 2017 Net Interest Income

$26,921

$24,608

$105,503

$97,046

$26,921

$24,608

$105,503

$97,046

Net Interest Margin (FTE)

2.69%

2.92%

2.71%

3.06%

2.69%

2.92%

2.71%

3.06% Provision for Loan Losses

$975

$1,295

$2,254

$4,313

$975

$1,295

$2,254

$4,313

Net Charge-offs / Average Loans

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

(0.02%)

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

(0.02%)

Non-interest Income

($384)

$3,264

$10,662

$14,721

$3,776

$3,264

$14,822

$14,721 Noninterest Expense

$21,689

$15,987

$73,478

$60,824

$18,538

$15,987

$70,327

$60,824

Efficiency Ratio

81.7%

57.4%

63.3%

54.4%

60.4%

57.4%

58.4%

54.4% Pre-tax Income

$3,873

$10,590

$40,433

$46,630

$11,184

$10,590

$47,744

$46,630 Net Income

$3,743

$2,394

$34,505

$28,083

$9,178

$7,708

$39,941

$33,406 Diluted EPS

$0.25

$0.17

$2.34

$2.04

$0.61

$0.56

$2.71

$2.43



































Return on Average Assets

0.36%

0.26%

0.84%

0.82%

0.87%

0.84%

0.97%

0.97% Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 4.3%

3.2%

10.6%

10.0%

10.7%

10.4%

12.3%

11.9%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation related one-time expenses and securities losses. 2017 metrics adjusted for the DTA write-down that was recorded in December 2017 related to change in income tax regulations that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed in late December 2017. See "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" hereto for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures Asset Quality Remains Consistent

The Company's asset quality remains strong and stable. As of December 31, 2018, the Company reported total non-performing assets of $5.7 million, which equates to 0.13% of total assets. The Company disposed of its only bank-owned real estate property during the fourth quarter of 2018, recognizing a small gain on sale, ending the year with no bank-owned other real estate. The allowance for loan losses was $23.5 million as of December 31, 2018, a $1.0 million increase from the prior quarter, which equates to 0.88% of total loans not held for sale, remaining level with the third quarter of 2018, reflecting continued strong credit quality and benign local market conditions. Capital Positions Company for Future Growth and Expansion

Continued strong earnings increased the Company's tangible common equity to $353.6 million, a $16.8 million increase from the third quarter of 2018. This equates to $24.32 tangible book value per share, which has increased from $11.31 since the fourth quarter of 2013, representing a 16.5% annual growth rate. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.4% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 8.1% at the end of the third quarter of 2018 and 7.7% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. Herrington commented, "Our continued robust internal capital generation demonstrates the consistent, powerful ability of our team members to enhance shareholder value, despite the difficult interest rate environment. Our strong capital position, combined with our steady earnings power, enables us to return a portion of capital to shareholders through an initial quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. Furthermore, we are pleased to have additional flexibility to manage our capital position with the share repurchase authorization, which provides an additional tool to opportunistically return capital to our shareholders while seeking to maximize earnings per share and minimizing tangible book value dilution." Accelerated Balance Sheet Rotation – Changing Asset Mix and Positioning for Future Margin Expansion

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 2.69%, a one basis point decline from the third quarter of 2018. The primary cause of the sequential quarter decline was a 19 basis point increase in funding cost against a 16 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. Legislative relief and regulatory changes implemented in mid-2018 allow for the reciprocation of local government deposits, eliminating the requirement for the Company to pledge securities as collateral on such deposits. Therefore, the Company accelerated the previously planned balance sheet rotation that will ultimately re-deploy $300 million from the securities portfolio into higher-yielding assets. The Company reduced the bond portfolio by $246 million through sales and principal payments from the mortgage backed securities (MBS) portfolio, recognizing a one-time pre-tax loss of $4.2 million. The realized loss generated by the securities sales had an immaterial impact on the Company's capital since previous, unrealized securities losses had been accounted for through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Black commented, "The balance sheet rotation is a critical component of our overall strategic initiative to optimize asset mix, reduce reliance on non-core funding and ultimately drive margin expansion over coming quarters. Thanks to the substantial decline in longer-term bond yields during the quarter, we reduced our bond portfolio by $246 million via sales and principal pay downs for re-deployment into higher-yielding assets, with minimal impact to capital." Black continued, "We transitioned nearly 25% of our planned $300 million of assets targeted for rotation during the quarter and expect to fully deploy all funds, including an additional $54 million of MBS principal payments, by the end of 2019. Another strategic objective of the rotation is to continue to improve our asset mix. As of the end of 2018, loans increased to 63.1% of total assets from 61.2% in September and 58.7% in December 2017." Continued Sustainable Loan and Deposit Growth

Loans not held for sale increased $115.3 million from the third quarter of 2018, a 17.9% annualized rate, and by $408.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, an 18.1% year-over-year growth rate. The Commercial and Industrial loan portfolio, which grew by $69.4 million from the third quarter of 2018 and by $91.9 million or 18.0% year-over-year, was a significant contributor to overall loan growth. Total deposits increased by $60.3 million, or 7.1% annualized, from the third quarter of 2018, and $264.6 million or 8.4% year-over-year from the fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting a leveraging of the local government deposit base relative to loans. Interest bearing deposits increased $90.8 million from the third quarter of 2018, an 11.8% annualized rate, and by $246.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, an 8.5% year-over-year growth rate. Brokered deposits decreased $89.3 million from the third quarter of 2018, a decline of 40.0% annualized, while reciprocal deposits increased to $312.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, an annualized growth rate of 166.4% from the third quarter of 2018. Black stated, "Our ability to accelerate our balance sheet rotation strategy can be directly attributed to our success in redirecting some of our local government customers into reciprocal account relationships, which is a significant opportunity for our Company. Not only are we able to remix certain assets that were previously needed to collateralize public funds deposits, but we are also able to enter into another phase of overall balance sheet optimization to reduce our reliance on certain non-core funding sources. We expect both of these actions to have a positive impact on our profitability metrics when fully phased-in by the end of 2019." Reliable, Sustainable Sources of Core Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was negative for the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the pre-tax $4.2 million loss on the sale of securities as part of the acceleration of the Company's balance sheet rotation initiative. Non-interest income, excluding the one-time securities loss, was $3.8 million, a $0.3 million increase from the third quarter of 2018. The quarter-over-quarter increase in core non-interest income can be attributed to the sales and servicing of mortgage loans as lower interest rates drove higher production during the fourth quarter. Continued Focus on Managing Growth of Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $21.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, which included a non-recurring charge of $3.2 million for certain post-employment and retirement personnel benefits. When adjusted for this one-time expense item, core non-interest expense was $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.3 million, or 6.2% annualized over the third quarter of 2018, and a $2.5 million, or a 16.0% increase over the fourth quarter of 2017. Compensation expense was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, including the non-recurring $3.2 million charge. When adjusted for this non-core, one-time item, core compensation expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $10.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 2.5% from third quarter 2018 and increase of $1.4 million or 15.5% over the fourth quarter 2017. Summary

Herrington concluded, "The Company is committed to our pillars of soundness, growth, and profitability. Our quarterly results reflect some of the positive changes that we have made to better position our Company for the future. The successful acceleration and execution of the first stage of our balance sheet actions and our success moving local government deposits into reciprocal relationships have positioned our Company for a strong 2019. We remain focused on serving the needs of our customers and communities and continuing to build shareholder value." WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION The live broadcast of the Company's earnings webcast and conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, January 24, 2019, and the presentation and conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://www.snl.com/IRW/CorporateProfile/4185772. This Earnings Release and the Earnings Presentation will be available for twelve months, and are also included on Form 8-K that the Company furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 23, 2019. To access the call for audio only, please call 1-844-378-6480 which will be available for 90 days. ABOUT THE COMPANY Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.2 billion at December 31, 2018, the Bank currently operates through 15 branches and one loan production office in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, the FTSE Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com. Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Black

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(615) 721-6096

chris.black@franklinsynergy.com SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This media release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's assets, business, cash flows, condition (financial or otherwise), credit quality, financial performance, liquidity, short and long-term performance goals, prospects, results of operations, strategic initiatives and the timing, benefits, costs and synergies of future objectives, acquisition, disposition and other growth opportunities. These statements, which are based upon certain assumptions and estimates and describe the Company's future plans, results, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words and phrases "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "goal," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target," "aim," "predict," "continue," "seek," "projection" and other variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this Earnings Release, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018 under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors." Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Earnings Release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. GAAP RECONCILIATION AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Some of the financial data included in this earnings release and our selected historical consolidated financial information are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance: "Common equity" is defined as total shareholders' equity at end of period less the liquidation preference value of the preferred stock;

"Tangible common equity" is common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets;

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets;

"Other intangible assets" is defined as the sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights;

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets;

"Tangible common equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets;

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common equity;

"Efficiency ratio" is defined as noninterest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income;

"Core Efficiency Ratio" is defined as noninterest expense divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income with all adjusted to certain one-time expenses (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);

"Net Interest Margin" is defined as annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets for the period;

"Core Diluted Earnings Per Share" is defined as reported earnings per share adjusted for certain one-time expenses (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);

"Core non-Interest Income" is defined as non-interest income adjusted for certain one-time items (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);

Core non-Interest Expense" is defined as non-interest expense adjusted for certain one-time items (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);

"Core Compensation Expense" is defined as compensation expense adjusted for certain one-time items (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);

"Net Income" is equal to "Net Income Available to Common Shareholders"; and

"Core Net Income" is defined as "Net Income Available to Common Shareholders" adjusted for certain one-time items (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. Financial Summary and Key Metrics (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)













































2018

2017



Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter Statement of Income Data





























Total interest income

$ 46,046



$ 43,717



$ 42,136



$ 38,047



$ 35,121

Total interest expense



19,125





17,155





15,231





12,931





10,513

Net interest income



26,921





26,562





26,905





25,116





24,608

Provision for loan losses



975





136





570





573





1,295

Total noninterest income



(384)





3,442





4,147





3,456





3,264

Total noninterest expense



21,689





18,251





18,050





15,488





15,987

Net income before income taxes



3,873





11,617





12,432





12,511





10,590

Income tax expense



122





1,068





2,263





2,459





8,188

Net income available to common shareholders (a)

$ 3,743



$ 10,549



$ 10,161



$ 10,052



$ 2,394

Net interest income (tax—equivalent basis)

$ 27,516



$ 27,263



$ 27,616



$ 25,805



$ 26,011

Core net income* (a)

$ 9,178



$ 10,549



$ 10,161



$ 10,052



$ 7,708

Per Common Share







































Diluted net income

$ 0.25



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.73



$ 0.17

Core net income - diluted*



0.61





0.70





0.68





0.73





0.56

Book value



25.64





24.51





24.04





22.99





23.01

Tangible book value*



24.32





23.18





22.69





22.23





22.24

Weighted average number of shares-diluted



14,821,540





14,903,751





14,814,059





13,672,384





13,780,321

Period-end number of shares



14,538,085





14,525,351





14,480,240





13,258,142





13,237,128

Selected Balance Sheet Data







































Cash and due from banks

$ 280,212



$ 144,660



$ 176,870



$ 246,164



$ 251,543

Loans held for investment



2,665,399





2,550,121





2,472,093





2,310,018





2,256,608

Allowance for loan losses



(23,451)





(22,479)





(22,341)





(21,738)





(21,247)

Loans held for sale



11,103





14,563





16,769





12,871





12,024

Available-for-sale securities, fair value



1,030,668





1,115,187





1,148,679





1,186,420





999,881

Other real estate owned, net



-





1,853





1,853





1,503





1,503

Total assets



4,246,389





4,167,813





4,165,238





4,083,663





3,843,526

Retail deposits



1,450,370





1,443,704





1,478,557





1,432,999





1,326,909

Local Government deposits



782,890





833,051





890,498





992,107





1,002,584

Brokered deposits



797,795





887,113





817,410





855,256





779,886

Reciprocal and other deposits



400,752





207,682





211,560





74,791





57,849

Total deposits



3,431,807





3,371,550





3,398,025





3,355,153





3,167,228

Borrowings



427,193





430,149





410,104





375,559





330,515

Total shareholders' equity



372,740





356,074





348,059





304,762





304,550

Total equity



372,833





356,177





348,162





304,865





304,653

Selected Ratios







































Return on average:







































Assets



0.36 %



1.01 %



0.98 %



1.03 %



0.26 % Shareholders' equity



4.1 %



11.9 %



12.0 %



13.6 %



3.1 % Tangible common equity*



4.3 %



12.6 %



12.7 %



14.1 %



3.2 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets



8.6 %



8.5 %



8.2 %



7.5 %



8.4 % Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis)



2.69 %



2.70 %



2.74 %



2.71 %



2.92 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP)



81.7 %



60.8 %



58.1 %



54.2 %



57.4 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)*



60.4 %



60.8 %



58.1 %



54.2 %



57.4 % Loans held for investment to deposit ratio



77.7 %



75.6 %



72.8 %



68.8 %



71.2 % Total loans to deposit ratio



78.0 %



76.1 %



73.2 %



69.2 %



71.6 % Yield on interest-earning assets



4.56 %



4.40 %



4.25 %



4.06 %



4.11 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



2.16 %



1.97 %



1.74 %



1.56 %



1.37 % Cost of total deposits



1.88 %



1.68 %



1.49 %



1.32 %



1.13 % Credit Quality Ratios







































Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for investment



0.88 %



0.88 %



0.90 %



0.94 %



0.94 % Net (charge-off's) recoveries as a percentage of average loans held for investment



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.01 %



0.00 % Nonperforming loans held for investment as a percentage of total loans held for investments



0.21 %



0.16 %



0.14 %



0.15 %



0.13 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.13 %



0.14 %

. 0.13 %



0.12 %



0.12 % Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated)







































Shareholders' equity to assets



8.8 %



8.5 %



8.4 %



7.5 %



7.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets*



8.4 %



8.1 %



7.9 %



7.2 %



7.7 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.8 %



8.7 %



8.3 %



7.8 %



8.3 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)



12.2 %



12.2 %



12.1 %



11.5 %



11.4 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)



14.9 %



15.0 %



15.0 %



14.4 %



14.4 % Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1)



12.2 %



12.2 %



12.1 %



11.5 %



11.4 %

*These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding earnings release. (a) - Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017. Consolidated Statements of Income



(Unaudited)



(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)







































































Q4 2018

Q4 2018













vs.

vs.





2018

2017

Q3 2018

Q4 2017





Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Percent

Percent

variance variance

Interest income:











































Loans, including fees

$ 36,314



$ 34,435



$ 32,312



$ 28,793



$ 27,275



5.5 %

33.1 %

Securities





















































Taxable



7,058





6,460





6,905





6,111





4,951



9.3 %

42.6 %

Tax-exempt



1,615





1,926





1,929





1,915





2,144



-16.1 %

-24.7 %

Dividends on restricted equity securities



334





313





329





274





265



6.7 %

26.0 %

Federal funds sold and other



725





583





661





954





486



24.4 %

49.2 %

Total interest income



46,046





43,717





42,136





38,047





35,121



5.3 %

31.1 %

Interest expense:





















































Deposits



15,941





14,137





12,604





10,643





8,346



12.8 %

91.0 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements



123





69





131





96





98



78.3 %

25.5 %

Federal home loan bank advances



1,979





1,867





1,414





1,110





987



6.0 %

100.5 %

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



1,082





1,082





1,082





1,082





1,082



0.0 %

0.0 %

Total interest expense



19,125





17,155





15,231





12,931





10,513



11.5 %

81.9 %

Net interest income



26,921





26,562





26,905





25,116





24,608



1.4 %

9.4 %

Provision for loan losses



975





136





570





573





1,295



616.9 %

-24.7 %

Net interest income after provision



25,946





26,426





26,335





24,543





23,313



-1.8 %

11.3 %

Noninterest income:





















































Service charges on deposit accounts



66





58





51





42





40



13.8 %

65.0 %

Other service charges and fees



830





747





823





751





744



11.1 %

11.6 %

Net gain on sale of loans



1,527





1,379





1,941





1,439





861



10.7 %

77.4 %

Wealth management



741





705





789





704





693



5.1 %

6.9 %

Loan servicing fees, net



108





111





103





119





106



-2.7 %

1.9 %

Gain (loss) on sales and calls of securities



(4,160)





(1)





1





0





426



NM



NM



Net gain (loss) on foreclosed assets



107





3





3





3





3



NM



NM



Other income



397





440





436





398





391



-9.8 %

-201.5 %

Total noninterest income



(384)





3,442





4,147





3,456





3,264



-111.2 %

-111.8 %

Total revenue



45,662





47,159





46,283





41,503





38,385



-3.2 %

19.0 %

Noninterest expenses:





















































Salaries and employee benefits



13,657





10,723





10,268





9,188





9,096



27.4 %

50.1 %

Occupancy and equipment expense



3,216





2,933





2,885





2,594





2,530



9.6 %

27.1 %

FDIC assessment expense



990





1,020





778





660





1,005



-2.9 %

-1.5 %

Marketing expense



236





306





269





280





221



-22.9 %

6.8 %

Professional fees



1,107





1,023





1362





869





837



8.2 %

32.3 %

Other expense



2,483





2,246





2,488





1,897





2,298



10.6 %

8.1 %

Total noninterest expense



21,689





18,251





18,050





15,488





15,987



18.8 %

35.7 %

Net income before income taxes



3,873





11,617





12,432





12,511





10,590



-66.7 %

-63.4 %

Income tax expense



122





1,068





2,263





2,459





8,188



-88.6 %

-98.5 %

Net income

$ 3,751



$ 10,549



$ 10,169



$ 10,052



$ 2,402



-64.4 %

56.2 %

Net income available to common shareholders(a)

$ 3,743



$ 10,549



$ 10,161



$ 10,052



$ 2,394



-64.5 %

56.3 %

Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















































Basic

$ 14,354,399





14,324,300





14,216,112





13,155,718





13,145,005















Fully diluted



14,821,540





14,903,751





14,814,059





13,672,384





13,780,321









Earnings per share





















































Basic

$ 0.26



$ 0.73



$ 0.71



$ 0.76



$ 0.18















Fully diluted



0.25



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.73



$ 0.17







































































(a) Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred sharholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 and the fourth quarter 2017.













Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)

































For the year ended











December 31,









2018

2017

Percent

variance

Interest income:



















Loans, including fees

$ 131,854



$ 100,470





31.2 %

Securities

























Taxable



26,533





21,309





24.5 %

Tax-exempt



7,384





8,593





-14.1 %

Dividends on restricted equity securities



1,250





928





34.7 %

Federal funds sold and other



2,924





1,153





153.5 %

Total interest income



169,945





132,453





28.3 %

Interest expense:

























Deposits



53,326





27,464





94.2 %

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements



419





407





2.9 %

Federal home loan bank advances



6,369





3,215





98.1 %

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



4,328





4,321





0.2 %

Total interest expense



64,442





35,407





82.0 %

Net interest income



105,503





97,046





8.7 %

Provision for loan losses



2,254





4,313





-47.7 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

103,249





92,733





11.3 %

Noninterest income:

























Service charges on deposit accounts



217





154





40.9 %

Other service charges and fees



3,151





3,041





3.6 %

Net gain on sale of loans



6,286





6,779





-7.3 %

Wealth management



2,939





2,577





14.0 %

Loan servicing fees, net



441





336





31.3 %

Gain on sales and calls of securities



(4,160)





896





NM



Net gain (loss) on foreclosed assets



116





(7)





NM



Other income



1,672





945





76.9 %

Total noninterest income



10,662





14,721





-27.6 %

Total revenue



180,607





147,174





22.7 %

Noninterest expenses:

























Salaries and employee benefits



43,837





35,268





24.3 %

Occupancy and equipment expense



11,628





9,219





26.1 %

FDIC assessment expense



3,448





3,680





-6.3 %

Marketing expense



1,092





965





13.2 %

Professional fees



4,362





3,395





28.5 %

Other expense



9,111





8,297





9.8 %

Total noninterest expense



73,478





60,824





20.8 %

Net income before income taxes



40,433





46,630





-13.3 %

Income tax expense



5,912





18,531





-68.1 %

Net income



34,521





28,099





22.9 %

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(16)





(16)





0.0 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 34,505



$ 28,083





22.9 %





























Weighted average common shares outstanding:

























Basic



14,016,656





13,042,355











Fully diluted



14,556,958





13,677,671











Earnings per share

























Basic

$ 2.44



$ 2.14





14.0 %

Fully diluted



2.34





2.04





14.7 %

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, %)























































































Annualized





































Q4 2018

Q4 2018

































vs.

vs.



2018

2017

Q3 2018

Q4 2017



Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Percent

Percent variance variance ASSETS









































Cash and due from banks

$ 280,212



$ 144,660



$ 176,870



$ 246,164



$ 251,543



371.8 %

11.4 % Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions



3,594





3,104





3,354





2,855





2,855



62.6 %

25.9 % Fed funds sold



-





-





8,314





-





-



0.0 %

0.0 % Securities available for sale



1,030,668





1,115,187





1,148,679





1,186,420





999,881



-30.1 %

3.8 % Securities held to maturity



121,617





204,587





209,239





213,381





214,856



-160.9 %

-43.2 % Loans held for sale, at fair value



11,103





14,563





16,769





12,871





12,024



-94.3 %

-7.7 % Loans



2,665,399





2,550,121





2,472,093





2,310,018





2,256,608



17.9 %

18.1 % Allowance for loan losses



(23,451)





(22,479)





(22,341)





(21,738)





(21,247)



17.2 %

10.4 % Net Loans



2,641,948





2,527,642





2,449,752





2,288,280





2,235,361



17.9 %

18.2 %





















































Restricted equity securities, at cost



21,831





21,793





20,533





19,606





18,492



0.7 %

18.1 % Premises and equipment, net



12,371





11,852





11,578





10,941





11,281



17.4 %

9.7 % Accrued interest receivable



13,337





14,391





13,490





12,937





11,947



-29.1 %

11.6 % Bank owned life insurance



55,239





54,859





54,466





49,450





49,085



2.7 %

12.5 % Deferred tax asset, net



13,189





17,366





15,090





13,807





10,007



95.4 %

31.8 % Foreclosed assets



-





1,853





1,853





1,503





1,503



-396.7 %

-100.0 % Servicing rights, net



3,403





3,465





3,536





3,602





3,620



-7.1 %

-6.0 % Goodwill



18,176





18,176





18,176





9,124





9,124



0.0 %

99.2 % Core deposit intangible asset



952





1,109





1,279





903





1,007



-56.2 %

-5.5 % Other assets



18,749





13,206





12,260





11,819





10,940



166.5 %

71.4 % Total assets

$ 4,246,389



$ 4,167,813



$ 4,165,238



$ 4,083,663



$ 3,843,526



7.5 %

10.5 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Liabilities:



















































Demand deposits



















































Noninterest-bearing

$ 290,580



$ 321,108



$ 308,698



$ 298,503



$ 272,172



-37.7 %

6.8 % Interest-bearing



3,141,227





3,050,442





3,089,327





3,056,650





2,895,056



11.8 %

8.5 % Total deposits



3,431,807





3,371,550





3,398,025





3,355,153





3,167,228



7.1 %

8.4 % Federal home loan bank advances



368,500





371,500





351,500





317,000





272,000



-3.2 %

35.5 % Federal Funds purchased and repurchase agreements



-





-





345





36,071





31,004



0.0 %

-100.0 % Subordinated notes, net



58,693





58,649





58,604





58,559





58,515



0.3 %

0.3 % Accrued interest payable



4,700





4,726





3,927





2,775





2,769



-2.2 %

69.7 % Other liabilities



9,856





5,211





4,675





9,240





7,357



353.6 %

34.0 % Total liabilities



3,873,556





3,811,636





3,817,076





3,778,798





3,538,873



6.4 %

9.5 % Shareholders' equity:



















































Common stock, $0 par value



264,905





261,623





259,517





223,594





222,665



5.0 %

19.0 % Retained earnings



123,176





119,433





108,884





98,723





88,671



12.4 %

38.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net



(15,341)





(24,982)





(20,342)





(17,555)





(6,786)



-153.1 %

126.1 % Total shareholders' equity



372,740





356,074





348,059





304,762





304,550



18.6 %

22.4 % Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary



93





103





103





103





103



-38.5 %

-9.7 % Total equity



372,833





356,177





348,162





304,865





304,653



18.6 %

22.4 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,246,389



$ 4,167,813



$ 4,165,238



$ 4,083,663



$ 3,843,526



7.5 %

10.5 % Average Balance, Average Yield Earned and Average Rate Paid (7) For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except %)























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018



Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average balances income/ yield/ balances income/ yield/

expense rate

expense rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans(1)(6)

$ 2,626,778



$ 36,338





5.49 %

$ 2,528,604



$ 34,457





5.41 % Securities:















































Securities available for sale (6)



1,115,519





7,854





2.79 %



1,133,536





7,141





2.50 % Securities held to maturity (6)



159,914





1,390





3.45 %



207,419





1,924





3.68 % Restricted equity securities



21,811





334





6.08 %



21,067





313





5.89 % Total Securities



1,297,244





9,578





2.93 %



1,362,022





9,378





2.73 % Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions



3,123





16





2.03 %



3,113





16





2.04 % Fed funds sold and other (2)



127,476





709





2.21 %



107,872





567





2.09 % Total interest earning assets



4,054,621





46,641





4.56 %



4,001,611





44,418





4.40 % Noninterest Earning Assets:















































Provision for loan losses



(22,667)





















(22,588)

















Other assets



151,749





















153,478

















Total noninterest earning assets



129,082





















130,890

















Total assets

$ 4,183,703



















$ 4,132,501

















Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest bearing deposits:















































Interest Checking

$ 751,873



$ 3,564





1.88 %

$ 790,733



$ 3,406





1.71 % Money market



822,850





4,499





2.17 %



736,157





3,489





1.88 % Savings deposits



44,336





32





0.29 %



46,589





34





0.29 % Time deposits



1,442,783





7,846





2.16 %



1,466,903





7,208





1.95 % Total interest bearing deposits



3,061,842





15,941





2.07 %



3,040,382





14,137





1.84 % Other interest-bearing liabilities:















































FHLB advances



365,696





1,979





2.15 %



351,228





1,867





2.11 % Federal funds purchased and other (3)



19,626





123





2.49 %



12,805





69





2.14 % Subordinated notes and other borrowings



58,664





1,082





7.32 %



58,622





1,082





7.32 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities



443,986





3,184





2.85 %



422,655





3,018





2.83 % Total Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 3,505,828



$ 19,125





2.16 %

$ 3,463,037



$ 17,155





1.97 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits



303,192





















305,432

















Other liabilities



13,974





















12,739

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



317,166





















318,171

















Total liabilities



3,822,994





















3,781,208

















Shareholders' equity



360,709





















351,293

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,183,703



















$ 4,132,501

















Net interest income









$ 27,516



















$ 27,263









Interest rate spread (4)



















2.40 %



















2.43 % Net interest margin (5)



















2.69 %



















2.70 % Cost of total deposits



















1.88 %



















1.68 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



















115.65 %



















115.55 % Tax equivalent adjustment









$ 595



















$ 701









Loan yield components:















































Contractual interest rate on loans held for investment (1)





$ 34,428





5.20 %









$ 32,292





5.06 % Origination and other loan fee income











1,647





0.25 %











1,434





0.24 % Accretion on purchased loans











219





0.03 %











510





0.08 % Nonaccrual interest collections











44





0.01 %











221





0.03 % Total loan yield









$ 36,338





5.49 %









$ 34,457





5.41 %

(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances. (2) Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home loan Bank.

(3) Includes repurchase agreements.

(4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(6) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable

basis.

(7) Averages balances are average daily balances. Average Balance, Average Yield Earned and Average Rate Paid (7) For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except %)







































































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017



Average



Interest

Average



Average



Interest

Average



Average



Interest

Average

balances income/ yield/ balances income/ yield/ balances income/ yield/

expense rate

expense rate

expense rate Interest-earning assets:















































Loans(1)(6)

$ 2,462,120



$ 32,339



5.27 %

$ 2,307,899



$ 28,805



5.06 %

$ 2,198,919



$ 27,294



4.92 % Securities:

































































Securities available for sale (6)



1,198,583





7,548



2.53 %



1,074,981





6,682



2.52 %



942,916





6,224



2.62 % Securities held to maturity (6)



211,535





1,970



3.74 %



214,214





2,021



3.83 %



216,429





2,255



4.13 % Restricted equity securities



20,619





329



6.40 %



18,658





274



5.96 %



18,481





265



5.69 % Total Securities



1,430,737





9,847



2.76 %



1,307,853





8,977



2.78 %



1,177,826





8,744



2.95 % Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions



3,459





19



2.2 %



2,814





12



1.73 %



2,381





9



1.50 % Fed funds sold and other (2)



150,393





642



1.71 %



249,391





942



1.53 %



150,627





477



1.26 % Total interest earning assets



4,046,709





42,847



4.25 %



3,867,957





38,736



4.06 %



3,529,753





36,524



4.11 % Noninterest Earning Assets:

































































Provision for loan losses



(21,994)



















(21,683)



















(20,351)















Other assets



144,738



















125,590



















123,906















Total noninterest earning assets



122,744



















103,907



















103,555















Total assets

$ 4,169,453

















$ 3,971,864

















$ 3,633,308















Interest-bearing liabilities:

































































Interest bearing deposits:

































































Interest Checking

$ 861,235



$ 3,329



1.55 %

$ 918,332



$ 3,166



1.40 %

$ 603,930



$ 1,417



0.93 % Money market



772,032





3048



1.58 %



744,473





2,600



1.42 %



681,950





2,130



1.24 % Savings deposits



47,807





38



0.32 %



50,442





38



0.31 %



53,121





42



0.31 % Time deposits



1,417,141





6,189



1.75 %



1,271,558





4,839



1.54 %



1,323,637





4,757



1.43 % Total interest bearing deposits



3,098,215





12,604



1.63 %



2,984,805





10,643



1.45





2,662,638





8,346



1.24 % Other interest-bearing liabilities:

































































FHLB advances



330,758





1,414



1.71 %



296,667





1,110



1.52 %



290,913





987



1.35 % Federal funds purchased and other (3)



30,750





131



1.71 %



31,823





96



1.22 %



35,689





98



1.09 % Subordinated notes and other borrowings



58,576





1,082



7.41 %



58,532





1,082



7.50 %



58,488





1,082



7.34 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities



420,084





2,627



2.51 %



387,022





2,288



2.40 %



385,090





2,167



2.23 % Total Interest-bearing liabilities



3,518,299





15,231



1.74 %



3,371,827





12,931



1.56 %



3,047,728





10,513



1.37 % Noninterest bearing liabilities:

































































Demand deposits



298,125



















286,918



















268,894















Other liabilities



12,854



















13,279



















11,839















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



310,979



















300,197



















280,733















Total liabilities



3,829,278



















3,672,024



















3,328,461















Shareholders' equity



340,175



















299,840



















304,847















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,169,453



















3,971,864



















3,633,308















Net interest income









$ 27,616

















$ 25,805

















$ 26,011







Interest rate spread (4)

















2.51 %

















2.50 %

















2.74 % Net interest margin (5)

















2.74 %

















2.71 %

















2.92 % Cost of total deposits

















1.49 %

















1.32 %

















1.13 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

















115.02 %

















114.71 %

















115.82 % Tax equivalent adjustment









$ 711

















$ 689

















$ 1,403







Loan yield components:

































































Contractual interest rate on loans held for investment (1)



$ 30,505



4.97 %









$ 27,383



4.81 %









$ 25,777



4.66 % Origination and other loan fee income











1,473



0.24 %











1,170



0.21 %











1,313



0.22 % Accretion on purchased loans











360



0.06 %











252



0.04 %











204



0.04 % Nonaccrual interest collections











1



- %











-



- %











-



- % Total loan yield









$ 32,339



5.27 %









$ 28,805



5.06 %









$ 27,294



4.92 %

(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.

(2) Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home loan Bank.

(3) Includes repurchase agreements.

(4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(6) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable

basis.

(7) Averages balances are average daily balances. Average Balance, Average Yield Earned and Average Rate Paid (7)

For the Periods Ended

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except %)



























































For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended





December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017





Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

balances income/ yield/ balances income/ yield/



expense rate

expense rate

Interest-earning assets:





































Loans(1)(6)

$ 2,482,353



$ 131,939





5.32 %

$ 2,031,883



$ 100,568





4.95 %

Securities:

















































Securities available for sale (6)



1,130,774





29,226





2.58 %



987,196





26,182





2.65 %

Securities held to maturity (6)



198,147





7,304





3.69 %



222,222





9,267





4.17 %

Restricted equity securities



20,549





1,250





6.08 %



16,498





928





5.62 %

Total Securities



1,349,470





37,780





2.80 %



1,225,916





36,377





2.97 %

Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions



3,128





62





1.98 %



2,229





33





1.48 %

Fed funds sold and other (2)



160,641





2,861





1.78 %



101,292





1,120





1.11 %

Total interest earning assets



3,995,592





172,642





4.32 %



3,361,320





138,098





4.11 %

Noninterest Earning Assets:

















































Provision for loan losses



(22,596)





















(18,729)



















Other assets



139,440





















103,063



















Total noninterest earning assets



116,844





















84,334



















Total assets

$ 4,112,436



















$ 3,445,654



















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest bearing deposits:

















































Interest Checking

$ 829,978



$ 13,466





1.62 %

$ 624,612



$ 5,003





0.80 %

Money market



769,003





13,636





1.77 %



627,140





6,542





1.04 %

Savings deposits



47,275





141





0.30 %



54,952





169





0.31 %

Time deposits



1,400,250





26,084





1.86 %



1,228,676





15,750





1.28 %

Total interest bearing deposits



3,046,506





53,327





1.75 %



2,535,380





27,464





1.08 %

Other interest-bearing liabilities:

















































FHLB advances



336,318





6,369





1.89 %



254,740





3,215





1.26 %

Federal funds purchased and other (3)



23,687





419





1.77 %



43,402





407





0.94 %

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



58,599





4,328





7.39 %



58,421





4,321





7.4 %

Total other interest-bearing liabilities



418,604





11,116





2.66 %



356,563





7,943





2.23 %

Total Interest-bearing liabilities



3,465,110





64,443





1.86 %



2,891,943





35,407





1.22 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:

















































Demand deposits



297,226





















252,276



















Other liabilities



12,722





















10,999



















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



309,948





















263,275



















Total liabilities



3,775,058





















3,155,218



















Shareholders' equity



337,378





















290,436



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,112,436



















$ 3,445,654



















Net interest income









$ 108,199



















$ 102,691











Interest rate spread (4)



















2.46 %



















2.89 %

Net interest margin (5)



















2.71 %



















3.06 %

Cost of total deposits



















1.59 %



















0.99 %

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



















115.31 %



















116.23 %

Tax equivalent adjustment









$ 2,697



















$ 5,645











Loan yield components:

















































Contractual interest rate on loans held for investment (1)









$ 124,524





5.02 %









$ 93,612





4.60 %

Origination and other loan fee income











5,653





0.24 %











5,732





0.29 %

Accretion on purchased loans











1,341





0.05 %











1,078





0.05 %

Nonaccrual interest collections











278





0.01 %











146





0.01 %

Total loan yield









$ 131,796





5.32 %









$ 100,568





4.95 %



(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.

(2) Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home loan Bank.

(3) Includes repurchase agreements.

(4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.

(6) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable

basis.

(7) Averages balances are average daily balances. Preliminary Capital Ratios (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except %)



























Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017













Total Shareholders' Equity

$ 372,740



$ 304,550

Less:















Goodwill



18,176





9,124

Other intangibles



991





1,057

Tangible Common Equity

$ 353,573



$ 294,369



















Total Assets

$ 4,246,389



$ 3,843,526

Less:















Goodwill



18,176





9,124

Other intangibles



991





1,057

Tangible Assets

$ 4,227,222



$ 3,833,345



















Preliminary Total Risk-Weighted Assets

$ 3,011,345



$ 2,632,854



















Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.8 %



7.9 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets*



8.4 %



7.7 %





















December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Preliminary Regulatory Capital:















Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 367,096



$ 299,229

Tier 1 Capital



367,096





299,229

Total Capital



449,325





379,083



















Preliminary Regulatory Capital Ratios:















Common Equity Tier 1



12.2 %



11.4 % Tier 1 Risk-Based



12.2 %



11.4 % Total Risk-Based



14.9 %



14.4 % Tier 1 Leverage



8.8 %



8.3 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Years and Quarters Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)









































2018

2017 2017 Core net income



Fiscal Year



Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fiscal Year Fourth Quarter























































Pre-tax net income

$ 40,433



$ 3,873



$ 11,617



$ 12,432



$ 12,511



$ 46,630

$ 10,590

Non-core items:





















































Noninterest income





















































(Gain) / Loss On Sales of Securities



4,160





4,160





-





-





-





-



-

Noninterest expenses





















































Post employment and retirement expense



3,151





3,151





-





-





-





-



-

Pre tax core net income

$ 47,744



$ 11,184



$ 11,617



$ 12,432



$ 12,511



$ 46,630

$ 10,590

























































Core income tax expense



7,788





1,998





1,068





2,263





2,459





13,208



2,874

Core net income

$ 39,956



$ 9,186



$ 10,549



$ 10,169



$ 10,052



$ 33,422

$ 7,716

























































Less: earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest



16





8





-





8













16



8

Core net income available to common shareholders



39,940





9,178





10,549





10,161





10,052





33,406



7,708

Less: earnings allocated to participating securities



430





100





190





161





102





261



55

Core net income allocated to common shareholders



39,510





9,078





10,359





10,000





9,950





33,145



7,653

Weighted average common shares outstanding fully diluted



14,556,958





14,821,540





14,903,751





14,814,059





13,672,384





13,677,671



13,780,321

























































Core diluted earnings per share





















































Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.34



$ 0.25



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.73



$ 2.04

$ 0.17

Non-core items:





















































Noninterest income





















































(Gain) / Loss On Sales of Securities



0.29





0.28





-





-





-





-



-

Noninterest expenses





















































Accrual for Post Employment Benefits



0.22





0.21





-





-





-





-



-

Add'l earnings available to participative stock grants



-





-





-





-





-





-



(0.01)

Tax effect



(0.14)





(0.13)





-





-





-





0.39



0.40

Core diluted earnings per share

$ 2.71



$ 0.61



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.73



$ 2.43

$ 0.56

























































Year-to-date average tangible common equity (a)

$ 325,012



































$ 280,047









Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation-related one-time expenses and securities losses.

2017 metrics adjusted for DTA write-down that was recorded in December 2017 related to the change in income tax regulations that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed in late December 2017.

See "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" and the Appendix hereto for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

(a) - Core net income includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)



































2018

2017 Core efficiency ratio

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter Total noninterest expense

$ 21,689



$ 18,251



$ 18,050



$ 15,488



$ 15,987

Post employment and retirement expense



(3,151)





-





-





-





-

Core noninterest expense

$ 18,538



$ 18,251



$ 18,050



$ 15,488



$ 15,987

Net interest income

$ 26,921



$ 26,562



$ 26,905



$ 25,116



$ 24,608

Total noninterest income



(384)





3,442





4,147





3,456





3,264

(Gain) / Loss On Sales of Securities



4,160





-





-





-





-

Core noninterest income



3,776





3,442





4,147





3,456





3,264

Core revenue

$ 30,697



$ 30,004



$ 31,052



$ 28,572



$ 27,872

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(1)



81.7 %



60.8 %



58.1 %



54.2 %



57.4 % Core efficiency ratio



60.4 %



60.8 %



58.1 %



54.2 %



57.4 %









































(1) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported noninterest expense by reported total revenue















































2018

2017 Tangible assets and equity

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter Tangible Assets





























Total assets

$ 4,246,389



$ 4,167,813



$ 4,165,238



$ 4,083,663



$ 3,843,526

Less goodwill



18,176





18,176





18,176





9,124





9,124

Less intangibles, net



991





1,151





1,323





950





1,057

Tangible assets

$ 4,227,222



$ 4,148,486



$ 4,145,739



$ 4,073,589



$ 3,833,345

Tangible Common Equity







































Total shareholders' equity

$ 372,740



$ 356,074



$ 348,059



$ 304,762



$ 304,550

Less goodwill



18,176





18,176





18,176





9,124





9,124

Less intangibles, net



991





1,151





1,323





950





1,057

Tangible common equity

$ 353,573



$ 336,747



$ 328,560



$ 294,688



$ 294,369

Common shares outstanding



14,538,085





14,525,351





14,480,240





13,258,142





13,237,128

Book value per common share

$ 25.64



$ 24.51



$ 24.04



$ 22.99



$ 23.01

Tangible book value per common share

$ 24.32



$ 23.18



$ 22.69



$ 22.23



$ 22.24

Total shareholders' equity to total assets



8.8 %



8.5 %



8.4 %



7.5 %



7.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



8.4 %



8.1 %



7.9 %



7.2 %



7.7 %













































2018

2017 Return on average tangible common equity

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter Total average shareholders' equity

$ 360,709



$ 351,293



$ 340,175



$ 299,840



$ 304,847

Less average goodwill



18,176





18,176





18,383





9,124





9,124

Less intangibles, net



1,092





1,257





1,477





1,012





1,123

Average tangible common equity

$ 341,441



$ 331,860



$ 320,315



$ 289,704



$ 294,600

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 3,743



$ 10,549



$ 10,161



$ 10,052



$ 2,394

Return on average tangible common equity



4.3 %



12.6 %



12.7 %



14.1 %



3.2 %

Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation-related one-time expenses and securities losses.

2017 metrics adjusted for DTA write-down that was recorded in December 2017 related to the change in income tax regulations that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed in late December 2017.

See "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" and the Appendix hereto for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)













































2018

2017 Core return on average tangible equity

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter Pre-tax net income

$ 3,873



$ 11,617



$ 12,432



$ 12,511



$ 10,590

Adjustments:







































Add non-core items



7,311





-





-





-





-

Less core income tax expense



1,998





-





-





-





2,874

Core net income (a)

$ 9,178



$ 10,549



$ 10,161



$ 10,052



$ 7,708

Core return on average tangible common equity



10.7 %



12.6 %



12.6 %



13.8 %



10.4 %













































2018

2017 Core return on average assets and equity

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter Net income

$ 3,743



$ 10,549



$ 10,161



$ 10,052



$ 2,394

Average assets



4,183,703





4,132,501





4,169,453





3,971,864





3,633,308

Average equity



360,709





351,293





340,175





299,840





304,847

Return on average assets



0.36 %



1.01 %



0.98 %



1.03 %



0.26 % Return on average equity



4.1 %



11.9 %



12.0 %



13.6 %



3.1 % Core net income



9,178





10,549





10,161





10,052





7,708

Core return on average assets



0.87 %



1.01 %



0.98 %



1.03 %



0.84 % Core return on average equity



10.1 %



11.9 %



12.0 %



13.6 %



10.0 %













































2018

2017 Core total revenue

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter Net interest income

$ 26,921



$ 26,562



$ 26,905



$ 25,116



$ 24,608

Noninterest income



(384)





3,442





4,147





3,456





3,264

Noninterest income adjustment







































(Gain) / Loss On Sales of Securities



4,160





-





-





-





-

Core total revenue

$ 30,697



$ 30,004



$ 31,052



$ 28,572



$ 27,872











































Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation-related one-time expenses and securities losses. 2017 metrics adjusted for DTA write-down that was recorded in December 2017 related to the change in income tax regulations that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed in late December 2017. See "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" and the Appendix hereto for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. (a) - Core net income includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017.













































