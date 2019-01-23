|
Franklin Financial Network : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: FSB), parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank, reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $0.17 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2017. When adjusted for one-time, non-core items, core net income was $9.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, which represents an 8.9% increase in core diluted earnings per common share from the fourth quarter of 2017.
For the year-ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $34.5 million, or $2.34 per diluted common share. When adjusted for non-core, one-time items, core net income was $39.9 million, or $2.71 per diluted common share, an 11.5% year-over-year increase in core diluted earnings per common share. Book value at year-end was $25.64, a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. Tangible book value was $24.32 at year-end and has increased at an annualized rate of 16.5% since 2013.
Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Herrington stated, "I am very proud of what our team accomplished during the fourth quarter and throughout 2018, which has been a challenging environment for our Company and industry. We maintained our asset quality discipline and continued our historical growth trend of consistent double digit annual loan and deposit growth. Our balance sheet rotation and optimization are underway, which created some noise in the quarter, but we expect to be positioned very well for both near-term and long-term profitable growth."
Key Highlights and Recent Developments
- Accelerated planned balance sheet rotation, reducing bond portfolio by $246 million and re‑directing those funds into higher yielding assets improving asset mix, and additional reciprocation of $195 million of local government deposits
- Preparing additional phase of balance sheet optimization to reduce reliance on non-core funding sources and continued asset mix improvement
- Closed on acquisition of Civic Bank & Trust in April 2018
- Opened 15th branch, located in Franklin, Tennessee in December 2018
- Strength of internal capital generation enabled the authorization of a $30 million share repurchase program
- Initiated quarterly dividend payment of $0.04 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2019
- Management changes, including welcoming Chris Black as new Chief Financial Officer
Performance Summary
Reported GAAP Results
Non-GAAP "Core" Results(1)
($000s, except share data)
4Q 2018
4Q 2017
FY 2018
FY 2017
4Q 2018
4Q 2017
FY 2018
FY 2017
Net Interest Income
$26,921
$24,608
$105,503
$97,046
$26,921
$24,608
$105,503
$97,046
Net Interest Margin (FTE)
2.69%
2.92%
2.71%
3.06%
2.69%
2.92%
2.71%
3.06%
Provision for Loan Losses
$975
$1,295
$2,254
$4,313
$975
$1,295
$2,254
$4,313
Net Charge-offs / Average Loans
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
(0.02%)
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
(0.02%)
Non-interest Income
($384)
$3,264
$10,662
$14,721
$3,776
$3,264
$14,822
$14,721
Noninterest Expense
$21,689
$15,987
$73,478
$60,824
$18,538
$15,987
$70,327
$60,824
Efficiency Ratio
81.7%
57.4%
63.3%
54.4%
60.4%
57.4%
58.4%
54.4%
Pre-tax Income
$3,873
$10,590
$40,433
$46,630
$11,184
$10,590
$47,744
$46,630
Net Income
$3,743
$2,394
$34,505
$28,083
$9,178
$7,708
$39,941
$33,406
Diluted EPS
$0.25
$0.17
$2.34
$2.04
$0.61
$0.56
$2.71
$2.43
Return on Average Assets
0.36%
0.26%
0.84%
0.82%
0.87%
0.84%
0.97%
0.97%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
4.3%
3.2%
10.6%
10.0%
10.7%
10.4%
12.3%
11.9%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation related one-time expenses and securities losses. 2017 metrics adjusted for the DTA write-down that was recorded in December 2017 related to change in income tax regulations that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed in late December 2017. See "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" hereto for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Asset Quality Remains Consistent
The Company's asset quality remains strong and stable. As of December 31, 2018, the Company reported total non-performing assets of $5.7 million, which equates to 0.13% of total assets. The Company disposed of its only bank-owned real estate property during the fourth quarter of 2018, recognizing a small gain on sale, ending the year with no bank-owned other real estate.
The allowance for loan losses was $23.5 million as of December 31, 2018, a $1.0 million increase from the prior quarter, which equates to 0.88% of total loans not held for sale, remaining level with the third quarter of 2018, reflecting continued strong credit quality and benign local market conditions.
Capital Positions Company for Future Growth and Expansion
Continued strong earnings increased the Company's tangible common equity to $353.6 million, a $16.8 million increase from the third quarter of 2018. This equates to $24.32 tangible book value per share, which has increased from $11.31 since the fourth quarter of 2013, representing a 16.5% annual growth rate. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.4% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 8.1% at the end of the third quarter of 2018 and 7.7% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.
Herrington commented, "Our continued robust internal capital generation demonstrates the consistent, powerful ability of our team members to enhance shareholder value, despite the difficult interest rate environment. Our strong capital position, combined with our steady earnings power, enables us to return a portion of capital to shareholders through an initial quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. Furthermore, we are pleased to have additional flexibility to manage our capital position with the share repurchase authorization, which provides an additional tool to opportunistically return capital to our shareholders while seeking to maximize earnings per share and minimizing tangible book value dilution."
Accelerated Balance Sheet Rotation – Changing Asset Mix and Positioning for Future Margin Expansion
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 2.69%, a one basis point decline from the third quarter of 2018. The primary cause of the sequential quarter decline was a 19 basis point increase in funding cost against a 16 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets.
Legislative relief and regulatory changes implemented in mid-2018 allow for the reciprocation of local government deposits, eliminating the requirement for the Company to pledge securities as collateral on such deposits. Therefore, the Company accelerated the previously planned balance sheet rotation that will ultimately re-deploy $300 million from the securities portfolio into higher-yielding assets. The Company reduced the bond portfolio by $246 million through sales and principal payments from the mortgage backed securities (MBS) portfolio, recognizing a one-time pre-tax loss of $4.2 million. The realized loss generated by the securities sales had an immaterial impact on the Company's capital since previous, unrealized securities losses had been accounted for through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI).
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Black commented, "The balance sheet rotation is a critical component of our overall strategic initiative to optimize asset mix, reduce reliance on non-core funding and ultimately drive margin expansion over coming quarters. Thanks to the substantial decline in longer-term bond yields during the quarter, we reduced our bond portfolio by $246 million via sales and principal pay downs for re-deployment into higher-yielding assets, with minimal impact to capital."
Black continued, "We transitioned nearly 25% of our planned $300 million of assets targeted for rotation during the quarter and expect to fully deploy all funds, including an additional $54 million of MBS principal payments, by the end of 2019. Another strategic objective of the rotation is to continue to improve our asset mix. As of the end of 2018, loans increased to 63.1% of total assets from 61.2% in September and 58.7% in December 2017."
Continued Sustainable Loan and Deposit Growth
Loans not held for sale increased $115.3 million from the third quarter of 2018, a 17.9% annualized rate, and by $408.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, an 18.1% year-over-year growth rate. The Commercial and Industrial loan portfolio, which grew by $69.4 million from the third quarter of 2018 and by $91.9 million or 18.0% year-over-year, was a significant contributor to overall loan growth.
Total deposits increased by $60.3 million, or 7.1% annualized, from the third quarter of 2018, and $264.6 million or 8.4% year-over-year from the fourth quarter of 2017, reflecting a leveraging of the local government deposit base relative to loans. Interest bearing deposits increased $90.8 million from the third quarter of 2018, an 11.8% annualized rate, and by $246.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2017, an 8.5% year-over-year growth rate. Brokered deposits decreased $89.3 million from the third quarter of 2018, a decline of 40.0% annualized, while reciprocal deposits increased to $312.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, an annualized growth rate of 166.4% from the third quarter of 2018.
Black stated, "Our ability to accelerate our balance sheet rotation strategy can be directly attributed to our success in redirecting some of our local government customers into reciprocal account relationships, which is a significant opportunity for our Company. Not only are we able to remix certain assets that were previously needed to collateralize public funds deposits, but we are also able to enter into another phase of overall balance sheet optimization to reduce our reliance on certain non-core funding sources. We expect both of these actions to have a positive impact on our profitability metrics when fully phased-in by the end of 2019."
Reliable, Sustainable Sources of Core Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was negative for the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the pre-tax $4.2 million loss on the sale of securities as part of the acceleration of the Company's balance sheet rotation initiative. Non-interest income, excluding the one-time securities loss, was $3.8 million, a $0.3 million increase from the third quarter of 2018. The quarter-over-quarter increase in core non-interest income can be attributed to the sales and servicing of mortgage loans as lower interest rates drove higher production during the fourth quarter.
Continued Focus on Managing Growth of Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $21.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, which included a non-recurring charge of $3.2 million for certain post-employment and retirement personnel benefits. When adjusted for this one-time expense item, core non-interest expense was $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $0.3 million, or 6.2% annualized over the third quarter of 2018, and a $2.5 million, or a 16.0% increase over the fourth quarter of 2017. Compensation expense was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, including the non-recurring $3.2 million charge. When adjusted for this non-core, one-time item, core compensation expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $10.5 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 2.5% from third quarter 2018 and increase of $1.4 million or 15.5% over the fourth quarter 2017.
Summary
Herrington concluded, "The Company is committed to our pillars of soundness, growth, and profitability. Our quarterly results reflect some of the positive changes that we have made to better position our Company for the future. The successful acceleration and execution of the first stage of our balance sheet actions and our success moving local government deposits into reciprocal relationships have positioned our Company for a strong 2019. We remain focused on serving the needs of our customers and communities and continuing to build shareholder value."
SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This media release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's assets, business, cash flows, condition (financial or otherwise), credit quality, financial performance, liquidity, short and long-term performance goals, prospects, results of operations, strategic initiatives and the timing, benefits, costs and synergies of future objectives, acquisition, disposition and other growth opportunities. These statements, which are based upon certain assumptions and estimates and describe the Company's future plans, results, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words and phrases "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "goal," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target," "aim," "predict," "continue," "seek," "projection" and other variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this Earnings Release, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018 under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors." Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Earnings Release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company.
GAAP RECONCILIATION AND USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Some of the financial data included in this earnings release and our selected historical consolidated financial information are not measures of financial performance recognized by GAAP. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance:
- "Common equity" is defined as total shareholders' equity at end of period less the liquidation preference value of the preferred stock;
- "Tangible common equity" is common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets;
- "Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets;
- "Other intangible assets" is defined as the sum of core deposit intangible and SBA servicing rights;
- "Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets;
- "Tangible common equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets;
- "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common equity;
- "Efficiency ratio" is defined as noninterest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income;
- "Core Efficiency Ratio" is defined as noninterest expense divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income with all adjusted to certain one-time expenses (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);
- "Net Interest Margin" is defined as annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets for the period;
- "Core Diluted Earnings Per Share" is defined as reported earnings per share adjusted for certain one-time expenses (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);
- "Core non-Interest Income" is defined as non-interest income adjusted for certain one-time items (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);
- Core non-Interest Expense" is defined as non-interest expense adjusted for certain one-time items (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);
- "Core Compensation Expense" is defined as compensation expense adjusted for certain one-time items (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations);
- "Net Income" is equal to "Net Income Available to Common Shareholders"; and
- "Core Net Income" is defined as "Net Income Available to Common Shareholders" adjusted for certain one-time items (see appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations).
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.
Financial Summary and Key Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
2018
2017
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Statement of Income Data
Total interest income
$
46,046
$
43,717
$
42,136
$
38,047
$
35,121
Total interest expense
19,125
17,155
15,231
12,931
10,513
Net interest income
26,921
26,562
26,905
25,116
24,608
Provision for loan losses
975
136
570
573
1,295
Total noninterest income
(384)
3,442
4,147
3,456
3,264
Total noninterest expense
21,689
18,251
18,050
15,488
15,987
Net income before income taxes
3,873
11,617
12,432
12,511
10,590
Income tax expense
122
1,068
2,263
2,459
8,188
Net income available to common shareholders (a)
$
3,743
$
10,549
$
10,161
$
10,052
$
2,394
Net interest income (tax—equivalent basis)
$
27,516
$
27,263
$
27,616
$
25,805
$
26,011
Core net income* (a)
$
9,178
$
10,549
$
10,161
$
10,052
$
7,708
Per Common Share
Diluted net income
$
0.25
$
0.70
$
0.68
$
0.73
$
0.17
Core net income - diluted*
0.61
0.70
0.68
0.73
0.56
Book value
25.64
24.51
24.04
22.99
23.01
Tangible book value*
24.32
23.18
22.69
22.23
22.24
Weighted average number of shares-diluted
14,821,540
14,903,751
14,814,059
13,672,384
13,780,321
Period-end number of shares
14,538,085
14,525,351
14,480,240
13,258,142
13,237,128
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Cash and due from banks
$
280,212
$
144,660
$
176,870
$
246,164
$
251,543
Loans held for investment
2,665,399
2,550,121
2,472,093
2,310,018
2,256,608
Allowance for loan losses
(23,451)
(22,479)
(22,341)
(21,738)
(21,247)
Loans held for sale
11,103
14,563
16,769
12,871
12,024
Available-for-sale securities, fair value
1,030,668
1,115,187
1,148,679
1,186,420
999,881
Other real estate owned, net
-
1,853
1,853
1,503
1,503
Total assets
4,246,389
4,167,813
4,165,238
4,083,663
3,843,526
Retail deposits
1,450,370
1,443,704
1,478,557
1,432,999
1,326,909
Local Government deposits
782,890
833,051
890,498
992,107
1,002,584
Brokered deposits
797,795
887,113
817,410
855,256
779,886
Reciprocal and other deposits
400,752
207,682
211,560
74,791
57,849
Total deposits
3,431,807
3,371,550
3,398,025
3,355,153
3,167,228
Borrowings
427,193
430,149
410,104
375,559
330,515
Total shareholders' equity
372,740
356,074
348,059
304,762
304,550
Total equity
372,833
356,177
348,162
304,865
304,653
Selected Ratios
Return on average:
Assets
0.36
%
1.01
%
0.98
%
1.03
%
0.26
%
Shareholders' equity
4.1
%
11.9
%
12.0
%
13.6
%
3.1
%
Tangible common equity*
4.3
%
12.6
%
12.7
%
14.1
%
3.2
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
8.6
%
8.5
%
8.2
%
7.5
%
8.4
%
Net interest margin (NIM) (tax-equivalent basis)
2.69
%
2.70
%
2.74
%
2.71
%
2.92
%
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
81.7
%
60.8
%
58.1
%
54.2
%
57.4
%
Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)*
60.4
%
60.8
%
58.1
%
54.2
%
57.4
%
Loans held for investment to deposit ratio
77.7
%
75.6
%
72.8
%
68.8
%
71.2
%
Total loans to deposit ratio
78.0
%
76.1
%
73.2
%
69.2
%
71.6
%
Yield on interest-earning assets
4.56
%
4.40
%
4.25
%
4.06
%
4.11
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.16
%
1.97
%
1.74
%
1.56
%
1.37
%
Cost of total deposits
1.88
%
1.68
%
1.49
%
1.32
%
1.13
%
Credit Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans held for
investment
0.88
%
0.88
%
0.90
%
0.94
%
0.94
%
Net (charge-off's) recoveries as a percentage of average loans
held for investment
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming loans held for investment as a percentage of total loans held for investments
0.21
%
0.16
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.13
%
0.14
%
.
0.13
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated)
Shareholders' equity to assets
8.8
%
8.5
%
8.4
%
7.5
%
7.9
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
8.4
%
8.1
%
7.9
%
7.2
%
7.7
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
8.8
%
8.7
%
8.3
%
7.8
%
8.3
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
12.2
%
12.2
%
12.1
%
11.5
%
11.4
%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.9
%
15.0
%
15.0
%
14.4
%
14.4
%
Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1)
12.2
%
12.2
%
12.1
%
11.5
%
11.4
%
*These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. See "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables below for reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures. Investors are encouraged to refer to discussion of non-GAAP measures included in the corresponding earnings release.
(a) - Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
Q4 2018
Q4 2018
vs.
vs.
2018
2017
Q3 2018
Q4 2017
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Percent
Percent
variance
variance
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
36,314
$
34,435
$
32,312
$
28,793
$
27,275
5.5
%
33.1
%
Securities
Taxable
7,058
6,460
6,905
6,111
4,951
9.3
%
42.6
%
Tax-exempt
1,615
1,926
1,929
1,915
2,144
-16.1
%
-24.7
%
Dividends on restricted equity securities
334
313
329
274
265
6.7
%
26.0
%
Federal funds sold and other
725
583
661
954
486
24.4
%
49.2
%
Total interest income
46,046
43,717
42,136
38,047
35,121
5.3
%
31.1
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
15,941
14,137
12,604
10,643
8,346
12.8
%
91.0
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
123
69
131
96
98
78.3
%
25.5
%
Federal home loan bank advances
1,979
1,867
1,414
1,110
987
6.0
%
100.5
%
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
1,082
1,082
1,082
1,082
1,082
0.0
%
0.0
%
Total interest expense
19,125
17,155
15,231
12,931
10,513
11.5
%
81.9
%
Net interest income
26,921
26,562
26,905
25,116
24,608
1.4
%
9.4
%
Provision for loan losses
975
136
570
573
1,295
616.9
%
-24.7
%
Net interest income after provision
25,946
26,426
26,335
24,543
23,313
-1.8
%
11.3
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
66
58
51
42
40
13.8
%
65.0
%
Other service charges and fees
830
747
823
751
744
11.1
%
11.6
%
Net gain on sale of loans
1,527
1,379
1,941
1,439
861
10.7
%
77.4
%
Wealth management
741
705
789
704
693
5.1
%
6.9
%
Loan servicing fees, net
108
111
103
119
106
-2.7
%
1.9
%
Gain (loss) on sales and calls of securities
(4,160)
(1)
1
0
426
NM
NM
Net gain (loss) on foreclosed assets
107
3
3
3
3
NM
NM
Other income
397
440
436
398
391
-9.8
%
-201.5
%
Total noninterest income
(384)
3,442
4,147
3,456
3,264
-111.2
%
-111.8
%
Total revenue
45,662
47,159
46,283
41,503
38,385
-3.2
%
19.0
%
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
13,657
10,723
10,268
9,188
9,096
27.4
%
50.1
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
3,216
2,933
2,885
2,594
2,530
9.6
%
27.1
%
FDIC assessment expense
990
1,020
778
660
1,005
-2.9
%
-1.5
%
Marketing expense
236
306
269
280
221
-22.9
%
6.8
%
Professional fees
1,107
1,023
1362
869
837
8.2
%
32.3
%
Other expense
2,483
2,246
2,488
1,897
2,298
10.6
%
8.1
%
Total noninterest expense
21,689
18,251
18,050
15,488
15,987
18.8
%
35.7
%
Net income before income taxes
3,873
11,617
12,432
12,511
10,590
-66.7
%
-63.4
%
Income tax expense
122
1,068
2,263
2,459
8,188
-88.6
%
-98.5
%
Net income
$
3,751
$
10,549
$
10,169
$
10,052
$
2,402
-64.4
%
56.2
%
Net income available to common shareholders(a)
$
3,743
$
10,549
$
10,161
$
10,052
$
2,394
-64.5
%
56.3
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
$
14,354,399
14,324,300
14,216,112
13,155,718
13,145,005
Fully diluted
14,821,540
14,903,751
14,814,059
13,672,384
13,780,321
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.26
$
0.73
$
0.71
$
0.76
$
0.18
Fully diluted
0.25
$
0.70
$
0.68
$
0.73
$
0.17
(a) Includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred sharholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 and the fourth quarter 2017.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
For the year ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Percent
variance
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
131,854
$
100,470
31.2
%
Securities
Taxable
26,533
21,309
24.5
%
Tax-exempt
7,384
8,593
-14.1
%
Dividends on restricted equity securities
1,250
928
34.7
%
Federal funds sold and other
2,924
1,153
153.5
%
Total interest income
169,945
132,453
28.3
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
53,326
27,464
94.2
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
419
407
2.9
%
Federal home loan bank advances
6,369
3,215
98.1
%
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
4,328
4,321
0.2
%
Total interest expense
64,442
35,407
82.0
%
Net interest income
105,503
97,046
8.7
%
Provision for loan losses
2,254
4,313
-47.7
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
103,249
92,733
11.3
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
217
154
40.9
%
Other service charges and fees
3,151
3,041
3.6
%
Net gain on sale of loans
6,286
6,779
-7.3
%
Wealth management
2,939
2,577
14.0
%
Loan servicing fees, net
441
336
31.3
%
Gain on sales and calls of securities
(4,160)
896
NM
Net gain (loss) on foreclosed assets
116
(7)
NM
Other income
1,672
945
76.9
%
Total noninterest income
10,662
14,721
-27.6
%
Total revenue
180,607
147,174
22.7
%
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
43,837
35,268
24.3
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
11,628
9,219
26.1
%
FDIC assessment expense
3,448
3,680
-6.3
%
Marketing expense
1,092
965
13.2
%
Professional fees
4,362
3,395
28.5
%
Other expense
9,111
8,297
9.8
%
Total noninterest expense
73,478
60,824
20.8
%
Net income before income taxes
40,433
46,630
-13.3
%
Income tax expense
5,912
18,531
-68.1
%
Net income
34,521
28,099
22.9
%
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
(16)
(16)
0.0
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
34,505
$
28,083
22.9
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,016,656
13,042,355
Fully diluted
14,556,958
13,677,671
Earnings per share
Basic
$
2.44
$
2.14
14.0
%
Fully diluted
2.34
2.04
14.7
%
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, %)
Annualized
Q4 2018
Q4 2018
vs.
vs.
2018
2017
Q3 2018
Q4 2017
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Percent
Percent
variance
variance
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
280,212
$
144,660
$
176,870
$
246,164
$
251,543
371.8
%
11.4
%
Certificates of deposit at other financial
institutions
3,594
3,104
3,354
2,855
2,855
62.6
%
25.9
%
Fed funds sold
-
-
8,314
-
-
0.0
%
0.0
%
Securities available for sale
1,030,668
1,115,187
1,148,679
1,186,420
999,881
-30.1
%
3.8
%
Securities held to maturity
121,617
204,587
209,239
213,381
214,856
-160.9
%
-43.2
%
Loans held for sale, at fair value
11,103
14,563
16,769
12,871
12,024
-94.3
%
-7.7
%
Loans
2,665,399
2,550,121
2,472,093
2,310,018
2,256,608
17.9
%
18.1
%
Allowance for loan losses
(23,451)
(22,479)
(22,341)
(21,738)
(21,247)
17.2
%
10.4
%
Net Loans
2,641,948
2,527,642
2,449,752
2,288,280
2,235,361
17.9
%
18.2
%
Restricted equity securities, at cost
21,831
21,793
20,533
19,606
18,492
0.7
%
18.1
%
Premises and equipment, net
12,371
11,852
11,578
10,941
11,281
17.4
%
9.7
%
Accrued interest receivable
13,337
14,391
13,490
12,937
11,947
-29.1
%
11.6
%
Bank owned life insurance
55,239
54,859
54,466
49,450
49,085
2.7
%
12.5
%
Deferred tax asset, net
13,189
17,366
15,090
13,807
10,007
95.4
%
31.8
%
Foreclosed assets
-
1,853
1,853
1,503
1,503
-396.7
%
-100.0
%
Servicing rights, net
3,403
3,465
3,536
3,602
3,620
-7.1
%
-6.0
%
Goodwill
18,176
18,176
18,176
9,124
9,124
0.0
%
99.2
%
Core deposit intangible asset
952
1,109
1,279
903
1,007
-56.2
%
-5.5
%
Other assets
18,749
13,206
12,260
11,819
10,940
166.5
%
71.4
%
Total assets
$
4,246,389
$
4,167,813
$
4,165,238
$
4,083,663
$
3,843,526
7.5
%
10.5
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
290,580
$
321,108
$
308,698
$
298,503
$
272,172
-37.7
%
6.8
%
Interest-bearing
3,141,227
3,050,442
3,089,327
3,056,650
2,895,056
11.8
%
8.5
%
Total deposits
3,431,807
3,371,550
3,398,025
3,355,153
3,167,228
7.1
%
8.4
%
Federal home loan bank advances
368,500
371,500
351,500
317,000
272,000
-3.2
%
35.5
%
Federal Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
-
-
345
36,071
31,004
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated notes, net
58,693
58,649
58,604
58,559
58,515
0.3
%
0.3
%
Accrued interest payable
4,700
4,726
3,927
2,775
2,769
-2.2
%
69.7
%
Other liabilities
9,856
5,211
4,675
9,240
7,357
353.6
%
34.0
%
Total liabilities
3,873,556
3,811,636
3,817,076
3,778,798
3,538,873
6.4
%
9.5
%
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0 par value
264,905
261,623
259,517
223,594
222,665
5.0
%
19.0
%
Retained earnings
123,176
119,433
108,884
98,723
88,671
12.4
%
38.9
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net
(15,341)
(24,982)
(20,342)
(17,555)
(6,786)
-153.1
%
126.1
%
Total shareholders' equity
372,740
356,074
348,059
304,762
304,550
18.6
%
22.4
%
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary
93
103
103
103
103
-38.5
%
-9.7
%
Total equity
372,833
356,177
348,162
304,865
304,653
18.6
%
22.4
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,246,389
$
4,167,813
$
4,165,238
$
4,083,663
$
3,843,526
7.5
%
10.5
%
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned and Average Rate Paid (7)
For the Periods Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except %)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
balances
income/
yield/
balances
income/
yield/
expense
rate
expense
rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans(1)(6)
$
2,626,778
$
36,338
5.49
%
$
2,528,604
$
34,457
5.41
%
Securities:
Securities available for sale (6)
1,115,519
7,854
2.79
%
1,133,536
7,141
2.50
%
Securities held to maturity (6)
159,914
1,390
3.45
%
207,419
1,924
3.68
%
Restricted equity securities
21,811
334
6.08
%
21,067
313
5.89
%
Total Securities
1,297,244
9,578
2.93
%
1,362,022
9,378
2.73
%
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
3,123
16
2.03
%
3,113
16
2.04
%
Fed funds sold and other (2)
127,476
709
2.21
%
107,872
567
2.09
%
Total interest earning assets
4,054,621
46,641
4.56
%
4,001,611
44,418
4.40
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Provision for loan losses
(22,667)
(22,588)
Other assets
151,749
153,478
Total noninterest earning assets
129,082
130,890
Total assets
$
4,183,703
$
4,132,501
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits:
Interest Checking
$
751,873
$
3,564
1.88
%
$
790,733
$
3,406
1.71
%
Money market
822,850
4,499
2.17
%
736,157
3,489
1.88
%
Savings deposits
44,336
32
0.29
%
46,589
34
0.29
%
Time deposits
1,442,783
7,846
2.16
%
1,466,903
7,208
1.95
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,061,842
15,941
2.07
%
3,040,382
14,137
1.84
%
Other interest-bearing liabilities:
FHLB advances
365,696
1,979
2.15
%
351,228
1,867
2.11
%
Federal funds purchased and other (3)
19,626
123
2.49
%
12,805
69
2.14
%
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
58,664
1,082
7.32
%
58,622
1,082
7.32
%
Total other interest-bearing liabilities
443,986
3,184
2.85
%
422,655
3,018
2.83
%
Total Interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,505,828
$
19,125
2.16
%
$
3,463,037
$
17,155
1.97
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
303,192
305,432
Other liabilities
13,974
12,739
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
317,166
318,171
Total liabilities
3,822,994
3,781,208
Shareholders' equity
360,709
351,293
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,183,703
$
4,132,501
Net interest income
$
27,516
$
27,263
Interest rate spread (4)
2.40
%
2.43
%
Net interest margin (5)
2.69
%
2.70
%
Cost of total deposits
1.88
%
1.68
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
115.65
%
115.55
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
$
595
$
701
Loan yield components:
Contractual interest rate on loans held for investment (1)
$
34,428
5.20
%
$
32,292
5.06
%
Origination and other loan fee income
1,647
0.25
%
1,434
0.24
%
Accretion on purchased loans
219
0.03
%
510
0.08
%
Nonaccrual interest collections
44
0.01
%
221
0.03
%
Total loan yield
$
36,338
5.49
%
$
34,457
5.41
%
(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.
(2) Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home loan Bank.
(3) Includes repurchase agreements.
(4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
(6) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable
basis.
(7) Averages balances are average daily balances.
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned and Average Rate Paid (7)
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except %)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
balances
income/
yield/
balances
income/
yield/
balances
income/
yield/
expense
rate
expense
rate
expense
rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans(1)(6)
$
2,462,120
$
32,339
5.27
%
$
2,307,899
$
28,805
5.06
%
$
2,198,919
$
27,294
4.92
%
Securities:
Securities available for sale (6)
1,198,583
7,548
2.53
%
1,074,981
6,682
2.52
%
942,916
6,224
2.62
%
Securities held to maturity (6)
211,535
1,970
3.74
%
214,214
2,021
3.83
%
216,429
2,255
4.13
%
Restricted equity securities
20,619
329
6.40
%
18,658
274
5.96
%
18,481
265
5.69
%
Total Securities
1,430,737
9,847
2.76
%
1,307,853
8,977
2.78
%
1,177,826
8,744
2.95
%
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
3,459
19
2.2
%
2,814
12
1.73
%
2,381
9
1.50
%
Fed funds sold and other (2)
150,393
642
1.71
%
249,391
942
1.53
%
150,627
477
1.26
%
Total interest earning assets
4,046,709
42,847
4.25
%
3,867,957
38,736
4.06
%
3,529,753
36,524
4.11
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Provision for loan losses
(21,994)
(21,683)
(20,351)
Other assets
144,738
125,590
123,906
Total noninterest earning assets
122,744
103,907
103,555
Total assets
$
4,169,453
$
3,971,864
$
3,633,308
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits:
Interest Checking
$
861,235
$
3,329
1.55
%
$
918,332
$
3,166
1.40
%
$
603,930
$
1,417
0.93
%
Money market
772,032
3048
1.58
%
744,473
2,600
1.42
%
681,950
2,130
1.24
%
Savings deposits
47,807
38
0.32
%
50,442
38
0.31
%
53,121
42
0.31
%
Time deposits
1,417,141
6,189
1.75
%
1,271,558
4,839
1.54
%
1,323,637
4,757
1.43
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,098,215
12,604
1.63
%
2,984,805
10,643
1.45
2,662,638
8,346
1.24
%
Other interest-bearing liabilities:
FHLB advances
330,758
1,414
1.71
%
296,667
1,110
1.52
%
290,913
987
1.35
%
Federal funds purchased and other (3)
30,750
131
1.71
%
31,823
96
1.22
%
35,689
98
1.09
%
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
58,576
1,082
7.41
%
58,532
1,082
7.50
%
58,488
1,082
7.34
%
Total other interest-bearing liabilities
420,084
2,627
2.51
%
387,022
2,288
2.40
%
385,090
2,167
2.23
%
Total Interest-bearing liabilities
3,518,299
15,231
1.74
%
3,371,827
12,931
1.56
%
3,047,728
10,513
1.37
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
298,125
286,918
268,894
Other liabilities
12,854
13,279
11,839
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
310,979
300,197
280,733
Total liabilities
3,829,278
3,672,024
3,328,461
Shareholders' equity
340,175
299,840
304,847
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,169,453
3,971,864
3,633,308
Net interest income
$
27,616
$
25,805
$
26,011
Interest rate spread (4)
2.51
%
2.50
%
2.74
%
Net interest margin (5)
2.74
%
2.71
%
2.92
%
Cost of total deposits
1.49
%
1.32
%
1.13
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
115.02
%
114.71
%
115.82
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
$
711
$
689
$
1,403
Loan yield components:
Contractual interest rate on loans held for investment (1)
$
30,505
4.97
%
$
27,383
4.81
%
$
25,777
4.66
%
Origination and other loan fee income
1,473
0.24
%
1,170
0.21
%
1,313
0.22
%
Accretion on purchased loans
360
0.06
%
252
0.04
%
204
0.04
%
Nonaccrual interest collections
1
-
%
-
-
%
-
-
%
Total loan yield
$
32,339
5.27
%
$
28,805
5.06
%
$
27,294
4.92
%
(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.
(2) Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home loan Bank.
(3) Includes repurchase agreements.
(4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
(6) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable
basis.
(7) Averages balances are average daily balances.
Average Balance, Average Yield Earned and Average Rate Paid (7)
For the Periods Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except %)
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
balances
income/
yield/
balances
income/
yield/
expense
rate
expense
rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans(1)(6)
$
2,482,353
$
131,939
5.32
%
$
2,031,883
$
100,568
4.95
%
Securities:
Securities available for sale (6)
1,130,774
29,226
2.58
%
987,196
26,182
2.65
%
Securities held to maturity (6)
198,147
7,304
3.69
%
222,222
9,267
4.17
%
Restricted equity securities
20,549
1,250
6.08
%
16,498
928
5.62
%
Total Securities
1,349,470
37,780
2.80
%
1,225,916
36,377
2.97
%
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions
3,128
62
1.98
%
2,229
33
1.48
%
Fed funds sold and other (2)
160,641
2,861
1.78
%
101,292
1,120
1.11
%
Total interest earning assets
3,995,592
172,642
4.32
%
3,361,320
138,098
4.11
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Provision for loan losses
(22,596)
(18,729)
Other assets
139,440
103,063
Total noninterest earning assets
116,844
84,334
Total assets
$
4,112,436
$
3,445,654
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits:
Interest Checking
$
829,978
$
13,466
1.62
%
$
624,612
$
5,003
0.80
%
Money market
769,003
13,636
1.77
%
627,140
6,542
1.04
%
Savings deposits
47,275
141
0.30
%
54,952
169
0.31
%
Time deposits
1,400,250
26,084
1.86
%
1,228,676
15,750
1.28
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,046,506
53,327
1.75
%
2,535,380
27,464
1.08
%
Other interest-bearing liabilities:
FHLB advances
336,318
6,369
1.89
%
254,740
3,215
1.26
%
Federal funds purchased and other (3)
23,687
419
1.77
%
43,402
407
0.94
%
Subordinated notes and other borrowings
58,599
4,328
7.39
%
58,421
4,321
7.4
%
Total other interest-bearing liabilities
418,604
11,116
2.66
%
356,563
7,943
2.23
%
Total Interest-bearing liabilities
3,465,110
64,443
1.86
%
2,891,943
35,407
1.22
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
297,226
252,276
Other liabilities
12,722
10,999
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
309,948
263,275
Total liabilities
3,775,058
3,155,218
Shareholders' equity
337,378
290,436
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,112,436
$
3,445,654
Net interest income
$
108,199
$
102,691
Interest rate spread (4)
2.46
%
2.89
%
Net interest margin (5)
2.71
%
3.06
%
Cost of total deposits
1.59
%
0.99
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
115.31
%
116.23
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
$
2,697
$
5,645
Loan yield components:
Contractual interest rate on loans held for investment (1)
$
124,524
5.02
%
$
93,612
4.60
%
Origination and other loan fee income
5,653
0.24
%
5,732
0.29
%
Accretion on purchased loans
1,341
0.05
%
1,078
0.05
%
Nonaccrual interest collections
278
0.01
%
146
0.01
%
Total loan yield
$
131,796
5.32
%
$
100,568
4.95
%
(1) Loan balances include both loans held in the Bank's portfolio and mortgage loans held for sale and are net of deferred origination fees and costs. Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances.
(2) Includes federal funds sold, capital stock in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home loan Bank.
(3) Includes repurchase agreements.
(4) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets.
(6) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustments to adjust tax-exempt interest income on tax exempt loans and investment securities to a fully taxable
basis.
(7) Averages balances are average daily balances.
Preliminary Capital Ratios
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except %)
Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
372,740
$
304,550
Less:
Goodwill
18,176
9,124
Other intangibles
991
1,057
Tangible Common Equity
$
353,573
$
294,369
Total Assets
$
4,246,389
$
3,843,526
Less:
Goodwill
18,176
9,124
Other intangibles
991
1,057
Tangible Assets
$
4,227,222
$
3,833,345
Preliminary Total Risk-Weighted Assets
$
3,011,345
$
2,632,854
Total Common Equity to Total Assets
8.8
%
7.9
%
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets*
8.4
%
7.7
%
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Preliminary Regulatory Capital:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
$
367,096
$
299,229
Tier 1 Capital
367,096
299,229
Total Capital
449,325
379,083
Preliminary Regulatory Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1
12.2
%
11.4
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based
12.2
%
11.4
%
Total Risk-Based
14.9
%
14.4
%
Tier 1 Leverage
8.8
%
8.3
%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
For the Years and Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
2018
2017
2017
Core net income
Fiscal Year
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fiscal Year
Fourth Quarter
Pre-tax net income
$
40,433
$
3,873
$
11,617
$
12,432
$
12,511
$
46,630
$
10,590
Non-core items:
Noninterest income
(Gain) / Loss On Sales of Securities
4,160
4,160
-
-
-
-
-
Noninterest expenses
Post employment and retirement expense
3,151
3,151
-
-
-
-
-
Pre tax core net income
$
47,744
$
11,184
$
11,617
$
12,432
$
12,511
$
46,630
$
10,590
Core income tax expense
7,788
1,998
1,068
2,263
2,459
13,208
2,874
Core net income
$
39,956
$
9,186
$
10,549
$
10,169
$
10,052
$
33,422
$
7,716
Less: earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
16
8
-
8
16
8
Core net income available to common shareholders
39,940
9,178
10,549
10,161
10,052
33,406
7,708
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
430
100
190
161
102
261
55
Core net income allocated to common shareholders
39,510
9,078
10,359
10,000
9,950
33,145
7,653
Weighted average common shares outstanding fully diluted
14,556,958
14,821,540
14,903,751
14,814,059
13,672,384
13,677,671
13,780,321
Core diluted earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.34
$
0.25
$
0.70
$
0.68
$
0.73
$
2.04
$
0.17
Non-core items:
Noninterest income
(Gain) / Loss On Sales of Securities
0.29
0.28
-
-
-
-
-
Noninterest expenses
Accrual for Post Employment Benefits
0.22
0.21
-
-
-
-
-
Add'l earnings available to participative stock grants
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
Tax effect
(0.14)
(0.13)
-
-
-
0.39
0.40
Core diluted earnings per share
$
2.71
$
0.61
$
0.70
$
0.68
$
0.73
$
2.43
$
0.56
Year-to-date average tangible common equity (a)
$
325,012
$
280,047
Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation-related one-time expenses and securities losses.
2017 metrics adjusted for DTA write-down that was recorded in December 2017 related to the change in income tax regulations that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed in late December 2017.
See "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" and the Appendix hereto for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
(a) - Core net income includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
2018
2017
Core efficiency ratio
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Total noninterest expense
$
21,689
$
18,251
$
18,050
$
15,488
$
15,987
Post employment and retirement expense
(3,151)
-
-
-
-
Core noninterest expense
$
18,538
$
18,251
$
18,050
$
15,488
$
15,987
Net interest income
$
26,921
$
26,562
$
26,905
$
25,116
$
24,608
Total noninterest income
(384)
3,442
4,147
3,456
3,264
(Gain) / Loss On Sales of Securities
4,160
-
-
-
-
Core noninterest income
3,776
3,442
4,147
3,456
3,264
Core revenue
$
30,697
$
30,004
$
31,052
$
28,572
$
27,872
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(1)
81.7
%
60.8
%
58.1
%
54.2
%
57.4
%
Core efficiency ratio
60.4
%
60.8
%
58.1
%
54.2
%
57.4
%
(1) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported noninterest expense by reported total revenue
2018
2017
Tangible assets and equity
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$
4,246,389
$
4,167,813
$
4,165,238
$
4,083,663
$
3,843,526
Less goodwill
18,176
18,176
18,176
9,124
9,124
Less intangibles, net
991
1,151
1,323
950
1,057
Tangible assets
$
4,227,222
$
4,148,486
$
4,145,739
$
4,073,589
$
3,833,345
Tangible Common Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$
372,740
$
356,074
$
348,059
$
304,762
$
304,550
Less goodwill
18,176
18,176
18,176
9,124
9,124
Less intangibles, net
991
1,151
1,323
950
1,057
Tangible common equity
$
353,573
$
336,747
$
328,560
$
294,688
$
294,369
Common shares outstanding
14,538,085
14,525,351
14,480,240
13,258,142
13,237,128
Book value per common share
$
25.64
$
24.51
$
24.04
$
22.99
$
23.01
Tangible book value per common share
$
24.32
$
23.18
$
22.69
$
22.23
$
22.24
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
8.8
%
8.5
%
8.4
%
7.5
%
7.9
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.4
%
8.1
%
7.9
%
7.2
%
7.7
%
2018
2017
Return on average tangible common equity
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Total average shareholders' equity
$
360,709
$
351,293
$
340,175
$
299,840
$
304,847
Less average goodwill
18,176
18,176
18,383
9,124
9,124
Less intangibles, net
1,092
1,257
1,477
1,012
1,123
Average tangible common equity
$
341,441
$
331,860
$
320,315
$
289,704
$
294,600
Net income available to common shareholders
$
3,743
$
10,549
$
10,161
$
10,052
$
2,394
Return on average tangible common equity
4.3
%
12.6
%
12.7
%
14.1
%
3.2
%
Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation-related one-time expenses and securities losses.
2017 metrics adjusted for DTA write-down that was recorded in December 2017 related to the change in income tax regulations that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed in late December 2017.
See "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" and the Appendix hereto for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Data and %)
2018
2017
Core return on average tangible equity
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Pre-tax net income
$
3,873
$
11,617
$
12,432
$
12,511
$
10,590
Adjustments:
Add non-core items
7,311
-
-
-
-
Less core income tax expense
1,998
-
-
-
2,874
Core net income (a)
$
9,178
$
10,549
$
10,161
$
10,052
$
7,708
Core return on average tangible common equity
10.7
%
12.6
%
12.6
%
13.8
%
10.4
%
2018
2017
Core return on average assets and equity
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Net income
$
3,743
$
10,549
$
10,161
$
10,052
$
2,394
Average assets
4,183,703
4,132,501
4,169,453
3,971,864
3,633,308
Average equity
360,709
351,293
340,175
299,840
304,847
Return on average assets
0.36
%
1.01
%
0.98
%
1.03
%
0.26
%
Return on average equity
4.1
%
11.9
%
12.0
%
13.6
%
3.1
%
Core net income
9,178
10,549
10,161
10,052
7,708
Core return on average assets
0.87
%
1.01
%
0.98
%
1.03
%
0.84
%
Core return on average equity
10.1
%
11.9
%
12.0
%
13.6
%
10.0
%
2018
2017
Core total revenue
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Net interest income
$
26,921
$
26,562
$
26,905
$
25,116
$
24,608
Noninterest income
(384)
3,442
4,147
3,456
3,264
Noninterest income adjustment
(Gain) / Loss On Sales of Securities
4,160
-
-
-
-
Core total revenue
$
30,697
$
30,004
$
31,052
$
28,572
$
27,872
Non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP reported net income and other metrics for certain income and expense items. Excludes 4Q'18 compensation-related one-time expenses and securities losses.
2017 metrics adjusted for DTA write-down that was recorded in December 2017 related to the change in income tax regulations that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was passed in late December 2017.
See "Use of non-GAAP financial measures" and the Appendix hereto for a discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
(a) - Core net income includes a dividend declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017.
