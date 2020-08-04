Log in
FRANKLIN LIMITED DURATION INCOME TRUST

(FTF)
Franklin Duration Income Trust : Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution and Announces Addition to Portfolio Management Team

08/04/2020

San Mateo, CA, July 21, 2020 -- Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE:FT], a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced today a distribution of $0.0320 per share, payable August 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 31, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: July 30, 2020).

In addition, effective August 1, 2020, Jon Belk, CFA®, will join the Fund's portfolio management team as co-lead portfolio manager. The Fund's current lead portfolio manager Glenn Voyles, CFA®, will continue as co-lead portfolio manager.

Distributions may vary based on the Fund's net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton's Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. As the prices of bonds in a fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund's share price may decline. Investments in lower-rated bonds include higher risk of default and loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. In addition to other factors, securities issued by utility companies have historically been sensitive to interest rate changes. When interest rates fall, utility securities prices, and thus a utilities fund's share price, tend to rise; when interest rates rise, their prices generally fall. The Fund is actively managed but there is no guarantee that the manager's investment decisions will produce the desired results. For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund's investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating, together with its subsidiaries, as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$622 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:26:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Senior Vice President
Gaston R. Gardey Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
J. Michael Luttig Independent Trustee
Harris J. Ashton Independent Trustee
Edith E. Holiday Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN LIMITED DURATION INCOME TRUST-10.22%210
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-22.63%5 959
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.45%3 306
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.58%2 536
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.90%1 979
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.20%1 968
