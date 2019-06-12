Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franklin Resources Inc.    BEN

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.

(BEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.26 per share payable on July 12, 2019 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on June 28, 2019.  The quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 13% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year. 

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $695 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

Contact:     Franklin Resources, Inc.
Investor Relations: Brian Sevilla (650) 312-4091
Media Relations: Matt Walsh (650) 312-2245
investors.franklinresources.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.
04:31pFranklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
09:55aFRANKLIN RESOURCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
GL
05/23FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Templeton Joins SASB's Investor Advisory Group
AQ
05/11FRANKLIN LIMITED DURATION INCOME TRU : Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Dis..
AQ
05/10FRANKLIN LIMITED DURATION INCOME TRU : Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Dis..
AQ
05/08FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
AQ
05/06FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Dina Ting, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management at Fra..
AQ
05/02TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FU : TEI) Announces Distribution
AQ
05/01TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND : (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 797 M
EBIT 2019 1 595 M
Net income 2019 1 278 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 13,39
P/E ratio 2020 12,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 17 074 M
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,5 $
Spread / Average Target -6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Eugene Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer M. Johnson President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Allan Lewis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sanchayan Chutta Ratnathicam Independent Director
Laura Stein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.12.61%16 313
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP15.54%23 510
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.60%13 390
AMUNDI31.17%12 971
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC8.78%8 022
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP36.70%6 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About