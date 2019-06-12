Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.26 per share payable on July 12, 2019 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on June 28, 2019. The quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 13% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.



