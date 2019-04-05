Log in
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.

(BEN)
Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on April 26, 2019

0
04/05/2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, April 26, 2019 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its second quarter 2019 operating results.  A written commentary on the results by Chairman and CEO Greg Johnson and CFO and Executive Vice President Ken Lewis will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.   

In addition, Johnson and Lewis will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature.  Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (877) 407-8293 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 689-8349 internationally.  A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 612-7415 internationally using access code 13689373, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2019 through May 26, 2019.  Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments.  Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries.  Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions.  The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network.  With offices in more than 30 countries, the California–based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $714 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2019.  For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

Franklin Resources, Inc.
Investor Relations:  Brian Sevilla (650) 312-4091
Media Relations:  Matt Walsh (650) 312-2245
investors.franklinresources.com

FT_logo_pos_0119.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
