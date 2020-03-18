Franklin Resources : Kevin G. Carter, CFP® Joins Fiduciary Trust International as New York-Based Senior Portfolio Manager

Log in
03/18/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Kevin G. Carter, CFP® has joined the firm as senior portfolio manager. Mr. Carter, who has more than 25 years of wealth and asset management experience, is based in Fiduciary Trust International’s New York office.

“Kevin’s in-depth knowledge of broad investment strategies and macroeconomic trends will help us continue to enhance the customized solutions, and the peace of mind, we provide to high-net-worth clients,” said Paulina Mejia, regional managing director, trust counsel, and head of Fiduciary Trust International’s New York office. “In addition, his experience managing equity and fixed-income portfolios will further strengthen the suite of holistic services, including trust and estate management and tax planning, we offer multiple generations of clients.”

Mr. Carter was most recently vice president and senior portfolio manager at PNC Wealth Management, where he was responsible for developing and executing broad investment strategies tailored to client goals and objectives. He previously served in the same roles at Morgan Stanley Private Bank, where he established the Morgan Stanley Personal Trust fixed-income portfolio management capabilities. Earlier in his career, Mr. Carter was director and equity portfolio manager at UBS Financial Services, and assistant vice president and portfolio manager at JPMorgan.

“Fiduciary Trust International is dedicated to working closely with clients to personalize sophisticated investment solutions and strategies that can bring them closer to meeting their long-term goals,” said Mr. Carter. “I am excited to be part of an organization that possesses the commitment and institutional-level expertise necessary to assist clients and their families with protecting and growing their wealth, while seamlessly navigating changes in regulations and market conditions.”

Mr. Carter, who holds the Certified Financial Planner designation, received his MBA in finance and taxation from Fordham University. He graduated cum laude from St. John’s University with a bachelor of science in finance and a minor in Asian studies.

Mr. Carter is the most recent addition to Fiduciary Trust International’s New York office, which has experienced consistent growth over the past 24 months. In September 2019, the firm announced that Jennifer McCarthy joined as New York-based trust counsel and managing director. Rod Sayegh, who came aboard as head of digital strategy in the spring of last year, and Noah Uzal, who started as wealth director in September 2018, also work in the New York office. In addition, Isaac Barrocas and Nita S. Vyas began working in the New York office as senior portfolio manager and trust counsel, respectively, in June 2018.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $77 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$656 billion in assets under management as of February 29, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright © 2020. Fiduciary Trust Company International. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
