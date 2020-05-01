Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franklin Resources, Inc.    BEN

FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

(BEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0129 per share, payable on May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: May 14, 2020).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating, together with its subsidiaries, as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $580 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
10:19aTEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS INCOME FU : (“TEI”) Announces Distributio..
BU
10:13aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces ..
BU
09:01aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Fiduciary Trust International Completes Acquisition of Penn..
BU
04/30Consumer Stockpiling Boosts Food Makers -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04/30FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30FRANKLIN RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04/30FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
04/30FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Results
BU
04/17FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. : to Announce Second Quarter Results on April 30 2020
AQ
04/16FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. : to Announce Second Quarter Results on April 30, 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 180 M
EBIT 2020 1 299 M
Net income 2020 906 M
Finance 2020 5 173 M
Yield 2020 5,74%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 9 362 M
Chart FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,21  $
Last Close Price 18,84  $
Spread / Highest target 6,16%
Spread / Average Target -8,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jennifer M. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Gregory Eugene Johnson Executive Chairman
Matthew Nicholls Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura Stein Independent Director
Rupert Harris Johnson Vice Chairman & Member-Chairman's Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-27.48%9 362
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-6.61%35 833
LEGAL & GENERAL-32.48%15 297
KKR & CO. INC.-13.58%14 167
AMUNDI-13.30%13 314
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-25.56%8 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group