Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund : (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0471 per share, payable on June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: June 12, 2020).

