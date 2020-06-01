Log in
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund : (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

06/01/2020 | 11:32am EDT

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0471 per share, payable on June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: June 12, 2020).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating, together with its subsidiaries, as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $599 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
