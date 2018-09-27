Franklin Street Properties Corp. : Announces Recast of Existing $220 Million Unsecured Term Loan

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “our” or “we”)
(NYSE American: FSP) announced today that it recast its existing $220
million unsecured term loan (as amended, the “BMO Term Loan”) with Bank
of Montreal (“BMO”) continuing to serve as Administrative Agent. A
summary of key terms is below:
-
Principal amount outstanding of $220 million remained unchanged, but
was allocated $55 million to a tranche A term loan and $165 million to
a tranche B term loan.
-
Maturity date was extended from August 26, 2020 to November 30, 2021
for the tranche A term loan and to January 31, 2024 for the tranche B
term loan.
-
Depending on the Company’s credit rating, the margin over LIBOR
decreased from a range of 105-215 basis points to a range of 85-165
basis points. In addition, depending on the Company’s credit rating,
the margin over the base rate decreased from a range of 5-115 basis
points to a range of 0-65 basis points. Based on the Company’s credit
rating of Baa3 with Moody’s as of September 27, 2018, our margin over
LIBOR decreased from 165 basis points to 125 basis points.
FSP was represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP and BMO
was represented by Chapman and Cutler LLP. Participating banks include:
Name of Institution
Title
Bank of Montreal
Administrative Agent, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger
PNC Bank, National Association
Joint Bookrunner, Joint Lead Arranger and Syndication Agent
Regions Capital Markets, a division of Regions Bank
Joint Bookrunner, Joint Lead Arranger
Regions Bank
Co-Documentation Agent
Capital One Bank, National Association
Joint Bookrunner, Joint Lead Arranger and Co-Documentation Agent
U.S. Bank National Association
Lender
Branch Banking and Trust Company
Lender
George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSP, said, “We
believe that the recast of our term loan with BMO helps to better align
the risk/reward characteristics of our capital structure with the
long-term, value-add growth opportunities that we believe exist in our
now predominantly urban and infill office property portfolio. We
appreciate the continued confidence shown in FSP by each of the
participating banks.”
About Franklin Street Properties Corp.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is
focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the
U.S. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central
business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five
core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP
seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth
and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland
corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real
estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn
more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that state FSP’s or management’s
intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future may be
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may also contain
forward-looking statements based on current judgments and current
knowledge of management, which are subject to certain risks, trends and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, economic conditions
in the United States, disruptions in the debt markets, economic
conditions in the markets in which we own properties, risks of a
lessening of demand for the types of real estate owned by us, changes in
government regulations and regulatory uncertainty, uncertainty about
governmental fiscal policy, geopolitical events and expenditures that
cannot be anticipated such as utility rate and usage increases,
unanticipated repairs, additional staffing, insurance increases and real
estate tax valuation reassessments. See the “Risk Factors” set forth in
Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, as the same may be updated from time to time in
subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the
forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future
results, levels of activity, acquisitions, dispositions, performance or
achievements. We will not update any of the forward-looking statements
after the date of this press release to conform them to actual results
or to changes in our expectations that occur after such date, other than
as required by law.
