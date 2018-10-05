Franklin Street Properties Corp. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American:
FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular
quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period
July 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018, payable on November 8, 2018 to
stockholders of record as of October 19, 2018.
This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the
Internet at www.fspreit.com.
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the
Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to
consult that section of our website regularly for important information
about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and
information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.
About Franklin Street Properties Corp.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is
focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the
U.S. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central
business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five
core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP
seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth
and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland
corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real
estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn
more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005326/en/