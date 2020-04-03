Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Franklin Street Properties Corp.    FSP

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.

(FSP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franklin Street Properties Corp. : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (“FSP”, “our” or “we”) (NYSE American: FSP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020, payable on May 7, 2020 to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2020.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES
04:51pFRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/11FRANKLIN STREET : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES : MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
02/11FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/11FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter / Annual 2019 Result..
BU
02/03FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
01/31FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019..
BU
01/23FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/16FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Announces Tax Composition of 2019 Distributio..
BU
01/10FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Chart FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
George John Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter President & Chief Investment Officer
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Demeritt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.-37.97%919
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-40.02%14 307
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.16%9 501
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.38%8 149
DEXUS0.00%6 085
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-36.40%5 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group