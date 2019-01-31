Log in
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. (FSP)
Franklin Street Properties Corp. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

01/31/2019

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company” or “FSP”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it expects to release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call/webcast with the investment community to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019.

To access the call, please dial 1-800-464-8240. Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-902-6521. To access the call from Canada, please dial 1-866-605-3852. To listen via live audio webcast, please visit the Webcasts & Presentations section in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.fspreit.com) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and follow the posted directions. The webcast will also be available via replay from the above location starting one hour after the call is finished.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 270 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 9,47 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,90%
P/E ratio 2018 61,17
P/E ratio 2019 91,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,85x
Capitalization 787 M
Chart FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,20 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George John Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter President & Chief Investment Officer
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Demeritt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.17.82%787
BOSTON PROPERTIES15.91%20 148
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.2.33%9 057
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP9.23%8 572
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.59%8 033
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.14.97%7 753
