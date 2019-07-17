Franklin Street Properties Corp. : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company” or “FSP”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it expects to release its results for the second quarter 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call/webcast with the investment community to discuss the results at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019.

To access the call, please dial 1-800-464-8240. Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-902-6521. To access the call from Canada, please dial 1-866-605-3852. To listen via live audio webcast, please visit the Webcasts & Presentations section in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.fspreit.com) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and follow the posted directions. The webcast will also be available via replay from the above location starting one hour after the call is finished.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005644/en/