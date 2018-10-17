Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Franklin Street Properties Corp.    FSP

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. (FSP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Franklin Street Properties Corp. : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company” or “FSP”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it expects to release its results for the third quarter 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call/webcast with the investment community to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday morning, October 31, 2018.

To access the call, please dial 1-800-464-8240. Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-412-902-6521. To access the call from Canada, please dial 1-866-605-3852. To listen via live audio webcast, please visit the Webcasts & Presentations section in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.fspreit.com) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and follow the posted directions. The webcast will also be available via replay from the above location starting one hour after the call is finished.

This press release, along with other news about FSP, is available on the Internet at www.fspreit.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about us and, if they are interested in automatically receiving news and information as soon as it is posted, to sign up for E-mail Alerts.

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES
10:31pFRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
10/05FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/27FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
09/27FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Announces Recast of Existing $220 Million Uns..
BU
08/02FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
08/02FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Announces Recast of Existing $150 Million Uns..
BU
07/31FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES : MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financi..
AQ
07/31FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP /MA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/31FRANKLIN STREET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05Franklin Street Properties declares $0.09 dividend 
08/01Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) CEO George Carter on Q2 2018 Results -.. 
07/31Franklin Street Properties FFO in-line, beats on revenue 
07/06Franklin Street Properties declares $0.09 dividend 
07/01Heard On The REITs - REITs Shrug Off Inflation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 268 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 4,42 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 243,33
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 761 M
Chart FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Franklin Street Properties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,70 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George John Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey B. Carter President & Chief Investment Officer
Eriel Anchondo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Demeritt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Matthew J. Buckley Manager-Information Technology & Assistant VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES CORP.-33.52%761
BOSTON PROPERTIES-10.81%17 712
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.18.69%8 085
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-10.52%7 798
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP1.44%7 166
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.14%7 047
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.