Franklin Universal Trust    FT

FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST

(FT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/21 04:36:20 pm
7.4850 USD   +0.07%
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
GL
FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Declares Monthly Distribution
AQ
FRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Declares Monthly Distribution
AQ
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

10/21/2019 | 10:10am EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE:FT], a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced today a distribution of $0.0320 per share, payable November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on October 31, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: October 30, 2019).

Distributions may vary based on the Fund’s net investment income.  Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton’s Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com.  All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.  Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates.  As the prices of bonds in a fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund’s share price may decline.  Investments in lower-rated bonds include higher risk of default and loss of principal.  Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions.  In addition to other factors, securities issued by utility companies have historically been sensitive to interest rate changes.  When interest rates fall, utility securities prices, and thus a utilities fund’s share price, tend to rise; when interest rates rise, their prices generally fall.  The Fund is actively managed but there is no guarantee that the manager’s investment decisions will produce the desired results.  For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund’s investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$692 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

From:
Franklin Templeton Investments
Shareholders/Financial Advisors: (800) 342-5236

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
