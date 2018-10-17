Log in
FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV (FI)
Frank's International N.V. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/17/2018

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s International N.V. (the “Company”) (NYSE: FI) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will issue its third quarter 2018 earnings release prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405. The conference call ID number is 47737783. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The audio replay will remain available for seven days by dialing (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042. The conference call audio replay access code is 47737783#. The audio replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of approximately 90 days.
                                
Frank’s International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 2,900 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FI.”  Additional information is available on the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com.

Frank’s International uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.franksinternational.com.

Contact:
Frank’s International N.V.
10260 Westheimer Rd, Suite 700
Houston, Texas 77042
(281) 966-7300

FI Logo3.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 509 M
EBIT 2018 -95,8 M
Net income 2018 -100 M
Finance 2018 205 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
Capitalization 1 796 M
Technical analysis trends FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Kearney Chairman-Supervisory Board, President & CEO
Kyle Francis McClure Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director & SVP
Donald Keith Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Kirkland D. Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Steven Brent Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV22.56%1 796
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.63%82 120
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%34 844
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-3.00%33 916
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO17.10%16 036
TECHNIPFMC-3.93%13 663
