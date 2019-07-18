Franks International : Tackling Challenging Environments

The July edition of Oilfield Technology magazine features a technical article on plug and abandonment operations authored by in-house technical expert Chris Jordan of our Blackhawk Specialty Tools division. The article, 'Tackling Challenging Environments,' focuses on Blackhawk's drillable stinger disconnect system, which allows cementing of the entire openhole section in a single trip and creates a firm base for subsequent sidetrack operations.

In a case study profiled in the article, use of the drillable stinger disconnect system generated days of time savings and helped establish a new standard for abandonment operations.

Click the link below to download the full article.

July 2019 - Oilfield Technology Reprint - Tackling Challenging Environments