Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franks International NV    FI   NL0010556684

FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV

(FI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franks International : Tackling Challenging Environments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

The July edition of Oilfield Technology magazine features a technical article on plug and abandonment operations authored by in-house technical expert Chris Jordan of our Blackhawk Specialty Tools division. The article, 'Tackling Challenging Environments,' focuses on Blackhawk's drillable stinger disconnect system, which allows cementing of the entire openhole section in a single trip and creates a firm base for subsequent sidetrack operations.

In a case study profiled in the article, use of the drillable stinger disconnect system generated days of time savings and helped establish a new standard for abandonment operations.

Click the link below to download the full article.

July 2019 - Oilfield Technology Reprint - Tackling Challenging Environments

Disclaimer

Frank's International NV published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 21:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV
05:40pFRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Tackling Challenging Environments
PU
06/18FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Frank's attains api spec q2 certification for its sakhali..
AQ
06/17FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Frank's Attains API Spec Q2 Certification for Its Sakhali..
PU
06/07FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Setting New Industry Standards
AQ
06/04Frank's International Remembers Donald Mosing
GL
05/29FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
05/28FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
05/28Frank's International N.V. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
GL
05/07FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. Management's Discussion and An..
AQ
05/07FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 606 M
EBIT 2019 -48,9 M
Net income 2019 -61,3 M
Finance 2019 206 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -170x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 1 270 M
Chart FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV
Duration : Period :
Franks International NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,03  $
Last Close Price 5,60  $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Kearney Chairman-Supervisory Board, President & CEO
Kyle Francis McClure Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director & SVP
Donald Keith Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Kirkland D. Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Steven Brent Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV8.05%1 270
SCHLUMBERGER NV11.06%53 507
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.06%19 035
BAKER HUGHES12.05%11 956
TECHNIPFMC26.56%11 065
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-19.11%8 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About