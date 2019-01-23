Log in
FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV (FI)
Franks International : Technical Article Features Frank's Wireless Controls

01/23/2019

The January 2019 edition of Oilfield Technology magazine includes an article authored by Frank's technical experts outlining three of the Company's wireless control solutions that help enhance safety on the rig floor. Included are sections on the new compact wireless configuration for the VERSAFLO™ Casing and Drill Pipe Flowback and Circulation Tool, the compact wireless controller associated with the SKYHOOK® Wireless Cementing Line Make Up Device, and the new CENTRI-FI™ Wireless Console, which allows an operator to control five pieces of equipment from a single tablet. Click here to view/download a copy of the article.

Disclaimer

Frank's International NV published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 18:43:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 515 M
EBIT 2018 -82,9 M
Net income 2018 -82,6 M
Finance 2018 213 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 1 299 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,05 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Kearney Chairman-Supervisory Board, President & CEO
Kyle Francis McClure Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director & SVP
Donald Keith Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Kirkland D. Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Steven Brent Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV10.92%1 299
SCHLUMBERGER NV23.97%60 876
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.61%27 385
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO12.19%24 600
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO14.94%11 325
TECHNIPFMC17.57%10 370
