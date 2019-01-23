Franks International : Technical Article Features Frank's Wireless Controls

The January 2019 edition of Oilfield Technology magazine includes an article authored by Frank's technical experts outlining three of the Company's wireless control solutions that help enhance safety on the rig floor. Included are sections on the new compact wireless configuration for the VERSAFLO™ Casing and Drill Pipe Flowback and Circulation Tool, the compact wireless controller associated with the SKYHOOK® Wireless Cementing Line Make Up Device, and the new CENTRI-FI™ Wireless Console, which allows an operator to control five pieces of equipment from a single tablet. Click here to view/download a copy of the article.