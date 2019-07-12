Fraport Traffic Figures - June and First Half 2019: Trend for Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group Airports Worldwide Remains Stable

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk – In June 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served almost 6.6 million passengers – an increase of 3.4 percent year-on-year. Aircraft movements climbed by 1.4 percent to 45,871 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 1.7 percent to some 2.8 million metric tons. Only cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped by 4.7 percent to 174,392 metric tons. This was mainly due to the weak global economy and the fact that two public holidays (Whit Monday and Corpus Christi Day) fell in June this year compared to May last year.

At the start of the summer school vacation in the states of Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate, FRA set a new daily passenger record on June 30, when 241,228 travelers passed through Germany's largest gateway (surpassing the previous record of 237,966 passengers from July 29, 2018). Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, commented: "Despite the very high passenger volumes at the start of the summer holidays, operations were stable and much smoother than in the previous year. This proves the effectiveness of the measures taken by us and all partners involved. Over the next few weeks, Frankfurt Airport will continue to be very busy."

In the January-to-June 2019 period, more than 33.6 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport, representing a 3.0 increase on the previous year. Aircraft movements were up 2.1 percent to 252,316 takeoffs and landings. MTOWs also rose by 2.1 percent to almost 15.6 million metric tons. Cargo volumes slipped 2.8 percent to approximately 1.1 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio largely performed well during the first six months of 2019. At Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU), traffic increased by 3.4 percent to 859,557 passengers (June 2019: up 6.7 percent to 188,622 passengers). The two Brazilian airports of Porto Alegre (POA) and Fortaleza (FOR), combined, registered traffic growth of 8.5 percent to some 7.4 million passengers (June 2019: up 0.6 percent to around 1.2 million passengers).

Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru saw traffic surge by 6.2 percent to some 11.3 million passengers during the first half of 2019 (in June: up 7.9 percent to about 1.9 million passengers). The 14 Greek airports reported combined growth of 2.7 percent to approximately 10.9 million passengers (June 2019: up 2.1 percent to around 4.5 million passengers).

At the two Bulgarian airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR), overall traffic contracted by 12.9 percent to some 1.4 million passengers in the first six months (in June: down 12.4 percent to 858,043 passengers). Following the strong growth of the past three years, BOJ and VAR are currently experiencing a phase of supply-side market consolidation. At the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served about 13.2 million passengers – a gain of 8.1 percent (June 2019: up 10.0 percent to just under 4.8 million passengers). Traffic at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, jumped 10.3 percent to almost 8.8 million passengers (June 2019: up 3.8 percent to approximately 2.0 million passengers). In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) grew by 6.2 percent to 22.9 million passengers (June 2019: up 4.3 percent to about 3.8 million passengers).

Fraport Traffic Figures















June 2019

























































Fraport Group Airports1

June 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,580,244 3.4 171,444 -4.8 45,871 1.4 33,643,933 3.0 1,047,602 -2.6 252,316 2.1 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 188,622 6.7 917 -10.0 3,372 3.3 859,557 3.4 5,726 -5.4 16,679 -1.6 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,153,394 0.6 6,220 -16.9 10,377 -6.3 7,416,942 8.5 38,121 -5.6 65,695 -0.9 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 514,607 3.3 3,321 -10.1 4,268 -7.3 3,450,261 17.4 20,111 -4.4 28,680 8.8 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 638,787 -1.5 2,899 -23.6 6,109 -5.6 3,966,681 1.8 18,010 -6.9 37,015 -7.3 LIM Lima Peru 80.01 1,894,062 7.9 20,725 -3.9 16,279 4.3 11,296,901 6.2 123,700 -5.9 96,141 1.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 4,465,012 2.1 641 -17.8 35,083 2.0 10,921,570 2.7 3,619 -7.0 93,097 3.8 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,342,410 1.1 475 -20.3 17,796 0.9 6,333,089 2.0 2,730 -5.7 51,979 1.8 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 541,718 -3.5 15 -10.2 3,937 -5.0 1,085,154 -1.4 88 21.5 8,801 -5.1 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 460,470 3.4 40 -14.2 2,998 8.0 1,126,245 -3.5 209 -6.8 8,083 6.0 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 134,179 0.4 0 n.a. 1,143 1.5 240,851 0.1 0 -86.3 2,425 5.2 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 53,846 -2.0 8 -38.4 494 -7.8 109,430 -38.4 47 19.1 1,343 -32.2 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 115,741 13.1 0 n.a. 974 13.1 179,968 11.3 0 n.a. 1,747 4.6 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 711,278 1.9 413 -20.7 6,001 0.1 3,046,758 8.0 2,382 -6.7 25,372 5.9 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 325,178 1.3 0 n.a. 2,249 2.7 544,683 0.7 4 6.7 4,208 -0.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 2,122,602 3.2 166 -9.5 17,287 3.1 4,588,481 3.8 890 -10.8 41,118 6.3 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 248,168 11.8 13 -3.4 3,103 11.6 475,216 13.2 43 24.8 5,796 14.8 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 80,820 -1.1 0 n.a. 672 -2.6 128,502 5.0 0 n.a. 1,225 0.0 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 342,825 2.1 17 -6.6 3,193 5.7 886,863 7.3 86 2.7 8,174 10.8 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 442,313 1.1 33 15.8 3,049 -3.5 866,286 3.7 150 21.3 7,008 2.6 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 57,452 7.6 29 -1.9 673 13.5 204,444 10.2 180 -8.3 3,054 33.5 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 878,838 2.1 54 -20.9 5,782 -0.5 1,860,159 -0.8 319 -25.0 13,287 -2.9 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 72,186 8.7 19 -22.1 815 14.0 167,011 7.3 113 -16.7 2,574 15.8 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 858,043 -12.4 229 -65.9 6,146 -15.3 1,438,731 -12.9 2,918 -35.1 11,367 -15.7 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 548,790 -10.8 217 -67.2 3,926 -12.7 738,031 -14.5 2,864 -35.6 5,803 -14.8 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 309,253 -15.1 12 10.4 2,220 -19.5 700,700 -11.1 54 11.7 5,564 -16.6





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 4,759,058 10.0 n.a. n.a. 26,503 10.4 13,246,644 8.1 n.a. n.a. 81,904 10.7 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,988,483 3.8 n.a. n.a. 16,278 1.3 8,767,773 10.3 n.a. n.a. 80,310 4.7 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,834,898 4.3 31,526 27.6 28,096 3.2 22,904,944 6.2 164,816 22.2 168,031 4.8

































Frankfurt Airport2











June 2019 Month Δ % YTD 2019 Δ % Passengers 6,580,587 3.4 33,645,471 3.0 Cargo (freight & mail) 174,392 -4.7 1,065,586 -2.8 Aircraft movements 45,871 1.4 252,316 2.1 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,810,214 1.7 15,599,400 2.1 PAX/PAX-flight4 152.9 1.6 142.7 0.8 Seat load factor (%) 82.7

77.9

Punctuality rate (%) 64.4

72.5











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 65.7 2.7 63.9 2.6 Germany 10.0 -3.3 10.8 -0.3 Europe (excl. GER) 55.7 3.8 53.2 3.2 Western Europe 46.1 4.4 44.0 2.6 Eastern Europe 9.6 1.2 9.1 6.1 Intercontinental 34.3 4.7 36.1 3.7 Africa 4.1 18.2 4.6 10.2 Middle East 4.4 8.5 5.2 0.2 North America 14.0 2.7 12.2 3.5 Central & South Amer. 2.7 4.4 3.7 5.4 Far East 9.0 1.0 10.4 2.5 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.











Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

