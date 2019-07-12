Log in
FRAPORT

(0O1R)
Fraport Traffic Figures - June and First Half 2019: Trend for Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group Airports Worldwide Remains Stable

07/12/2019

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk – In June 2019, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served almost 6.6 million passengers – an increase of 3.4 percent year-on-year. Aircraft movements climbed by 1.4 percent to 45,871 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 1.7 percent to some 2.8 million metric tons. Only cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped by 4.7 percent to 174,392 metric tons. This was mainly due to the weak global economy and the fact that two public holidays (Whit Monday and Corpus Christi Day) fell in June this year compared to May last year.

At the start of the summer school vacation in the states of Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate, FRA set a new daily passenger record on June 30, when 241,228 travelers passed through Germany's largest gateway (surpassing the previous record of 237,966 passengers from July 29, 2018). Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, commented: "Despite the very high passenger volumes at the start of the summer holidays, operations were stable and much smoother than in the previous year. This proves the effectiveness of the measures taken by us and all partners involved. Over the next few weeks, Frankfurt Airport will continue to be very busy."

In the January-to-June 2019 period, more than 33.6 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport, representing a 3.0 increase on the previous year. Aircraft movements were up 2.1 percent to 252,316 takeoffs and landings. MTOWs also rose by 2.1 percent to almost 15.6 million metric tons. Cargo volumes slipped 2.8 percent to approximately 1.1 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio largely performed well during the first six months of 2019. At Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU), traffic increased by 3.4 percent to 859,557 passengers (June 2019: up 6.7 percent to 188,622 passengers). The two Brazilian airports of Porto Alegre (POA) and Fortaleza (FOR), combined, registered traffic growth of 8.5 percent to some 7.4 million passengers (June 2019: up 0.6 percent to around 1.2 million passengers).

Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru saw traffic surge by 6.2 percent to some 11.3 million passengers during the first half of 2019 (in June: up 7.9 percent to about 1.9 million passengers). The 14 Greek airports reported combined growth of 2.7 percent to approximately 10.9 million passengers (June 2019: up 2.1 percent to around 4.5 million passengers).

At the two Bulgarian airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR), overall traffic contracted by 12.9 percent to some 1.4 million passengers in the first six months (in June: down 12.4 percent to 858,043 passengers). Following the strong growth of the past three years, BOJ and VAR are currently experiencing a phase of supply-side market consolidation. At the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served about 13.2 million passengers – a gain of 8.1 percent (June 2019: up 10.0 percent to just under 4.8 million passengers). Traffic at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, jumped 10.3 percent to almost 8.8 million passengers (June 2019: up 3.8 percent to approximately 2.0 million passengers). In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) grew by 6.2 percent to 22.9 million passengers (June 2019: up 4.3 percent to about 3.8 million passengers).

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.  If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

 

Fraport Traffic Figures









June 2019






























Fraport Group Airports1


June 2019




Year to Date (YTD) 2019






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

Month

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

YTD

Δ %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,580,244

3.4

171,444

-4.8

45,871

1.4

33,643,933

3.0

1,047,602

-2.6

252,316

2.1

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

188,622

6.7

917

-10.0

3,372

3.3

859,557

3.4

5,726

-5.4

16,679

-1.6

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,153,394

0.6

6,220

-16.9

10,377

-6.3

7,416,942

8.5

38,121

-5.6

65,695

-0.9

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

514,607

3.3

3,321

-10.1

4,268

-7.3

3,450,261

17.4

20,111

-4.4

28,680

8.8

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

638,787

-1.5

2,899

-23.6

6,109

-5.6

3,966,681

1.8

18,010

-6.9

37,015

-7.3

LIM

Lima

Peru

80.01

1,894,062

7.9

20,725

-3.9

16,279

4.3

11,296,901

6.2

123,700

-5.9

96,141

1.4

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

4,465,012

2.1

641

-17.8

35,083

2.0

10,921,570

2.7

3,619

-7.0

93,097

3.8

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

2,342,410

1.1

475

-20.3

17,796

0.9

6,333,089

2.0

2,730

-5.7

51,979

1.8

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

541,718

-3.5

15

-10.2

3,937

-5.0

1,085,154

-1.4

88

21.5

8,801

-5.1

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

460,470

3.4

40

-14.2

2,998

8.0

1,126,245

-3.5

209

-6.8

8,083

6.0

EFL

Kefalonia 

Greece

73.40

134,179

0.4

0

n.a.

1,143

1.5

240,851

0.1

0

-86.3

2,425

5.2

KVA

Kavala 

Greece

73.40

53,846

-2.0

8

-38.4

494

-7.8

109,430

-38.4

47

19.1

1,343

-32.2

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

115,741

13.1

0

n.a.

974

13.1

179,968

11.3

0

n.a.

1,747

4.6

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

711,278

1.9

413

-20.7

6,001

0.1

3,046,758

8.0

2,382

-6.7

25,372

5.9

ZTH

Zakynthos 

Greece

73.40

325,178

1.3

0

n.a.

2,249

2.7

544,683

0.7

4

6.7

4,208

-0.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

2,122,602

3.2

166

-9.5

17,287

3.1

4,588,481

3.8

890

-10.8

41,118

6.3

JMK

Mykonos 

Greece

73.40

248,168

11.8

13

-3.4

3,103

11.6

475,216

13.2

43

24.8

5,796

14.8

JSI

Skiathos 

Greece

73.40

80,820

-1.1

0

n.a.

672

-2.6

128,502

5.0

0

n.a.

1,225

0.0

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

342,825

2.1

17

-6.6

3,193

5.7

886,863

7.3

86

2.7

8,174

10.8

KGS

Kos 

Greece

73.40

442,313

1.1

33

15.8

3,049

-3.5

866,286

3.7

150

21.3

7,008

2.6

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

57,452

7.6

29

-1.9

673

13.5

204,444

10.2

180

-8.3

3,054

33.5

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

878,838

2.1

54

-20.9

5,782

-0.5

1,860,159

-0.8

319

-25.0

13,287

-2.9

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

72,186

8.7

19

-22.1

815

14.0

167,011

7.3

113

-16.7

2,574

15.8

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

858,043

-12.4

229

-65.9

6,146

-15.3

1,438,731

-12.9

2,918

-35.1

11,367

-15.7

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

548,790

-10.8

217

-67.2

3,926

-12.7

738,031

-14.5

2,864

-35.6

5,803

-14.8

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

309,253

-15.1

12

10.4

2,220

-19.5

700,700

-11.1

54

11.7

5,564

-16.6
















At equity consolidated airports














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

4,759,058

10.0

n.a.

n.a.

26,503

10.4

13,246,644

8.1

n.a.

n.a.

81,904

10.7

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,988,483

3.8

n.a.

n.a.

16,278

1.3

8,767,773

10.3

n.a.

n.a.

80,310

4.7

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,834,898

4.3

31,526

27.6

28,096

3.2

22,904,944

6.2

164,816

22.2

168,031

4.8

















 

Frankfurt Airport2







June 2019

Month

Δ %

YTD 2019

Δ %

Passengers

6,580,587

3.4

33,645,471

3.0

Cargo (freight & mail)

174,392

-4.7

1,065,586

-2.8

Aircraft movements

45,871

1.4

252,316

2.1

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,810,214

1.7

15,599,400

2.1

PAX/PAX-flight4

152.9

1.6

142.7

0.8

Seat load factor (%)

82.7


77.9


Punctuality rate (%)

64.4


72.5







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Δ %5

PAX share

Δ %5

Regional Split

Month


YTD


Continental

65.7

2.7

63.9

2.6

 Germany

10.0

-3.3

10.8

-0.3

 Europe (excl. GER)

55.7

3.8

53.2

3.2

  Western Europe

46.1

4.4

44.0

2.6

   Eastern Europe

9.6

1.2

9.1

6.1

Intercontinental

34.3

4.7

36.1

3.7

 Africa

4.1

18.2

4.6

10.2

 Middle East

4.4

8.5

5.2

0.2

 North America

14.0

2.7

12.2

3.5

 Central & South Amer.

2.7

4.4

3.7

5.4

 Far East

9.0

1.0

10.4

2.5

 Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.






Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4  Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

 

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann                               

Telephone:  +49 69 690-70553

Corporate Communications                 

E-mail:  t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations                                  

Internet:  www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany                    

Facebook:  www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraport-traffic-figures--june-and-first-half-2019--trend-for-frankfurt-airport-and-fraports-group-airports-worldwide-remains-stable-300883813.html

SOURCE Fraport AG


© PRNewswire 2019
