Fraport (FRA) DE0005773303

FRAPORT

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/06 10:57:40 am
35.64 EUR   -4.91%
FRAPORT AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
FRAPORT AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
FRAPORT AG : RBC maintains a Sell rating
MD
FRAPORT AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

05/06/2020 | 10:49am EDT

Dirk Schlamp from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on FRAPORT
FRAPORT AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
FRAPORT AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
FRAPORT AG : RBC maintains a Sell rating
MD
FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
FRAPORT AG : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
FRAPORT GROUP INTERIM RELEASE: Revenue and Net Profit Heavily Impacted
PU
FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
FRAPORT AG : HSBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES - MARCH 2020 : Passenger Traffic Markedly Declines in Fr..
AQ
FRAPORT : Will Hold Virtual-Only AGM on May 26
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 438 M
EBIT 2020 83,4 M
Net income 2020 -118 M
Debt 2020 5 120 M
Yield 2020 1,40%
P/E ratio 2020 -28,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
EV / Sales2021 2,63x
Capitalization 3 420 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 49,42  €
Last Close Price 37,02  €
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Karlheinz Weimar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT-50.54%4 070
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND1.63%27 377
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.0.93%19 294
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.0.32%4 630
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-4.63%3 136
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-1.51%3 083
