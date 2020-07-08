Log in
FRAPORT (FRA)

FRAPORT

(FRA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/08 03:40:03 am
38.24 EUR   -3.43%
FRAPORT AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan

07/08/2020 | 02:41am EDT

JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 37.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on FRAPORT
02:41aFRAPORT AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/07FRAPORT AG : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/07FRANKFURT AIRPORT : Weekly Traffic Figures for June 29 – July 5
PU
07/02FRAPORT AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/30FRANKFURT AIRPORT : Weekly Traffic Figures for June 22 - 28
PU
06/26SUMMER HOLIDAYS IN 2020 : Flights Resumed to Many Popular Destinations
PU
06/24FRAPORT AG : Barclays lowers its rating to Sell
MD
06/24FRAPORT AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
06/23FRANKFURT AIRPORT : Weekly Traffic Figures for June 15 – 21
PU
06/19FRAPORT AG : Receives a Sell rating from RBC
MD
Financials
Sales 2020 2 015 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
Net income 2020 -288 M -325 M -325 M
Net Debt 2020 5 322 M 6 001 M 6 001 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 3 659 M 4 133 M 4 126 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 22 324
Free-Float 39,8%
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39,90 €
Last Close Price 39,60 €
Spread / Highest target 86,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT-47.74%4 133
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-19.87%27 262
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-3.61%20 856
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-7.74%4 750
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-25.86%3 410
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-28.34%3 197
