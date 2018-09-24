Log in
FRAPORT (FRA)
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/24/2018 | 11:10am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.09.2018 / 11:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.717 EUR 53002.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
75.717 EUR 53002.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


24.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45017  24.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 230 M
EBIT 2018 738 M
Net income 2018 425 M
Debt 2018 3 659 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 16,44
P/E ratio 2019 16,09
EV / Sales 2018 3,31x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 7 017 M
Chart FRAPORT
Duration : Period :
Fraport Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,3 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Karlheinz Weimar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT-17.40%8 243
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%29 312
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.25.75%15 316
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO LTD-24.32%4 924
SATS LTD-2.88%4 171
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.19.58%3 803
