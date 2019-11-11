|
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/11/2019 | 11:15am EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.11.2019 / 17:13
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Pierre Dominique
|Last name(s):
|Prümm
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005773303
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|74.80 EUR
|29246.80 EUR
|74.80 EUR
|10098.00 EUR
|74.80 EUR
|36203.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|74.80 EUR
|75548.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|
|-
|
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.de
|
|
|
|
