Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fraport    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT

(FRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 11:15am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2019 / 17:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Pierre Dominique
Last name(s): Prümm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
74.80 EUR 29246.80 EUR
74.80 EUR 10098.00 EUR
74.80 EUR 36203.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
74.80 EUR 75548.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-11; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54821  11.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRAPORT
11:15aFRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
11/06FRAPORT GROUP INTERIM RELEASE &NDASH : Fraport Reports Solid Revenue and Earning..
PU
11/05FRAPORT : and Hybrid-Airplane Technologies Testing Hybrid Aerial Vehicle in Pass..
AQ
11/05FRAPORT : New hybrid aerial vehicle tested at Frankfurt Airport
AQ
11/04FRAPORT : and Hybrid-Airplane Technologies Testing Hybrid Aerial Vehicle in Pass..
PU
10/29FRAPORT : Construction begins for new Nashville International Airport retail pro..
AQ
10/25FRAPORT : Frankfurt Airport Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Terminal 2; More than..
AQ
10/24FRAPORT : Frankfurt Airport Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Terminal 2
PU
10/23FRANKFURT AIRPORT : New Winter Schedule Features 259 Destinations Worldwide
PU
10/15FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES - SEPTEMBER : Frankfurt Airport Reports Stable Growth
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 621 M
EBIT 2019 717 M
Net income 2019 425 M
Debt 2019 4 194 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 3,08x
Capitalization 6 739 M
Chart FRAPORT
Duration : Period :
Fraport Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 77,09  €
Last Close Price 72,94  €
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Karlheinz Weimar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT18.96%7 461
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.53.41%21 628
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.80.20%5 355
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-5.02%4 434
SATS LTD.10.32%4 212
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.48.04%4 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group